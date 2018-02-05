7 Celebs Who Got Caught Posting Shady (and Sweet) Comments on Other Stars' Instagrams

KIM KARDASHIAN WEST

West's blonde cornrows, which she called "Bo Derek braids," received heavy backlash on Instagram in January 2018, with many accusing the star of cultural appropriation. Lindsay Lohan, who used to be friendly with West back in the early aughts, commented on a photo celebrity blogger Perez Hilton posted of the reality star's new braids, asking fans to weigh in on her look. "I am confused," Lohan wrote, to which the mom of three clapped back, "You know what's confusing….. Your sudden foreign accent." West was referring to the puzzling European accent Lohan adopted in late 2016 after a year of traveling.