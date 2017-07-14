Celebrity Scoop: Beyoncé Reveals Photos of Twins, Julianne Hough Ties the Knot with Brooks Laich and More of the Biggest News from Hollywood

From baby reveals to walks down the aisle, here’s the intel on everything you missed from Hollywood’s hottest stars this week.

Beyoncé introduces her two latest additions to the Bey Hive

Beyoncé has finally graced the Bey Hive with the names and first photo of her twins: Sir and Rumi Carter.

“Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today,” the songstress captioned the photo reveal of her new babies.

In the family photo, Beyoncé wore a Palomo Spain ensemble draped over her arms as she held her two newborns. The picture echoed the same theme as the maternity image she and her husband JAY-Z used for the initial double baby announcement.

PEOPLE confirmed the twins’ birth on June 17, with a source sharing, “Bey and Jay are thrilled and have started sharing the news with their family and closest friends.”

The happy couple are already parents to Blue Ivy, 5.

Julianne Hough ties the knot

Julianne Hough‘s picture perfect wedding is a moment she will “cherish and remember” for the rest of her life.

The Dancing With the Stars judge married NHL star Brooks Laich in an intimate, outdoor wedding on Saturday near Coeur d’Alene, Idaho – an idyllic countryside spot that Hough would spend her summers in as a child.

“When I introduced Brooks to the lake, he fell in love with this special spot, and we knew this was where we wanted to raise our family and grow old together,” Hough, 28, told PEOPLE in this week’s exclusive cover story. “It just felt right to be married here.”

The couple – who got engaged in August 2015 – said their vows in front of more than 200 guests, including family and close friends.

For the ceremony on Saturday evening, Hough wore a custom Marchesa gown and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, and was given away by her father, Bruce. Laich wore a Brooks Brothers tuxedo.

The wedding party included Hough’s brother Derek Hough, who served as a groomsman. The couple’s two Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, Lexi and Harley, also sported flowered collars for the ceremony and served as ring bearers.

Blac Chyna is granted a restraining order against Rob Kardashian after alleging he hit her