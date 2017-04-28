Celebrity Scoop: Erin Moran’s Costars Say Goodbye, Kim Hits Out at Caitlyn and More of the Biggest News from Hollywood

Another week of ups and downs in Hollywood.

From more stars gone way too soon, to the Bachelorette baby boom – here’s what you missed in celebrity headlines.

Happy Days star Erin Moran dies at 56

Erin Moran, best known for her role as Joanie Cunningham on Happy Days died at age 56 last Saturday, following a battle with stage 4 throat cancer.

Moran’s friend and former costar Anson Williams told PEOPLE that Moran was unable to speak in her final days, and reports from local law enforcement also confirmed that she’d been relying on a feeding tube in her stomach.

According to neighbors, the actress died in a trailer she shared with her second husband, Walmart employee Steve Fleischmann, and her mother-in-law in rural New Salisbury, Indiana.

“She was kind of hyper, full of energy,” neighbor Arthur Myers, 81, told PEOPLE.

Moran most famously played Cunningham, the younger sister to Ron Howard’s Richie Cunningham on Happy Days, which ran from 1974 to 1984. She also starred in the spin-off, Joanie Loves Chachi from 1982 to 1983, which followed her character’s romance with Chachi, played by Scott Baio.

Despite her personal demons, the actress’ former castmates remembered her fondly, with Howard calling Moran, “a great, irrepressible spirit and a wonderful talent.”

The Bachelor‘s Chris Soules arrested for allegedly leaving the scene of a deadly crash



Former Bachelor star Chris Soules was arrested in the early morning hours on Tuesday after allegedly rear-ending his pickup truck into a tractor in Iowa, leaving a 66-year-old man dead, PEOPLE confirmed.

The 35-year-old was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal car accident that left one individual dead. Additionally, according to a video of Soules in court, the reality star was allegedly unwilling to cooperate with police.

Court documents obtained by PEOPLE confirmed that Soules was allegedly in possession of alcoholic beverages and containers.

Soules called police before allegedly leaving the scene of the crash, according to Iowa State Patrol. Authorities told PEOPLE they are still working to identify the driver of the vehicle that picked Soules up, as they could be charged if he or she knew that the star was leaving the scene of an alleged crime.

In a lengthy statement provided to PEOPLE, Soules’ legal team claimed that the reality star “did everything in his power” to help the victim, and added, “Soules and his family request that their privacy and the privacy of Mr. Mosher’s family is respected. Everyone in this close-knit farming community is mourning Mr. Mosher’s passing. Soules offers his sincere condolences to the Mosher family.”

Kim Kardashian West hits out at Caitlyn Jenner over her “hurtful” memoir



Kim Kardashian West is standing up for her mom in the wake of Caitlyn Jenner‘s new tell-all memoir, The Secrets of My Life.

“My heart breaks for my mom [Kris Jenner,] you know, because I feel like she’s been through so much and [Jenner is] promoting this book and she’s saying all these things,” Kardashian West told Ellen DeGeneres on Thursday. “I don’t think it’s necessary and I just feel like it’s unfair, things aren’t truthful.”

Kardashian West was a vocal supporter of Jenner after she announced her decision to transition in 2015, following the end of her decades-long marriage to Kris. Kris has reacted angrily to the book’s passages in which Jenner claims the family matriarch knew she was transgender before they wed.

“Kendall and Kylie [Jenner], that’s their dad and I think my mom’s been so respectful for so long and always wanting Caitlyn around and always wanting to have a great relationship with Caitlyn,” Kardashian West said on Wednesday. She added, “That was my stepdad for so many years. She taught me about character and so much growing up and I just feel like I don’t respect the character that she’s showing now.”

Suggested Kardashian West: “Tell your story, but don’t bash other people. I just think it’s not, like, tasteful.”

Ahead of Kardashian West’s comments, Jenner defended the book on Good Morning America, saying, “It is my perspective, and obviously when you do a book like that there are different opinions.”

Six former Bachelorettes open up about all having babies in the same year

In this week’s issue of PEOPLE, six former Bachelorette stars – DeAnna Stagliano (season 4), Jillian Harris (season 5), Ali Fedotowsky-Manno (season 6), Ashley Rosenbaum (season 7), Emily Maynard (season 8) and Desiree Siegfried (season 9) – open up about how they’ve embraced motherhood since each welcoming babies in 2016.

“I think it’s funny that we used to stay out late, like we used to go to the reunions and party. And now we like all walk in with like bags under our eyes,” said Rosenbaum – mom to daughter Essie, almost five months, and 2-year-old son, Fordham. “We’re like baby-wearing, stroller-pushing.”

Added Siegfried – who shares 6-month-old son Asher with her final rose recipient and now-husband Chris, “Our lives have changed — and our priorities have changed — in the best way possible. Just seeing my son’s face makes me happier than anything.”

Miracle actor Michael Mantenuto found dead of apparent suicide



Actor Michael Mantenuto, best known for his role as Jack O’Callahan in Disney’s Miracle, died on Monday morning at age 35 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The King County medical examiner’s office in Seattle, Washington, told PEOPLE that Mantenuto’s death has officially been ruled a suicide.