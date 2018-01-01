Fireworks in Australia! A Surprise Wedding in N.Y.C.! How the Stars Celebrated New Year's Eve
Celebrities were all over the world counting down ’til midnight
By Kate Hogan
Posted on
More
1 of 9
HUGH JACKMAN
The night before climbing the Sydney Harbour Bridge, Jackman and wife Debora-Lee Furness said hello to 2018 with the iconic Sydney staple in the background.
2 of 9
ASHLEE SIMPSON
Singer Simpson gave daughter Jagger a smooch as proud papa Evan Ross looked on.
3 of 9
CINDY CRAWFORD
The supermodel and husband Rande Gerber — perhaps sipping some Casamigos? — had their own cool setup to celebrate 2018.
4 of 9
TERESA GIUDICE
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her "Giudice girls" headed to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for the holiday.
5 of 9
JIMMY KIMMEL
Kimmel and his family — Jane, Billy and wife Molly — spent New Year's how most people with little kids do: in bed!
6 of 9
AMERICA FERRERA
The Superstore actress and husband Ryan Piers Williams welcomed 2018 with some big news: they're expecting their first child together this year!
7 of 9
MARIA MENOUNOS
Menounos surprised viewers on Fox's New Year's Eve telecast with her wedding to longtime boyfriend Keven Undergaro, which Steve Harvey officiated live from N.Y.C.'s Times Square.
8 of 9
ALI LARTER
On vacation with her family, including kids Theodore and Vivienne, the actress said "peace out" to 2017.
9 of 9
BRITNEY SPEARS
Spears said goodbye to the year and goodbye to her long-running residency at the Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas with one final show.