Celebrity
Unabashed Lovers Who Share NSFW Photos of Their Significant Others
Stars like Channing Tatum and Kanye West want the world to see their beautiful other halves
Updated
More
1 of 13
RUSSELL WILSON & CIARA
Ciara nearly showed off all her "Goodies" in a series of intimate bedroom photos, shot by her husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. All of the photos were posted without captions, save for one in which Ciara tagged Wilson with a heart-eye emoji smiley. One image was in black-and-white.
2 of 13
ADAM LEVINE & BEHATI PRINSLOO
They're just bumming around! "Same butt different," wrote Prinsloo on Instagram, captioning a sweet (a cheeky!) snapshot of her rocker husband and their daughter, Dusty Rose.
3 of 13
GISELE BÜNDCHEN & TOM BRAD
Like many of us, the New England Patriots can't get enough of his supermodel wife — so much so that he shared a sexy snap of his wife of 8 years wearing a black string bikini on the beach.
4 of 13
KRISTIN CAVALLARI & JAY CUTLER
Cutler is one with nature during a romantic getaway with his wife, who decided to document the, err, very freeing moment on Instagram. "Good times, no tan lines. Let the sea set you free," Cavallari captioned the pic.
5 of 13
CHRISSY TEIGEN & JOHN LEGEND
Teigen showed-off what her hubby's mama gave him on Instagram (unedited here), despite the platform's attempts to curb her au naturale posts.
6 of 13
CHANNING TATUM & JENNA DEWAN TATUM
"Nap time = The Best Time," the actor captioned a snap of his wife's bare derriere.
7 of 13
ASHLEY GRAHAM & JUSTIN ERVIN
Graham reminded the world of the racy Maxim shoot featuring her husband's hands in a steamy throwback post.
8 of 13
KANYE WEST & KIM KARDASHIAN WEST
In a series of tweets, the rapper proved to the world that he and his wife are firmly united in their love for her naked body.
9 of 13
SHAWN BOOTH & KAITLYN BRISTOWE
The former Bachelorette stars provided visuals of their not-exactly-family-friendly holiday activities in matching Instagram posts.
10 of 13
ERIC JOHNSON & JESSICA SIMPSON
In celebration of Valentine's Day, Simpson shared a photo of Johnson grabbing life by the ... something.
11 of 13
PETA MURGATROYD & MAKSIM CHMERKOVSKIY
Murgatroyd caught her love in his undies ahead of the birth of their son.
12 of 13
WILL SMITH & JADA PINKETT SMITH
The actress revealed her husband has a secret photo habit on Facebook. "I discovered the sexiest secret the other day. My husband takes pics of me in my sleep. He has a whole stash he revealed to me and I really enjoyed getting a glimpse of myself through his eyes," she wrote.
13 of 13
BLAKE LIVELY & RYAN REYNOLDS
So scandalous!