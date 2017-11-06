Celebrity
What Happened Between Kelly Clarkson & Avril Lavigne? 10 Celebrity Feuds That Still Have Us Wondering
The stories behind these star-studded disagreements continue to elude us
KELLY CLARKSON VS. AVRIL LAVIGNE
Way back in 2002, Lavigne earned the wrath of Clarkson's stans (although we didn't call them that then) when she appeared to elbow the American Idol winner as she presented her with an MTV VMA.
The "Move You" singer reminded us all of the over-a-decade-old incident on The Howard Stern Show. "It was [Lavigne]," she went confirmed. "But I will say this: Years later she saw me and she said, 'Oh my gosh, I don't know, people keep saying I elbowed you in the face, and I'm so sorry!' … She did it, but I don't know if she felt bad about it, or, like, she didn't mean to do it or what. But it felt purposeful. I think what I was bummed about is I'm a fan of hers. I loved her music."
PINK VS. CHRISTINA AGUILERA
Pink claims she and her fellow pop star have buried the hatchet since their early 2000s feud, but we're still dying to hear Aguilera's side of the story. "We were super young and super new at the whole thing, and I think I'm an alpha, and she's an alpha," she revealed of their past issues on Watch What Happens Live. "I'm used to taking my altercations physical and she's used to having them verbal. We're just very different, we're very different. And we were very young and new. You have to learn — women have to learn how to support each other. It's not taught to each other in the playground."
Pink went on to admit that Aguilera had actually instigated a physical fight. "Actually, she swung at me in a club. Hilarious!" she recalled. "I was like, 'What's happening right now? What's happening?'"
Despite the ugly moments, the pair eventually achieved mutual respect and understanding. "She's so talented and deep down I've had bad days, too," Pink said. "She's a really sweet person. We made up on The Voice. I mean, it was funny, I laughed. I hadn't seen her in years and years and years … We became moms. We grew up. We hugged it out. It's that simple. I feel so good about that."
THE KARDASHIANS VS. MONICA ROSE
The KarJenner sisters have managed to make their style look like an art form — due in large part to their former longtime stylist, Rose. But earlier this year, the famous siblings quietly ended their working relationships with Rose, and no one knows why. Kim Kardashian West's recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live did provide some insight, however. The reality star answered a question on the family's falling out with Rose during the show's "Plead the Fifth" segment. "... I will say that I read that it was said that she was the reason for my makeover — my makeover when I met Kanye — and I will say that Kanye got me a new team and we kind of documented it," she revealed. "So I think people think that’s the reason, and for me, maybe that is the reason. I needed a new vibe." As for the rest of her sisters? Khloé added fuel to the fire when she sent out a series of cryptic tweets a few days after Kardashian West's interview: "Would you cut off the friendship and let God handle it? Or would you go the legal route?"
JENNIFER LOPEZ VS. MARIAH CAREY
It was the shade seen around the world! When Carey was asked about Lopez during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, the legendary singer simply replied: "I don't know her." And then, of course, rumors of a feud was ignited between the two — because how could Mariah not know JLo? On a different WWHL episode, Lopez was asked of the alleged dynamic. "I don't have a feud against her at all," she responded. But then Lopez skipped out on watching Carey's Vegas show while prepping for her own (she later blamed her busy schedule) and was spotted texting during Carey's performance at the Billboard Music Awards (she says she looked down for a second.) But still, Lopez insists there is no feud. Carey also cleared up her comments during another conversation with host Andy Cohen. "I'm very forgetful," she said. "It wasn't like 'I don't know who she is,' of course I do." Is there a feud? Do they know each other? No one seems to really know.
HOLLY MARIE COMBS & SHANNEN DOHERTY VS. ALYSSA MILANO
Charmed may have aired its final episode over a decade ago, but the cast's feud lives on. Doherty mysteriously left the show after three seasons, which of course, left fans stumped. We've never truly learned, but as the years have passed, cast members have offered up a few hints. Milano said that working on the show was like "high school," and said there were times when she didn't get along with her costars. Combs and Doherty, however, were friends long after the show ended, and during a joint interview shortly after Milano's, they showed no love for their former costar: When speaking of Milano, Combs simply said, "She didn't go to high school." And on another episode of Watch What Happens Live (clearly, the place for celebrities to spill their dirt), Doherty couldn't name a single nice thing about Milano aside from calling her pretty. Ouch. Today, Combs and Doherty's once-tight friendship seems to have cooled off, too: they don't follow each other on Instagram.
SHIA LABEOUF VS. FRANKIE MUNIZ
This feud is a whole lot of "huh?" Over the years, LaBeouf has developed a habit of knocking on former Malcolm in the Middle star Muniz. He says it's because at the start of their respective careers, LaBeouf felt Muniz was less-than-friendly to him. "I used to see him at premieres and stuff and it would always be like he was looking down on me," LaBeouf told Entertainment Weekly. "And then it turned into we're equal, and then it turned into, 'Oh Frankie, I know that guy.' " LaBeouf went on to call Muniz untalented, and said he doesn't "hang out in Frankie Muniz-type zones." Muniz finally responded to LaBeouf's jabs, tweeting: "Dear Shia Labeouf. It's getting creepy the fact that you can't stop talking about me. It's been 12 years now. I don't know you. Thanks." Both parties have stayed silent since then, so we don't know if they've made up — or really, how this feud got so heated in the first place.
DEMI LOVATO VS. TAYLOR SWIFT
Back in their early days of stardom, Lovato and Swift were photographed literally hugging each other. But by 2010, things had petered off between the two, most notably seen when Lovato told a fan to "Ask Taylor" after she was asked how Selena Gomez was doing. She's gone on to subtly slam Swift numerous times, including liking a tweet that read "I LOVE KIM KARDASHIAN" after Kardashian West famously uploaded recordings of Swift's calls with Kanye West about the controversial song lyrics in his single, "Famous."
KENDALL AND KYLIE JENNER VS. SELENA GOMEZ
In today's social media-obsessed world, an Instagram unfollow says everything. So when Gomez unfollowed the Jenner sisters and deleted all of their photos together mere days after the three hung out at Coachella together in 2014, eyebrows were raised. And three years later, we still don't have answers (or a follow back from either party.)
NIA LONG VS. TARAJI P. HENSON
Rumors have swirled of drama between the Empire costars, but for a while, neither of them acknowledged it. That is, until the paparazzi questioned Long about another piece of Empire drama: an alleged lawsuit against her, filed by the show's hair and makeup team (she says it doesn't exist.) But then, unprompted, she said: "I love Taraji, she's an amazing actress. There's no beef at all." Is there actually no beef, or was she just taking the chance to cover her tracks? We may never know.
TIFFANI THIESSEN VS. JENNIE GARTH
There was drama aplenty on the set of 90210, from Shannen Doherty's early exit to all those behind-the-scenes hookups. But one feud that still lasts to this day is the one between Garth and Thiessen, as well as costar Tori Spelling. When Garth and Spelling made an appearance on RuPaul's Drag Race, they called Thiessen "that which we don't speak of." And Thiessen herself has spoken out about the drama, telling Howard Stern they grew apart and that "I was the one who was hurt, let's just say that." (But how?!)
