Celebrity
7 Celebs Who Got Caught Posting Shady (and Sweet) Comments on Other Stars' Instagrams
By Grace Gavilanes
KENDALL JENNER
Jenner didn't hold her tongue about Scott Disick's relationship with fellow model Sofia Richie. In January 2018, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star left a comment on a photo shared by a fan account of Disick, 34, riding in a car with Richie, 19, and the children he shares with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian — sons Reign, 3, and Mason, 8, and daughter Penelope, 5½. "Awww Scott and his kids," Jenner — Kardashian's sister — wrote, adding a laughing face emoji.
KAIA GERBER
Shortly after Cindy Crawford posted a pic from her photo shoot with an underwear-clad male model in February 2018, daughter Kaia immediately responded on Instagram, writing "MOM!" before following up with "where's dad." Trolled.
KIM KARDASHIAN WEST
West's blonde cornrows, which she called "Bo Derek braids," received heavy backlash on Instagram in January 2018, with many accusing the star of cultural appropriation. Lindsay Lohan, who used to be friendly with West back in the early aughts, commented on a photo celebrity blogger Perez Hilton posted of the reality star's new braids, asking fans to weigh in on her look. "I am confused," Lohan wrote, to which the mom of three clapped back, "You know what's confusing….. Your sudden foreign accent." West was referring to the puzzling European accent Lohan adopted in late 2016 after a year of traveling.
JANUARY JONES
Although Jones and former Bachelor star Nick Viall aren't dating, the Mad Men actress's activity on the reality star's Instagram account tells a different story. Jones regularly likes Viall's photos and even left a flirty comment on January 2018, with an eye-rolling emoji and a heart.
ANSEL ELGORT
ICYMI: Elgort is really, really in love with longtime girlfriend Violetta Komyshan. He regularly leaves adorable compliments on her Instagram, like this one from November 2017: "I took this photo and in person she still looked 100 times hotter which right now seems impossible but it's true." Swoon.
MILEY CYRUS
The "Malibu" crooner had no qualms voicing her opinion when the leading man in her life, Liam Hemsworth, posted a black-and-white pic of the pair, which Cyrus didn't find particularly flattering, on his Instagram. "My little angel and I," wrote the Aussie actor, prompting Cyrus to reply: "Why. This. Picture lol."
RUBY ROSE
In July 2017, Rebel Wilson posted a snapshot of herself smooching Isn't It Romantic costar Liam Hemsworth on set. The aww-worthy moment racked up 100K-plus likes and a super-sweet and hilarious comment from Rose. "I want dancing unicorns in leotards on that green scene or IM NOT SEEING THE FILM," she wrote on her Pitch Perfect 3 costar's pic. "Joke joke … I'd see a film of you painting a fence for 3 hours."