CINDY & KAIA

Gerber is following in mother Crawford's footsteps! The 15-year-old brunette, who bears a striking resemblance to her supermodel mom (That hair! Those lips!), just scored a modeling contract with IMG and has already started racking up flawless shots for her portfolio. "Kaia's blossoming into such a beautiful young woman and I really want to let her shine," Crawford told Net-a-Porter's The Edit. "I don't want her to feel in competition with me, although I'll tease her, and say, 'You have my old hair – give it back!' Or, 'Give me back my legs!' But she'll be fine … She's much more together and worldly than I was at her age."