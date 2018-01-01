Fireworks in Australia! A Surprise Wedding in N.Y.C.! How the Stars Celebrated New Year's Eve

Celebrities were all over the world counting down ’til midnight

Hugh Jackman Instagram

HUGH JACKMAN

The night before climbing the Sydney Harbour Bridge, Jackman and wife Debora-Lee Furness said hello to 2018 with the iconic Sydney staple in the background. 

Ashlee Simpson Instagram

ASHLEE SIMPSON

Singer Simpson gave daughter Jagger a smooch as proud papa Evan Ross looked on.

Cindy Crawford Instagram

CINDY CRAWFORD

The supermodel and husband Rande Gerber — perhaps sipping some Casamigos? — had their own cool setup to celebrate 2018.

Teresa Giudice Instagram

TERESA GIUDICE

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her "Giudice girls" headed to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for the holiday.

Jimmy Kimmel Instagram

JIMMY KIMMEL

Kimmel and his family — Jane, Billy and wife Molly — spent New Year's how most people with little kids do: in bed!

America Ferrera Instagram

AMERICA FERRERA

The Superstore actress and husband Ryan Piers Williams welcomed 2018 with some big news: they're expecting their first child together this year!

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MM

MARIA MENOUNOS

Menounos surprised viewers on Fox's New Year's Eve telecast with her wedding to longtime boyfriend Keven Undergaro, which Steve Harvey officiated live from N.Y.C.'s Times Square.

Ali Larter Instagram

ALI LARTER

On vacation with her family, including kids Theodore and Vivienne, the actress said "peace out" to 2017.

Ronin 47/Splash News

BRITNEY SPEARS

Spears said goodbye to the year and goodbye to her long-running residency at the Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas with one final show.

