Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi’s New Year’s Resolution May Surprise You

The end of one year and the beginning of the next traditionally serves as a time of self-reflection and setting goals for the new year.

As 2016 comes to an end, some celebrities share their 2017 resolutions with PEOPLE:

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi

Former Jersey Shore cast member and current The New Celebrity Apprentice contestant

“I feel like my resolution is always the same but too good to not keep repeating. I strive to be a healthy and fit mother to my kids. I always seem to fall off a bit during the holidays when it comes to eating right and working out. So during the first week of each new year I start my strict diet of healthy foods and working out hardcore to be a bad ass mama!”

Hoda Kotb

Host of Today and the Tournament of Roses Parade

“I make the same one every year but this time I HAVE to keep it because I just moved in with my boyfriend — get organized! Clean my closet! Stat!”

Al Roker

Host of Today and the Tournament of Roses Parade

“My New Year’s resolution is to physically write a daily journal entry every day — to commit to pen and paper some aspect of the day.”

Eden Sassoon

Newest cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

“I’m resolved but I will continue to lead by example (healing, clean living, pilates and giving) and always shine love and light wherever health & beauty is needed.”

What are you resolutions for 2017?