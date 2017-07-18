Celebrity
The Most FOMO-Inducing Celeb Honeymoon Photos
From Julianne and Brooks to Pippa and James, these couples gave us extreme getaway envy
JULIANNE AND BROOKS
The newlyweds took in the stunning views (including each other) as they relaxed by the ocean.
JULIANNE AND BROOKS (AGAIN)
"My wife and I - circa 1957," Laich joked about he and Hough's old school honeymoon swimsuits.
PIPPA AND JAMES
Middleton and Matthews' adventurous honeymoon included jetting-off on an Australian seaplane and scaling the Sydney Harbour Bridge together.
TARA AND TODD
Lipinski and Kapostasy stepped straight into paradise in the Maldives.
EMMY AND SAM
The Shameless actress and her Mr. Robot creator love put their photography skills to the test on their Rwandan getaway, which was complete with a safari adventure.
SAMIRA AND LAUREN
The Orange is the New Black star wed her writer-love in March 2017. The pair jetted off to Italy following the ceremony, and made the most of their travel time with in-flight libations.
ENIKO AND KEVIN
Hart and Parrish found paradise in St. Barts after their August 2016 wedding. They showed off both their love and the amazing landscape in adorable couple photos.
EVA AND JOSÉ
Following their May 2016 nuptials in Mexico, Longoria and Bastón hit up Hong Kong, Cambodia and Thailand. "Matching pajamas? Check! Matching slippers? Check! Got my husband? Check! #HoneyMoon #LunaDeMiel #Love #HusbandAndWife," the actress captioned a sweet travel pic.
ANNA AND SKYLAR
The Pitch Perfect costars chose Florence for their romantic September 2016 getaway. While in Italy, they ate their hearts out, took in art and, of course, took many, many photos.
SOFIA AND JOE
The sexiest couple alive headed to Turks and Caicos for the sexiest honeymoon ever following their November 2015 wedding in Palm Beach, Florida. We can't decide which is more scenic: the ocean views or the gorgeous newlyweds.
NIKKI AND IAN
The couple, who wed in April 2015, took a more-is-more approach to picking their post-vows destination. They enjoyed their first days as newlyweds in Tulum, Mexico, before traveling to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. "Salty…sandy...sticky…sunburned. The best," Reed captioned this shot of her and her hubby lounging on oceanside beds. This does, in fact, appear to be "the best."
KEIRA AND JAMES
What could possibly be better than a private boat ride with the love of your life? That would be being on a boat with the love of your life and a fresh baguette! Knightley and her new rocker husband Righton opted for a romantic trip to the Mediterranean island of Corsica for their 2013 honeymoon, and somehow forgot to invite us.
CHRISSY AND JOHN
The newlyweds stayed in Italy after their 2013 Lake Cuomo wedding ceremony, heading to Portofino for some beachside bliss. The model rocked a suit from her very own bridal swimwear line during the trip, and we (and certainly Legend) approved.
GABRIELLE AND DWYANE
The glam pair turned their 2014 honeymoon into a globe-trotting adventure (did you expect any less?). Union and Wade kicked off their trip on a deserted- Maldives island, where the new wife did vacation right and "refused to wear clothes." Next up was a safari in the Serengeti region of Africa, and then a vacay finale in Seychelles. So ... why not us?
KRISTIN AND JAY
Cavallari told PEOPLE her post-wedding getaway with footballer husband Cutler "was absolutely perfect," and she has the photographic evidence to back it up. The PDA-friendly couple traveled to Italy for "the most amazing 2 weeks" after tying the knot in 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee.
ALLISON AND RICKY
In October 2015, Williams and her new husband Van Veen set out for Italy to enjoy a honeymoon. "It's the most magical country," she told E! about their destination choice. What would really be magical? If we could be there right now.
