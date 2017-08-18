Celebrity
7 Times Celebs' Relationship Drama Played Out on Social Media
It’s about to get real tense
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
DYLAN SPROUSE VS. DAYNA FRAZER
Fans were shocked when Frazer shared a selfie on Instagram in which she appeared to be crying. "When you find out your bf cheated on you lol," she captioned the image in August 2017. The model also deleted all photos of her boyfriend from the social media site, and The Suite Life of Zack and Cody star did the same. After days of speculation, Sprouse broke his silence to address the infidelity rumors. "I will say this and only this: by adhering to an assumption based on limited information, you neglect the complicated nature of this issue," the actor wrote in a series of tweets. "The truth always has two sides, and those sides have motivations, and those motivations, despite how cloudy they currently seem, are private."
BELLA THORNE VS. CHARLIE PUTH
Thorne and Puth's whirlwind romance came to an abrupt end in December 2016 after the singer sent out a series of mysterious tweets just days after he was spotted spending time with the former Disney star. "I can't believe what I'm reading," wrote Puth, posting a news article link that saw Thorne and her ex, Tyler Posey, very much still together. "No one should have their heart messed with like this, and I'm not going to be in the middle of it." Puth added: "I don't know Tyler personally, but I know he shouldn't be treated this way … She told me she was not with him anymore. This is all news to me."
Hours later, Thorne responded to the drama on her own Twitter feed, clarifying that she wasn't dating either Puth or Posey. "Ty and I have been broken up for like over two weeks and charlie and I ARENT DATING we are friends. That article was written forever ago," she wrote, referencing a Paper magazine piece published earlier that week. She clarified: "Charlie and I were hanging out.. he saw an old interview and got butthurt but instead of texting me and asking about it he put it on Twitter."
JUSTIN BIEBER VS. SELENA GOMEZ
Back in 2016, Bieber threatened to leave Instagram after his rumored relationship with Sofia Richie was met with criticism from fans. "I'm gonna make my Instagram private if you guys don't stop the hate," Bieber captioned a black-and-white photo with the model. "This is getting out of hand, if you guys are really fans you wouldn’t be so mean to people that I like."
His ex, Gomez, quickly weighed in on the post with her own bit of advice. "If you can't handle the hate, then stop posting pictures of your girlfriend lol – It should be special between you two only," Gomez commented on his post. "Don't be mad at your fans. They love you and supported you before any one ever did." Bieber responded: "It's funny to see people that used me for attention and still try to point the finger this way." The back-and-forth didn't last long, however. Gomez eventually took to her Snapchat to apologize for her initial comment.
ROB KARDASHIAN VS. BLAC CHYNA
In June 2017, Kardashian took to Instagram to blast his ex in a series of extremely graphic and expletive-ridden posts, some of which have since been deleted, in which the reality star accuses his ex-fiancée of cheating. "Hahahaha Chyna just sent me this video saying happy 4th of July what a crazy person," he captioned a video of Chyna kissing an unidentified man. "Come spend time with your daughter … " The reality star also posted explicit photos of his ex, causing Chyna to file and eventually be granted multiple restraining orders against Kardashian.
TAYLOR SWIFT VS. CALVIN HARRIS
After news broke in June 2016 that Swift wrote her ex-boyfriend's hit, "This Is What You Came For," the producer and deejay went on Twitter to tell his side of the story. "And she sings on a little bit of it too. Amazing lyrics writer and she smashed it as usual," he tweeted. "I wrote the music, produced the song, arranged it and cut the vocals though. And initially she wanted it kept secret, hence the pseudonym." Harris continued, saying it is "hurtful to me at this point that her and her team would go so far out of their way to try and make ME look bad at this stage though."
"I figure if you're happy in your new relationship you should focus on that instead of trying to tear your ex bf down for something to do," Harris continued on Twitter. "I know you're off tour and you need someone new to try and bury like Katy ETC but I'm not that guy, sorry. I won't allow it."
KANYE WEST VS. AMBER ROSE
In January 2016, West and Wiz Khalifa were embroiled in a Twitter feud of epic proportions that started when Khalifa began criticizing West's album title — back when Life of Pablo was originally Swish before getting changed to Waves. West would eventually drag ex Rose, who just so happens to share a son with Khalifa, into the Twitter spat, writing: "You wouldn't have a child if it wasn't for me," and "You own waves???? I own your child!!!!" Then Rose had no choice but to respond, chiming in with a sexually explicit diss.
IGGY AZALEA VS. NICK YOUNG
Following the end of their engagement, Azalea took to Twitter to share the real reason why she and the pro basketball player split. "I broke up with Nick because I found out he had brought other women into our home while I was away and caught them on the security footage," she tweeted in June 2016. The tweet spree came amid tabloid reports that Azalea ended her relationship with Young because he cheated on her with his former girlfriend – and mother to Young's son, Nick Jr. – who would go on to welcome their second child a few months later.
