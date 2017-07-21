Celebrity Scoop: Chester Bennington's Death, Mindy's Baby Surprise Plus More of the Biggest News from Hollywood

From sudden tragedy to expanding families, here’s what you missed from Hollywood this week.

Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington dies in possible suicide

Chester Bennington, the lead singer of rock band Linkin Park, was found dead in California on Thursday. The L.A. County Coroner’s Office told PEOPLE that Bennington’s death is being investigated as a possible suicide, but no cause of death has been confirmed.

Law enforcement officials responded to an emergency call from Bennington’s home in Palos Verdes Estates around 9 a.m. on Thursday, an officer told PEOPLE. TMZ reported that Bennington, 41, hanged himself and was discovered by an employee.

Bennington’s band mate, guitarist and vocalist Mike Shinoda, later confirmed the news on Twitter, writing: “Shocked and heartbroken, but it’s true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one.”

Bennington’s body was found on what would have been Chris Cornell’s 53rd birthday. The rock frontman was a close friend of the Soundgarden singer — who also committed suicide in May — and spoke at his funeral.

Tributes for Bennington poured in on social media from everyone from Justin Timberlake and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to Gov. John Kasich.

Cash Warren and Jessica Alba are expecting their third child

Jessica Alba is expecting baby No. 3!

The actress and The Honest Company co-founder and her husband Cash Warren are expanding their family, she announced Monday on Instagram.

Alongside a cute boomerang video featuring she and Warren’s two daughters – Haven Garner, 6 next month, and Honor Marie, 9 – Alba wrote, “Cash and I are officially going to be outnumbered #babyonboard #herewegoagain.”

Earlier this year, Alba told PEOPLE that she’s constantly evolving as a parent, sharing, “I think maybe being open and curious and trying to better myself.”

“I don’t try to pretend like I have all the answers and I certainly don’t think I’m perfect,” she said. “So when my kids say something, instead of me being so reactive, I think about how I can be better.”

Usher reportedly paid a woman $1.1 million after infecting her with herpes

Usher reportedly paid a celebrity stylist $1.1 million to settle a lawsuit after she claimed to have contracted herpes from the singer.

In court papers published Wednesday by Radar Online, it was revealed that the singer, 38, was allegedly diagnosed with herpes around 2009 or 2010 and later passed the disease to the woman. It was around that time that Usher filed for divorce from ex-wife Tameka Foster.

Usher was accused of “consciously and purposefully” withholding his diagnosis from the woman “and continued to have unprotected sex” with her, according to the papers. He also allegedly told the victim he had tested negative for the virus.

Court papers showed that the singer paid $2,754.40 of the victim’s medical bills in 2012. He eventually settled with the woman on Dec. 28, 2012, for a total of $1.1 million. (A representative for Usher didn’t return PEOPLE’s request for comment. PEOPLE has reached out to the stylist for comment.)

Usher has been married to his current wife, Grace Miguel, since 2015.

Aaron Carter slams brother Nick after being arrested for DUI

Singer and former child star Aaron Carter was arrested on DUI and marijuana charges last weekend after being pulled over in Habersham County, Georgia, authorities confirmed to PEOPLE.

He was charged with driving under the influence, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects, the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office said. His girlfriend, Madison Parker, was in the car with him and was also arrested.

Following the incident, Carter’s brother – Backstreet Boy Nick Carter – shared a message on Twitter, writing, “To my brother: I love u no matter what & if u feel the need to reach for help, I am here and willing to help you get better.”

In a public statement posted on Twitter Sunday night, Carter slammed his brother’s response, saying, “If my own blood truly cared about my well-being, why wouldn’t he call me directly and have a conversation instead of making this about him through a very public forum?”

The 29-year-old singer later sat down for a tearful interview with Entertainment Tonight, claiming that he was not under the influence, but had been driving erratically because his rental car was out of alignment. Carter had pulled into a Georgia AutoZone when he was approached by police after a motorcyclist had reported him for reckless driving.

The singer insisted that he did not have any alcohol or drugs in his system at the time of his arrest, though he admitted to smoking marijuana “nine hours before that” for his anxiety, chronic pain and to increase his appetite.

“I do not drink,” he told ET. “Hire a polygraph person, a professional. Strap me up.”

Mindy Kaling is pregnant – but not revealing her baby’s father

A Wrinkle In Time actress Mindy Kaling is pregnant with her first child, sources confirmed to PEOPLE this week.

Another insider revealed to PEOPLE that the 38-year-old The Mindy Project star and creator is due later this year, and that “she just started telling her friends she is pregnant.”

Kaling is staying mum on the identity of her baby’s father, however, with the source explaining, “She is not telling anyone, not even close friends, who the father is.” The actress is not dating anyone at the moment, however, the insider added.

According to E! News, the pregnancy was “an unexpected surprise” for Kaling.