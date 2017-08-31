11 Celebs Who've Opened Up About Their Relationship Regrets

"There's just something [now] where I feel I'm so equal with my husband, like, 'This is my best friend.' And I think it helps that we were friends for so long and knew each other for almost 10 years.

"There was flirting before, so it was obvious there was attraction, but there was a moment in my mind that clicked when I was like, 'I'm going to give this a shot.' I was probably so tired of bulls--- in the past. I'd gone through a divorce six months before. And I was like, 'This guy has never bulls----ed me. He had made it clear that this is what he wants, why don't I give it a shot?' I went through so many mistakes that must have hurt Kanye, watching me get married, knowing, that's not the right situation for you.

"So it was a great feeling when I was finally like, 'OK, this is it.' My only regret is that I didn't give it a shot sooner. It would have saved so much BS. I feel like I got the fairytale. I should have had even higher expectations, because I got the fairytale."

– to Glamour