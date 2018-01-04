Celebrity

Unabashed Lovers Who Share NSFW Photos of Their Significant Others

Stars like Channing Tatum and Kanye West want the world to see their beautiful other halves

By @lydsprice

Updated

Russell Wilson/Ciara Instagram

RUSSELL WILSON & CIARA

Ciara nearly showed off all her "Goodies" in a series of intimate bedroom photos, shot by her husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. All of the photos were posted without captions, save for one in which Ciara tagged Wilson with a heart-eye emoji smiley. One image was in black-and-white.

Behati Prinsloo/Instagram

ADAM LEVINE & BEHATI PRINSLOO

They're just bumming around! "Same butt different," wrote Prinsloo on Instagram, captioning a sweet (a cheeky!) snapshot of her rocker husband and their daughter, Dusty Rose.

Tom Brady/Instagram

GISELE BÜNDCHEN & TOM BRAD

Like many of us, the New England Patriots can't get enough of his supermodel wife — so much so that he shared a sexy snap of his wife of 8 years wearing a black string bikini on the beach.

Instagram Kristin Cavallari

KRISTIN CAVALLARI & JAY CUTLER

Cutler is one with nature during a romantic getaway with his wife, who decided to document the, err, very freeing moment on Instagram. "Good times, no tan lines. Let the sea set you free," Cavallari captioned the pic.

Source: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

CHRISSY TEIGEN & JOHN LEGEND 

Teigen showed-off what her hubby's mama gave him on Instagram (unedited here), despite the platform's attempts to curb her au naturale posts. 

Channing Tatum/Instagram

CHANNING TATUM & JENNA DEWAN TATUM 

"Nap time = The Best Time," the actor captioned a snap of his wife's bare derriere

Gilles Bensimon/Maxim

ASHLEY GRAHAM & JUSTIN ERVIN 

Graham reminded the world of the racy Maxim shoot featuring her husband's hands in a steamy throwback post

Kanye West/Twitter

KANYE WEST & KIM KARDASHIAN WEST 

In a series of tweets, the rapper proved to the world that he and his wife are firmly united in their love for her naked body. 

Shawn Booth/Instagram

SHAWN BOOTH & KAITLYN BRISTOWE 

The former Bachelorette stars provided visuals of their not-exactly-family-friendly holiday activities in matching Instagram posts

Jessica Simpson/Instagram

ERIC JOHNSON & JESSICA SIMPSON 

In celebration of Valentine's Day, Simpson shared a photo of Johnson grabbing life by the ... something. 

Peta Murgatroyd/Instagram

PETA MURGATROYD & MAKSIM CHMERKOVSKIY 

Murgatroyd caught her love in his undies ahead of the birth of their son

Will Smith/Facebook

WILL SMITH & JADA PINKETT SMITH 

The actress revealed her husband has a secret photo habit on Facebook. "I discovered the sexiest secret the other day. My husband takes pics of me in my sleep. He has a whole stash he revealed to me and I really enjoyed getting a glimpse of myself through his eyes," she wrote

Source: Blake Lively/Instagram

BLAKE LIVELY & RYAN REYNOLDS

So scandalous!

