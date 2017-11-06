What Happened Between Kelly Clarkson & Avril Lavigne? 10 Celebrity Feuds That Still Have Us Wondering

PINK VS. CHRISTINA AGUILERA

Pink claims she and her fellow pop star have buried the hatchet since their early 2000s feud, but we're still dying to hear Aguilera's side of the story. "We were super young and super new at the whole thing, and I think I'm an alpha, and she's an alpha," she revealed of their past issues on Watch What Happens Live. "I'm used to taking my altercations physical and she's used to having them verbal. We're just very different, we're very different. And we were very young and new. You have to learn — women have to learn how to support each other. It's not taught to each other in the playground."

Pink went on to admit that Aguilera had actually instigated a physical fight. "Actually, she swung at me in a club. Hilarious!" she recalled. "I was like, 'What's happening right now? What's happening?'"

Despite the ugly moments, the pair eventually achieved mutual respect and understanding. "She's so talented and deep down I've had bad days, too," Pink said. "She's a really sweet person. We made up on The Voice. I mean, it was funny, I laughed. I hadn't seen her in years and years and years … We became moms. We grew up. We hugged it out. It's that simple. I feel so good about that."