Celebrity
The Celeb Guide to Having a Girls' Night
These stars know a thing or two about having an epic night out with their besties
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Updated
More
1 of 10
ALWAYS DOCUMENT YOUR NIGHT BEFORE IT EVEN KICKS OFF
New mom Kylie Jenner, BFF Jordyn Woods, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner come together for a group mirror selfie before diving into their "little dinner party".
2 of 10
TURN A HOLIDAY INTO A FULL-BLOWN GIRLS' NIGHT
For Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid, Martha Hunt, Camila Cabello, Lily Donaldson and birthday girl Kennedy Rayé, Halloween was the ultimate excuse to dress up, eat guac (and chips and pizza) and have a girls' night in.
3 of 10
CONSIDER WEARING A UNIFORM
Taylor Swift and the girls of Haim had themselves an epic post-Met Gala pizza party in their onesies – because #adulting does not exist on girls' nights.
4 of 10
ALWAYS BRING A GIFT IF YOU'RE NOT HOSTING GIRLS' NIGHT
Or, if you're Julianne Hough, have a gift on deck for your visitors. Following her buzzy role in Grease Live!, the dancing pro chose to share the experience with BFF Nina Dobrev by giving the Vampire Diaries alum an honorary Pink Ladies jacket while the pair whipped up dinner. "I definitely feel like I'm part of the Grease squad," Dobrev wrote.
5 of 10
CHOOSE THE RIGHT DRESS (OR PAIR OF SWEATPANTS)
Whether a GNO calls for pigging out while binge-watching One Tree Hill or going salsa dancing, choosing an appropriate outfit, like Gigi Hadid does, is key. All in the name of the perfect 'gram, right?
6 of 10
INDULGE IN THE SWEET STUFF
As in, eat loads and loads of ice cream with your girls. If they're true friends, they won't judge (that much).
7 of 10
COOK A FEAST INSTEAD
Not feeling a night out? Spend a night in cooking dinner with your squad à la Taylor Swift, Karlie Kloss and Martha Hunt. A hearty meal = endless fuel for a movie marathon.
8 of 10
OPT FOR A DIY FACIAL
Good friends care about their friends' skincare routines, right, Leighton and Gillian?
9 of 10
INVITE YOUR (FURRY) FRIENDS ALONG
Because as Chrissy Teigen knows, it's true: No girls' night is complete without the addition of one or two or three pets. (We're pretty sure Taylor invented this rule.)
10 of 10
ALWAYS STICK OUT YOUR TONGUE
You know you're having a blast when your selfies are 10 percent glamorous and 90 percent silly.
See Also
More
More
Star Tracks: Celebs on Social
Padma Lakshmi Supported Lena Dunham During Her Health Battle, Plus More Sweet Stories of Stars Helping Other Stars
All the Celeb Couples Who Got Engaged in 2018 — So Far
Celeb Quotes of the Day: Christina Aguilera, Serena Williams & More