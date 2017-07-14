Celebrity Scoop: Beyoncé Reveals Photos of Twins, Julianne Hough Ties the Knot with Brooks Laich and More of the Biggest News from Hollywood

From baby reveals to walks down the aisle, here’s the intel on everything you missed from Hollywood’s hottest stars this week.
Beyoncé introduces her two latest additions to the Bey Hive
Beyoncé has finally graced the Bey Hive with the names and first photo of her twins: Sir and Rumi Carter.
“Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today,” the songstress captioned the photo reveal of her new babies.
In the family photo, Beyoncé wore a Palomo Spain ensemble draped over her arms as she held her two newborns. The picture echoed the same theme as the maternity image she and her husband JAY-Z used for the initial double baby announcement.
PEOPLE confirmed the twins’ birth on June 17, with a source sharing, “Bey and Jay are thrilled and have started sharing the news with their family and closest friends.”
The happy couple are already parents to Blue Ivy, 5.
Julianne Hough ties the knot
Julianne Hough‘s picture perfect wedding is a moment she will “cherish and remember” for the rest of her life.
The Dancing With the Stars judge married NHL star Brooks Laich in an intimate, outdoor wedding on Saturday near Coeur d’Alene, Idaho – an idyllic countryside spot that Hough would spend her summers in as a child.
“When I introduced Brooks to the lake, he fell in love with this special spot, and we knew this was where we wanted to raise our family and grow old together,” Hough, 28, told PEOPLE in this week’s exclusive cover story. “It just felt right to be married here.”
The couple – who got engaged in August 2015 – said their vows in front of more than 200 guests, including family and close friends.
For the ceremony on Saturday evening, Hough wore a custom Marchesa gown and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, and was given away by her father, Bruce. Laich wore a Brooks Brothers tuxedo.
The wedding party included Hough’s brother Derek Hough, who served as a groomsman. The couple’s two Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, Lexi and Harley, also sported flowered collars for the ceremony and served as ring bearers.
Blac Chyna is granted a restraining order against Rob Kardashian after alleging he hit her
Blac Chyna was granted a temporary restraining order against her ex Rob Kardashian earlier this week.
Chyna, 29, appeared at the Los Angeles Superior Court with her attorney, Lisa Bloom, on Monday and was granted a temporary order that prohibits Kardashian, 30, from posting about her on social media and from sharing photos of their daughter, Dream, as well as her eldest child King Cairo.
The court appearance came after Kardashian posted graphic pictures and expletive-ridden posts about Chyna, many of which have since been taken down.
Chyna alleged in court documents that the couple broke up in December, and that she had sent him the photos “months ago.” The reality star also alleged that Kardashian hit her during an argument on April 8 that started after he spoke “poorly” about Chyna in front of her son.
Kardashian has since apologized to his family for his social media tirade and has also said that his relationship with Chyna was a “terrible idea.”
A source further told PEOPLE, “He very much regrets posting naked pictures of Chyna. He knows he could be in huge trouble.”
Maks and Peta get married in Long Island
Dancing with the Stars pros Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy said “I do,” in an outdoor ceremony at Oheka Castle in Long Island, New York, last Saturday.
After the ceremony the newlyweds and their guests headed to an indoor reception for the party.
The dancers were joined by several of their closest family and friends, including Chmerkovskiy’s brother and fellow DWTS cast member Val Chmerkovskiy, as well as Tony Dovolani, Rumer Willis, Sharna Burgess, Jenna Johnson, Nyle DiMarco and Candace Cameron Bure.
A four-tier stunner floral cake with no shortage of pearls was another fairytale-like addition to the beautiful reception.
Jennifer Garner has a girls’ night out amid Ben Affleck drama
Jennifer Garner made a bold appearance on Wednesday for a girls’ night out.
The 45-year-old actress was spotted with girlfriends at Il Ristorante di Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California — the exact same restaurant where ex Ben Affleck recently had a date night with his new girlfriend, Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus.
PEOPLE confirmed that Affleck and Shookus were dating after the two made a public appearance last Thursday.
Affleck is a five-time Saturday Night Live host, where Shookus works as a producer for the show. The 37-year-old won an Emmy in 2015 along with the show for its 40th anniversary special.
The producer was previously married to then-SNL producer Kevin Miller. Multiple sources have said that Affleck and Shookus actually began an affair in 2013, while other sources have said they did not start dating until after they were both divorced.
In fact, Garner confronted Shookus about the affair back in 2015, sources told PEOPLE this week. “Lindsay refused to back down or quit the affair,” an insider revealed.