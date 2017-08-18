7 Times Celebs' Relationship Drama Played Out on Social Media

BELLA THORNE VS. CHARLIE PUTH

Thorne and Puth's whirlwind romance came to an abrupt end in December 2016 after the singer sent out a series of mysterious tweets just days after he was spotted spending time with the former Disney star. "I can't believe what I'm reading," wrote Puth, posting a news article link that saw Thorne and her ex, Tyler Posey, very much still together. "No one should have their heart messed with like this, and I'm not going to be in the middle of it." Puth added: "I don't know Tyler personally, but I know he shouldn't be treated this way … She told me she was not with him anymore. This is all news to me."

Hours later, Thorne responded to the drama on her own Twitter feed, clarifying that she wasn't dating either Puth or Posey. "Ty and I have been broken up for like over two weeks and charlie and I ARENT DATING we are friends. That article was written forever ago," she wrote, referencing a Paper magazine piece published earlier that week. She clarified: "Charlie and I were hanging out.. he saw an old interview and got butthurt but instead of texting me and asking about it he put it on Twitter."