Can You Believe These Celeb Pickup Lines Actually Worked?

Who Said It? John Krasinski to Emily Blunt

Krasinski pulled off a marriage with one of the most basic lines possible. “It was one of those things where I wasn’t really looking for a relationship,” he told Ellen DeGeneres. “Then I met her, and I was so nervous. I was like, ‘Oh god, I think I’m going to fall in love with her.’ As I shook her hand I went, ‘I like you!’ So if anyone is looking to pick up a girl, that’s the way to do it.”