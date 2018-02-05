MEGHAN TRAINOR VOMITED ON DARYL SABARA THE MORNING AFTER

The "Dear Future Husband" singer's engagement story is enviable, but it's what happened after that might have some people cringing. During an appearance on The Talk, the Grammy winner revealed she threw up on her new fiancé a day after proposed to her in December 2017. "It's kind of gross," she warned. "We're eating so much healthier nowadays, but we were at the hotel and we’re eating the hotel food. The day that we drove home I got food poisoning on the car ride."

Trainor continued: "So, he's driving and I'm just in his face like, 'Urghl' [throwing up], and I told him, 'I'm so sorry.' He's like, 'I'd kiss you right now.' " And in case you were wondering, he did.