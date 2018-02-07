Celebrity

Jennifer Lopez's Exes Marc Anthony & Casper Smart Hang Out, Plus More Former Flames Who Seem to Actually Like Each Other

They do have at least one thing — er, person — in common

By @gracegavilanes

Posted on

More

1 of 7

Casper Smart Instagram

MARC ANTHONY & CASPER SMART

Who They're Linked to: Jennifer Lopez

Turns out Lopez has the friendliest exes, ever. J.Lo's most recent former flame attended Lopez's ex-husband's Miami concert — and took a selfie with the performer to document the moment. "If you've never seen his show you are really missing out. A Truly captivating performer! Thanks for taking care of my people and I @marcanthony much appreciated!" Smart captioned the snapshot, along with the hashtags #alllove and #respect.

2 of 7

Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

CHRIS MARTIN & BRAD FALCHUK

Who They're Linked to: Gwyneth Paltrow

The Goop founder's ex-husband and fiancé are all smiles as they grab Sunday brunch with Paltrow. The actress-turned-mogul posted the snapshot with the hashtag "#modernfamily."

3 of 7

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

KIM KARDASHIAN WEST & AMBER ROSE

Who They're Linked to: Kanye West

While embarking in a Twitter feud with Rose's ex-husband, Wiz Khalifa, the rapper dragged the model (she dated West in 2008) and their son into the social media spat — a move which West followed up with an apology. Immediately after, West's reality star wife posted a selfie with Rose. "I just think as women it's good for us to just let things go and I feel like we did," Rose told PEOPLE of her meeting with Kardashian West, whom she called "really nice" and "cool."

4 of 7

Chris Polk/FilmMagic

KEVIN FEDERLINE & JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE

Who They're Linked to: Britney Spears

Before he linked up with now-ex-wife Spears, Federline worked as a backup dancer for Timberlake, with whom, he said in a 2015 interview, he still has a friendly relationship. "Me and J are cool ... We've gone out golfing, we've hung out," he revealed, adding that he initially felt guilty for not reaching out to Timberlake about getting involved with the "Mirrors" singer's famous ex. "You get older, you grow up, and you realize that was just a time in your life. S--- happens."

5 of 7

 

KATE BECKINSALE & SARAH SILVERMAN

Who They're Linked to: Michael Sheen

Beckinsale can't get enough of her former longterm boyfriend's most recent partner. "I really love his girlfriend as well, and we are really lucky that we both get on, and [Sheen and Beckinsale's daughter] Lily gets on great with her," the actress told ES Magazine of Silverman at the time. "Having as many strong females in your teenage daughter’s life as possible is a good thing."

Since Silverman and Sheen's breakup, Beckinsale has been there for the actress, jokingly sending the comedian a shipment of custom M&M's engraved with a photo of Silverman kissing Sheen on the cheek. "Been ending every night with a microwaved bowl of personalized m&ms given to me by the very thoughtful and very cruel @katebeckinsale to remind me that I'm alone in this world," Silverman joked on Instagram. "So very alone. THANKS, KATE."

6 of 7

iamnikkireed/Instagram

NINA DOBREV & NIKKI REED

Who They're Linked to: Ian Somerhalder

Dobrev famously dated her Vampire Diaries costar Somerhalder for a few years before the pair split in 2013. The actor and Reed tied the knot in 2015 after dating nearly a year. The trio came together during a dinner, which was documented on everyone's respective Instagram accounts in the form of a group selfie, which doubled as an opportunity to clear up any rumors of bad blood amongst the friends. "Can't believe how time flies. Farewell dinner with team Somereed!" wrote Dobrev. "So good catching up with these goofballs. All [love]."

7 of 7

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

GIGI HADID & TAYLOR SWIFT 

Who They're Linked to: Joe Jonas

Hadid remains as one of Swift's OG squad members, which hasn't changed — even after the supermodel briefly dated Swift's ex. "We even have girls in our group who have dated the same people," the "Gorgeous" singer told Vanity Fair in a 2015 interview, debunking rumors of a feud between the starlets. "It's almost like the sisterhood has such a higher place on the list of priorities for us. It's so much more important than some guy that it didn't work out with."

See Also

More

More