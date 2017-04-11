How David Letterman Dealt with Sex Scandal and Blackmail According to a New Book: 'I'm in Hell'
15 Celebrity Mother-Daughter Look-Alikes
These pairs take the phrase “like mother, like daughter” to the next level
1 of 15
KATE & LILY
The Underworld star and her 18-year-old daughter's matching bikini shots prove that the apple didn't fall far from the tree. In February, the proud mama also pointed out that Lily inherited her unmistakable attitude. "It is comforting to know that the family 'I am moments from throwing an elbow' face has been successfully passed down through the generations," she joked about a side-by-side comparison of their childhood mean mugs.
2 of 15
KIM & BRIELLE
Kim Zolciak-Biermann, 38, and her 20-year-old mini-me daughter Brielle were spotted leaving Los Angeles International Airport looking pretty darn identical with their long blonde locks, bronzed complexions and matching aviator shades.
3 of 15
CINDY & KAIA
Gerber is following in mother Crawford's footsteps! The 15-year-old brunette, who bears a striking resemblance to her supermodel mom (That hair! Those lips!), just scored a modeling contract with IMG and has already started racking up flawless shots for her portfolio. "Kaia's blossoming into such a beautiful young woman and I really want to let her shine," Crawford told Net-a-Porter's The Edit. "I don't want her to feel in competition with me, although I'll tease her, and say, 'You have my old hair – give it back!' Or, 'Give me back my legs!' But she'll be fine … She's much more together and worldly than I was at her age."
4 of 15
LORI, ISABELLA & OLIVIA
One quick glance at the Fuller House star and her teenage daughters Isabella and Olivia is like looking at triplets, from their sun-kissed tresses to their charismatic smiles. And despite her girls' ages, the three get along swimmingly, according to Loughlin, who says she makes parenting her priority. "I'd like to think I'm somewhat their friend, but more importantly, I am their mother and a guiding force," the actress told PEOPLE.
5 of 15
GWYNETH & APPLE
In this rare social media pic of Paltrow's "little beauty," Apple's eyes, nose and cheeks look like they were cut from her mother and pasted onto her.
6 of 15
RUMER & DEMI
"That moment when you realize you actually are becoming your mother," writes Willis – and she's not complaining. Demi Moore's eldest daughter (and recent Dancing with the Stars champ!) summarized her twinning moment best with her hashtag of choice: "#imnotmad."
7 of 15
AVA & REESE
Witherspoon's daughter Ava, 17, may have blue hair, but the two look like identical twins at the premiere of Hot Pursuit in this sweet selfie the actress posted on Instagram.
8 of 15
9 of 15
CHRISTIE & SAILOR
Blond waves? Piercing eyes? Killer smiles? Sailor is following in her mom's modeling footsteps – and killing the game.
10 of 15
KIM & IRELAND
Another twinning mother-daughter modeling duo: Basinger and her 21-year-old daughter, Ireland, who has already landed several high-profile editorials like it's NBD.
11 of 15
KATIE & SURI
Holmes and her 10-year-old daughter not only look identical, but they also have the exact same interests: fashion, playing with confetti and indulging in #girltime. a
12 of 15
ANGELINA & SHILOH
Round blue eyes, fair skin and a strong sense of individuality – Shiloh is clearly all Jolie.a
13 of 15
BEYONCé & BLUE IVY
The picture speaks for itself.
14 of 15
VIOLET MADISON & CHRISTINA
"The second that she was born, it was like, instantly I became a child again," Miliana said of her 7-year-old daughter earlier this year. (And she instantly became a doppelgänger to her precious daughter, we'll add.)
15 of 15
GOLDIE & KATE
The two golden girls are Hollywood's reigning mother-daughter team: 1) They support each other, no matter what. 2) Both are, we'll say it, total babes.a
