Celebrity Scoop: Janet Jackson’s Post-Baby Split, Bradley Cooper’s First Child and More of the Biggest News from Hollywood

Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana split

Just months after welcoming her first child, son Eissa, singer Janet Jackson and her husband Wissam Al Mana have parted ways, PEOPLE confirmed.

“They separated shortly after the baby was born,” a Jackson family insider told PEOPLE. “The cultural differences between her and Wissam became even more obvious [after Eissa arrived]. They come from very different worlds.”

Jackson, who was married twice before, quietly wed the Qatari businessman in 2012. The 50-year-old found adapting to her husband’s culture “challenging,” the source said, explaining, “She often felt she disappointed Wissam.”

The source added that Jackson’s focus is her son, and that the couple still plans to raise their child together.

Don Rickles dies at 90

Legendary comedian Don Rickles passed away on Thursday at age 90 as a result of kidney failure, his longtime representative Paul Shefrin confirmed to PEOPLE.

“Rickles would have turned 91 on May 8. Rickles also had great success as an actor and best-selling author,” Shefrin said in a statement. “He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Barbara, as well as their daughter Mindy Mann and her husband Ed, and Rickles’ two grandchildren, Ethan and Harrison Mann.”

Though Rickles is primarily remembered as a masterful insult comic, he starred in numerous films and was the voice behind the Toy Story films’ Mr. Potato Head.

Rickles’ final series – Dinner With Don by AARP Studios – features the star sharing meals and trading barbs with friends and fellow comics he has inspired over the years, including Paul Rudd, Amy Poehler and Sarah Silverman. It’s due out this year.

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper welcome first child

We’ve got the scoop on Baby Coop!

Supermodel Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper welcomed their first child two weeks ago, a source confirmed to PEOPLE over the weekend.

The baby — a girl! — is the first child for the Russian supermodel, 31, and the Oscar-nominee, 42, who have been dating since spring 2015. Further details about the baby’s name have not been revealed.

Shayk stepped out for the first time since giving birth on Thursday, visiting the L.A. farmer’s market alongside mom Olga Shaykhlislamov.

Barry Manilow opens up about his secret wedding and why he didn’t come out for decades

In the current issue of PEOPLE, iconic singer/songwriter Barry Manilow opened up about his sexuality for the first time, getting candid on why he chose to keep his 39-year romance with manager Garry Kief private.

“I thought I would be disappointing them if they knew I was gay. So I never did anything,” Manilow told PEOPLE.

Manilow, 73, married Kief at their 53-acre Palm Springs estate in April 2014. Of the intimate ceremony, Manilow admitted, “I didn’t think it was going to be that emotional. It was deeper than we thought it was going to be, looking at each other, saying, ‘I love you’ in front of people.”

Though it took decades to make it official, Manilow said the nuptials were mostly a formality. Gushed the star now of Kief, “He’s the smartest guy I’ve ever met in my life — and a great guy, too.”

And fans have been more than receptive of the romance: “When they found out that Garry and I were together, they were so happy. The reaction was so beautiful — strangers commenting, ‘Great for you!’ I’m just so grateful for it,” said Manilow.

Olivia Munn and Aaron Rodgers call it quits

After three years, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and actress Olivia Munn have broken up.

“They have amicably ended their relationship of three years,” a source close to the situation confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively. The source said that the couple “remains close friends and wish nothing but the best for each other moving forward.”

Though the athlete rarely addressed his relationship in public, it was the source of speculation after Rodgers’ brother Jordan‘s appearance on JoJo Fletcher’s season of the Bachelorette. During the reality series it was revealed that Rodgers has a strained relationship with his father and Jordan.

“Olivia doesn’t really have anything to do with it,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “This is not her issue; this is the Rodgers family issue. Aaron has never wanted want to air this out in a public forum. He will deal with his family issues privately.”