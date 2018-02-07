Jennifer Lopez's Exes Marc Anthony & Casper Smart Hang Out, Plus More Former Flames Who Seem to Actually Like Each Other

KATE BECKINSALE & SARAH SILVERMAN

Who They're Linked to: Michael Sheen

Beckinsale can't get enough of her former longterm boyfriend's most recent partner. "I really love his girlfriend as well, and we are really lucky that we both get on, and [Sheen and Beckinsale's daughter] Lily gets on great with her," the actress told ES Magazine of Silverman at the time. "Having as many strong females in your teenage daughter’s life as possible is a good thing."

Since Silverman and Sheen's breakup, Beckinsale has been there for the actress, jokingly sending the comedian a shipment of custom M&M's engraved with a photo of Silverman kissing Sheen on the cheek. "Been ending every night with a microwaved bowl of personalized m&ms given to me by the very thoughtful and very cruel @katebeckinsale to remind me that I'm alone in this world," Silverman joked on Instagram. "So very alone. THANKS, KATE."