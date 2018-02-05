6 Absolutely Adorable (and One Kinda Gross) Celebrity Proposal Stories
By Grace Gavilanes
MEGHAN TRAINOR VOMITED ON DARYL SABARA THE MORNING AFTER
The "Dear Future Husband" singer's engagement story is enviable, but it's what happened after that might have some people cringing. During an appearance on The Talk, the Grammy winner revealed she threw up on her new fiancé a day after proposed to her in December 2017. "It's kind of gross," she warned. "We're eating so much healthier nowadays, but we were at the hotel and we’re eating the hotel food. The day that we drove home I got food poisoning on the car ride."
Trainor continued: "So, he's driving and I'm just in his face like, 'Urghl' [throwing up], and I told him, 'I'm so sorry.' He's like, 'I'd kiss you right now.' " And in case you were wondering, he did.
BROOKS LAICH KNEW JULIANNE HOUGH'S RING SIZE BEFORE THEY EVEN STARTED DATING
In a sweet video posted to Instagram during the couple's Parisian getaway, the Dancing with the Stars judge captured her new husband admitting he knew she was the one long before they got engaged. "You knew you were going to marry me before I was even your girlfriend," Hough can be heard saying as she tries to stealthily capture the romantic moment on video. "One hundred percent," Laich replied. He called her out for her not-so-sneaky camera work, but went on to readily admit, "I measured your ring before we were even dating. Before you were even my girlfriend, I measured your ring."
KARL COOK JOKINGLY PROPOSED TO KALEY CUOCO HOURS BEFORE THE REAL DEAL
Not long before sharing his actual proposal to his longtime girlfriend on social media, Cook teased Cuoco with a fake ring while shopping at Target. "On my loves birthday I got her everything she has always wanted….now judging by her face maybe not, it's the thought that counts right," he shared.
Cook had his love in tears even before he gave her the real ring as he treated the Big Bang Theory star to a romantic candlelit dinner at their home.
WILL AND JADA PINKETT SMITH MADE THINGS OFFICIAL BEFORE GOING TO SLEEP
According to the actor, the Smiths actually appreciate that their nontraditional proposal was a simple affair, but it's safe to say it wasn't your typical engagement event. "We were just lying there, going to sleep," Smith recalled to PEOPLE in 2005. "I looked over at her, and I said, 'Hey, we might be real good married. Wassup? You wanna marry me?’ Unplanned. No ring. Not the classic proposal. She said yes."
"It’s really weird when you live the kind of lifestyle that we live: Simplicity becomes the jewel," he added.
CHANNING TATUM 'DID SOMETHING PRETTY CRUEL' TO JENNA DEWAN
"When I proposed to my wife I did something pretty cruel because I thought she was on to me. I basically told her I never wanted to get married to try to throw her off," the Logan Lucky actor recalled while speaking with BBC Radio 1’s Nick Grimshaw. "I told her, 'I don't believe in the institution of marriage and I don't think I ever want to get married.’ She basically broke down crying," the actor continued. "I thought, 'This is not going well at all,' so I had to propose to her sooner rather than later."
GEORGE & AMAL CLOONEY DIDN'T TALK ABOUT HAVING KIDS UNTIL AFTER MARRIAGE
For most couples, deciding whether or not to have kids is usually a discussion reserved prior to putting a ring on it — but George and Amal Clooney aren't like most couples. The pair didn't discuss having kids until after they tied the knot, a few months after getting engaged. "It had never been part of my DNA," George revealed. "We didn't plan on it. We never talked about it until after we were married, which is funny. There was an assumption that we didn't want them. And then, after the wedding, we just felt we'd gotten very lucky, both of us, and we should share whatever good luck we've got. It would seem self-centered to just have that belong to us."
JOE MANGANIELLO PROPOSED TO SOFIA VERGARA IN SPANISH
"I had a big speech in Spanish, and that's what I was nervous about," he admitted to Live cohost Kelly Ripa of his proposal to the Modern Family actress. "The last thing you want to do is like mess up the Spanish on the proposal to the Colombian woman."
The actor said he included "Eres mi todo" (which means "you are my everything" in English) in his speech. Cue our hearts exploding. "You only get one chance to do it, and if you're gonna do it, you gotta do it right, so there's a lot of planning that goes into it," Manganiello said.