The Celeb Guide to Having a Girls' Night

These stars know a thing or two about having an epic night out with their besties

By @gracegavilanes

Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

ALWAYS DOCUMENT YOUR NIGHT BEFORE IT EVEN KICKS OFF

New mom Kylie Jenner, BFF Jordyn Woods, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner come together for a group mirror selfie before diving into their "little dinner party".

TURN A HOLIDAY INTO A FULL-BLOWN GIRLS' NIGHT

For Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid, Martha Hunt, Camila Cabello, Lily Donaldson and birthday girl Kennedy Rayé, Halloween was the ultimate excuse to dress up, eat guac (and chips and pizza) and have a girls' night in.

Source: Taylor Swift/Instagram

CONSIDER WEARING A UNIFORM

Taylor Swift and the girls of Haim had themselves an epic post-Met Gala pizza party in their onesies – because #adulting does not exist on girls' nights.

Source: Nina Dobrev/Instagram

ALWAYS BRING A GIFT IF YOU'RE NOT HOSTING GIRLS' NIGHT

Or, if you're Julianne Hough, have a gift on deck for your visitors. Following her buzzy role in Grease Live!, the dancing pro chose to share the experience with BFF Nina Dobrev by giving the Vampire Diaries alum an honorary Pink Ladies jacket while the pair whipped up dinner. "I definitely feel like I'm part of the Grease squad," Dobrev wrote.

Courtesy Gigi Hadid

CHOOSE THE RIGHT DRESS (OR PAIR OF SWEATPANTS)

Whether a GNO calls for pigging out while binge-watching One Tree Hill or going salsa dancing, choosing an appropriate outfit, like Gigi Hadid does, is key. All in the name of the perfect 'gram, right?

Courtesy Minka Kelly

INDULGE IN THE SWEET STUFF

As in, eat loads and loads of ice cream with your girls. If they're true friends, they won't judge (that much).

Courtesy Taylor Swift

COOK A FEAST INSTEAD

Not feeling a night out? Spend a night in cooking dinner with your squad à la Taylor Swift, Karlie Kloss and Martha Hunt. A hearty meal = endless fuel for a movie marathon.

Courtesy Leighton Meester

OPT FOR A DIY FACIAL

Good friends care about their friends' skincare routines, right, Leighton and Gillian?

Courtesy Chrissy Teigen

INVITE YOUR (FURRY) FRIENDS ALONG

Because as Chrissy Teigen knows, it's true: No girls' night is complete without the addition of one or two or three pets. (We're pretty sure Taylor invented this rule.)

Courtesy Karlie Kloss

ALWAYS STICK OUT YOUR TONGUE

You know you're having a blast when your selfies are 10 percent glamorous and 90 percent silly.

