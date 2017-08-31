Celebrity
11 Celebs Who've Opened Up About Their Relationship Regrets
Gwyneth Paltrow, Nicole Kidman and more stars reflect on their romantic pasts
GWYNETH PALTROW: MESSING UP 'SO MANY' RELATIONSHIPS
"I've f—– up so many relationships, so many. I'm actually a pretty good friend, and a good sister and a daughter and a mother, but I'm at my potentially most vulnerable and f----- up in the romantic slice of the pie. So, it's taken me a lot of, a lot of work to get to the place where I have a good romantic relationship."
MELISSA JOAN HART: NOT DATING FORMER COSTAR RYAN REYNOLDS IN THE '90S
"He wasn't like, the Ryan Reynolds that everybody knows these days. You can see in the clip the crazy hair. He was sweet — he was very sweet. I had a boyfriend at the time but we were smitten and cute. He was adorable. He was a really nice guy. [He] probably would have been a great boyfriend. And I didn't end up with the other guy, so maybe I should have taken a chance!"
CALVIN HARRIS: TAKING HIS TAYLOR SWIFT BREAK-UP DRAMA TO TWITTER
"The aftermath of the relationship was way more heavily publicised than the relationship itself. When we were together, we were very careful for it not to be a media circus. She respected my feelings in that sense. I'm not good at being a celebrity…But when it ended, all hell broke loose. Now I see that Twitter thing as a result of me succumbing to pressure. It took me a minute to realise that none of that matters. I'm a positive guy. For both of us it was the wrong situation. It clearly wasn't right, so it ended, but all of the stuff that happened afterwards…"
NICOLE KIDMAN: GETTING MARRIED TOO YOUNG
"I was so young when I got married [to Tom Cruise]. I look back now and I'm like, 'What?' You look at Taylor Swift, I mean how old is she? She's 26. I had two kids by the time I was 27 and I'd been married for four years. But that's what I wanted."
– to Red Magazine
KRIS JENNER: DIVORCING ROBERT KARDASHIAN
"The one regret, if I had to do it over, would be divorcing Robert Kardashian … But then there wouldn't have been Kendall and Kylie, so that's the way I look at it. Everything happens for a reason, and we learn from our mistakes. I thought I was so smart when I was young; I was fearless."
– to New You
BEN MCKENZIE: NOT LISTENING ENOUGH
"It's a bit of a cliché, but basically I wish I'd listened more. Get over your ego a bit. Listen to a different perspective and you almost always modify your position and realize you're probably too dogmatic, too competitive, too jealous, too frustrated. I love women for being able to knock that s--- out of you."
– to Elle
AARON CARTER: LOSING HILLARY DUFF
"Don't be that stupid d--- that loses the love of your life forever. Like me … I'll spend the rest of my life trying to better myself to get back to [Hillary Duff]. I don't care what ANY of you think."
– on Twitter
JOHN STAMOS: LETTING LORI LOUGHLIN GET AWAY
"[Lori and I] went on a date to Disneyland before we were both married. In real life, when we were 18, 19 years old. No disrespect to her family and her husband now, I would say that she could be the one that got away. She's one of my dearest friends, and that's good enough. I really do adore her."
– on HuffPost Live
KIM KARDASHIAN WEST: NOT DATING KANYE WEST SOONER
"There's just something [now] where I feel I'm so equal with my husband, like, 'This is my best friend.' And I think it helps that we were friends for so long and knew each other for almost 10 years.
"There was flirting before, so it was obvious there was attraction, but there was a moment in my mind that clicked when I was like, 'I'm going to give this a shot.' I was probably so tired of bulls--- in the past. I'd gone through a divorce six months before. And I was like, 'This guy has never bulls----ed me. He had made it clear that this is what he wants, why don't I give it a shot?' I went through so many mistakes that must have hurt Kanye, watching me get married, knowing, that's not the right situation for you.
"So it was a great feeling when I was finally like, 'OK, this is it.' My only regret is that I didn't give it a shot sooner. It would have saved so much BS. I feel like I got the fairytale. I should have had even higher expectations, because I got the fairytale."
– to Glamour
NICK VIALL: PUBLICLY REVEALING HE SLEPT WITH ANDI DORFMAN
"I'm an open book so I don't mind the fact that it's out there. People are well aware of the fact that Andi and I slept together, as well Kaitlyn and I, but I slept with two women that at the time I felt deeply for and thought there was a good chance I could end up with.
"[The frustrating part] is that people can't be objective. By a lot of people's opinions, I'm slutty or a man whore simply because of those two things. It's a little silly. I'm no saint, but that's not who I am … I regret that in the sense that it unnecessarily and unfairly caused Andi to get a lot of flack. I wasn't trying to accomplish that. Women have as much right as men to do whatever they want behind closed doors."
– to PEOPLE
BURT REYNOLDS: LOSING SALLY FIELDS
"[Sally Fields is the] love of my life. I miss her terribly. Even now, it's hard on me. I don't know why I was so stupid. Men are like that, you know. You find the perfect person, and then you do everything you can to screw it up."
– to Vanity Fair
