Celebrity Scoop: Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck File for Divorce, a Baby for Spiedi and More of the Biggest News from Hollywood

One celebrity couple is finally saying goodbye for good, and another is starting a family – at last.

Here are those scoops, and more Hollywood headlines from this week.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck oficially file for divorce

Nearly two years after originally announcing their split, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have filed for divorce, PEOPLE confirmed on Thursday.

The former couple filed the documents together, and are both seeking joint legal and physical custody of their children. The date of separation, as well as the division of property and any spousal support, is still to be determined.

A source told PEOPLE that the filing is “super amicable,” while another insider added, “They always planned to divorce despite what people said. If you look at their first statement it says divorce not separate. They just did it the way they wanted to and did what was best for their kids. There was no catalyst, it was just time. Nothing has changed, they are and still will be putting their kids first.”

Since their initial summer 2015 split announcement, Affleck and Garner have been seen together on countless occasions, with another source telling PEOPLE, “They are co-parenting the best they can.”

A source told PEOPLE that Affleck is still living in the guest house of their family home in L.A. as they figure out future arrangements.

“For now, they are all living together. One thing they agree on — the kids will stay at the family house. Jen and Ben will focus on making things as smoothly as possible for the kids. It’s all about what’s best for them.”

New documentary reveals how Heath Ledger “unraveled” in his final days

Heath Ledger tragically died from an accidental mixture of prescription drugs at the age of 28 in 2008 – leaving behind a then-2-year-old daughter with ex Michelle Williams.

His final days – awash in darkness – are profiled in new documentary, I Am Heath Ledger, set to premiere on Spike TV on May 17 following its debut at the Tribeca Film Festival on April 23.

The documentary’s director Derik Murray told PEOPLE in this week’s cover story that Ledger had “unraveled” before his death, explaining, “I think it was tough for him to keep up with who he was.”

Friend and dialect coach Gerry Grennell said that while Ledger knew he was spiraling out of control, he couldn’t stop himself from taking the pills. “He said, ‘I got to stop, it’s not helping, I’m not well, it’s making me feel more upset,’ ” Grennell told PEOPLE. “It wasn’t helping with the relationship issues, it wasn’t helping with missing his kid, it wasn’t helping his sleeping — and he knew that.”

Now, Ledger’s friends and family are focused on his legacy – and feel the film is a final gift to his now 11-year-old daughter.

“When [Matilda] picks up her pencil, it reminds me of Heath; when she walks, it reminds me of Heath; when she gets on her skateboard, it reminds me of Heath,” the actor’s sister Kate told PEOPLE. “I tell her about her daddy every time we see each other.”

Survivor‘s Zeke Smith outed as transgender on live TV

Fans were horrified watching the latest episode of Survivor: Game Changers this week when contestant Jeff Varner outed competitor Zeke Smith as transgender on live television.

Varner – who initially defended the revelation as an example of Smith being “deceitful” – was immediately kicked off the show at tribal council.

Brooklyn-based asset manager Smith told PEOPLE he struggles with forgiving Varner’s actions, explaining, “I’ve had to think a lot about what forgiveness is. Forgiveness is not forgetting what happened. It’s not excusing what happened. I don’t even think forgiveness means I have to be his friend — and I don’t think I ever will be his friend.”

“But I think forgiveness is about hope – hope that he understands why what he did was wrong, hope that he doesn’t ever do something like this again and hope that whatever compelled him to give into his worst instincts in a dark moment is resolved for him,” he continued.

Varner has since revealed he’s gone to therapy in the months following the show’s wrap, and told PEOPLE, “I’m really angry at myself and I’m profusely sorry to everybody I offended, to Zeke, all the people out there who are hurting because of me. It was not my intention. It was never my intention.”

The Voice alum Meghan Linsey recovering after spider bite causes a hole in her face

Country singer Meghan Linsey – who was a runner-up on The Voice in 2015 – exclusively opened up to PEOPLE about the scary after-effects of a spider bite on her face. The bite – from a brown recluse spider – caused a hole under Linsey’s eye, among other symptoms.

“The swelling was the first thing, and then I ended up just having crazy, crazy symptoms,” the 31-year-old told PEOPLE. “I had muscle spasms, then I had a body rash all over.”

It’s been two months since the bite, and Linsey is starting to see the results of antibiotics and hyperbaric chamber treatments – but the physical scarring has intensified her performance preparation routine.

“I’m one of those people that just throws [makeup] on and goes, but now I have to put three or more layers on this one area of my face,” she explained. “It’s kind of a pain at this point but, after going through everything I went through, I’m just glad to be alive.”

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are expecting their first child

The Hills alums Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are the latest to join the reality show’s baby boom: they’re expecting their first child.

PEOPLE confirmed Montag’s pregnancy this week, with a source revealing that the married couple is “beyond thrilled.”

The insider told PEOPLE, “Heidi has wanted this for so long and they’re finally on the same page. They’re so excited and she’s feeling good.”

The couple – who wed in 2009 – also shared a video with E! News from their ultrasound at a doctor’s appointment, during which Montag got teary-eyed. She admitted, “I’ve been so excited for this.”