From Harry & Meghan to Cardi B & Offset: All the Celeb Couples Who Got Engaged in 2017
See who put a ring on it
1 of 46
Meghan Trainor & Daryl Sabara
Meghan Trainor has finally found her "future husband!" The singer's boyfriend of over a year, Daryl Sabara, proposed Thursday night just before her 24th birthday on Friday. Trainor shared the exciting news on Instagram with an emotional engagement video, writing, "I SAID YESSSS!!!! For my 24th birthday, the love of my life @darylsabara made all of my dreams come true. He proposed to me under a tunnel of beautiful Christmas lights and surprised me with my family and friends. I’m still in shock. I’ve never been this happy!"
2 of 46
WILLOW PALIN & RICKY BAILEY
Sarah Palin’s 23-year-old daughter Willow Palin is engaged! The former Alaska Governor (and John McCain's one-time running mate) shared the exciting news on Dec. 20 on her Instagram, sharing a photo of Willow’s now-fiancé Ricky Bailey getting on one knee in front of the iconic Christmas Tree in N.Y.C.’s Rockefeller Center.
"Good things happen!!! My happiest baby girl Willow and Ricky, last night at Rockefeller Center!!! So, so happy," Sarah captioned the photo.
3 of 46
CHANEL IMAN & STERLING SHEPARD
One day after Iman rang in her 27th year, the supermodel's boyfriend, New York Giants wide receiver Shepard, got down on one knee and popped the question. "A night full of tears of happiness," the former Victoria’s Secret model captioned the image. "I'm beyond excited to spend the rest of my life with you @sterl_shep3 you are my soulmate, my best friend, my everything! Can’t wait to be your Mrs."
4 of 46
CLAIRE HOLT & ANDREW JOBLON
The Originals star shared a photo to Instagram on Dec. 3 announcing her engagement to Andrew Joblon. In the photo, Holt showed off a stunning sparkler on her ring finger while kissing her fiancé. "My heart is so full [heart]," she captioned the photo.
5 of 46
KALEY CUOCO & KARL COOK
Cuoco is engaged — on her 32nd birthday! The Big Bang Theory star's now-fiancé Karl Cook announced the couple’s engagement on Instagram, sharing a video of his fiancée’s reaction to his proposal.
"Well after nearly two years I finally got up the courage to ask her to marry me. This is the best night of my life and I think the video shows it is the best night for kaley as well… of she said yes!" the professional equestrian captioned his footage of Cuoco crying uncontrollably.
6 of 46
PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE
The prince is engaged to the Suits star, Clarence House announced. The pair have been dating since July 2016 and were first revealed as a couple in October 2016.
"His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle became engaged in London earlier this month," Clarence House said in a statement. "Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty The Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle’s parents.
“The couple will live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace.”
7 of 46
NICOLE & GIACOMO GIANNIOTTI
Grey's Anatomy star Giacomo Gianniotti announced on Instagram that he proposed to his girlfriend Nichole over Thanksgiving weekend. "She said yes," the 28-year-old captioned a sweet shot of the couple sharing a kiss on a balcony in Los Angeles, California. "I am truly one lucky guy, and I wouldn’t rather be walking down this crazy road of life with anyone else. I love you. Thank you."
8 of 46
RUTINA WESLEY & CHEF SHONDA
The True Blood alum appeared to announce her engagement to New Orleans-based culinary guru, Chef Shonda, in an Instagram post. The series of photos opened with a quote that reads, "Overthinking is the biggest cause of our unhappiness. Keep yourself occupied. Keep your mind off things that don’t help you," followed by snaps of the couple. The final pic showed a diamond ring on Wesley's finger.
9 of 46
J.R. MARTINEZ & DIANA GONZALEZ-JONES
The Army corporal turned actor, who survived a 2003 Iraq bombing, shared the exciting news on Instagram with a few happy snapshots of the longtime couple from the momentous occasion.
“It wasn’t easy but we did it. Now we’re doing it. Who cares that our daughter was crying due to the fact that she fell right before and hurt her knee. We were basking in joy!” Dancing with the Stars winner Martinez-Jones captioned the post, which featured three smiling images of the couple, including one with their 5-year-old daughter, Lauryn Anabelle.
10 of 46
KEEGAN-MICHAEL KEY & ELISA PUGLIESE
The Key and Peele star is engaged to his girlfriend, Hollywood producer and director Elisa Pugliese, a rep for the actor confirmed to E! News. Key and Pugliese have kept their romance largely out of the public eye, though the two have attended events together, including the U.S. Open this year and the Rescue Dinner hosted by IRC in New York City in early November.
11 of 46
BOB SAGET & KELLY RIZZO
The Full House star is engaged to the TV host, he announced on Instagram — weeks after costar John Stamos proposed to Caitlin McHugh. Saget announced the happy news with a photo of the couple, who met in 2015, with friends Katie Killean and George Shapiro at dinner.
"Love the people in this picture. The most loving and legendary @George_Shapiro Katie Killean & of course my gal Kelly. In case you’re wondering, we were celebrating our engagement— and I know George and I will be very happy together," he joked in the caption.
12 of 46
MEGHAN MCCAIN & BEN DOMENECH
The 33-year-old daughter of Sen. John McCain, who made her debut as the newest co-host of The View earlier this month, is engaged to conservative writer Ben Domenech, a source told PEOPLE before Megan confirmed the news in a brief statement. "Yes I am. For a long time now."
13 of 46
CAROLINE WOZNIACKI & DAVID LEE
Wozniacki has found love — and it’s far from the kind you see on the tennis court. The 27-year-old Danish tennis champion just announced her engagement to her fiancé, NBA player David Lee of the San Antonio Spurs. Lee popped the question while the two were on vacation in Bora Bora.
14 of 46
CARDI B & OFFSET
Bodak bride-to-be! Cardi B and Migos rapper Offset got engaged onstage at Power 99's Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia on Oct. 27. The couple, who began dating earlier this year, embraced after the "Bodak Yellow" rapper nodded yes.
15 of 46
CAMILLE GRAMMER & DAVID C. MEYER
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum is engaged to lawyer David C. Meyer, PEOPLE can exclusively confirm. The bride- and groom-to-be dated for more than a year before Meyer popped the question in October. "They're just in love," a source close to the couple told PEOPLE. "There's a casualness and easiness to their relationship. They're a really happy, kind couple. He really loves her for her."
16 of 46
CODY ALAN & TREA SMITH
The CMT host proposed to his boyfriend, Trea, in September while on vacation at a Sandals resort in Jamaica, he told PEOPLE exclusively. "With waves softly breaking around us and a gorgeous bright moon hanging overhead, we felt like we were on an episode of The Bachelor!" the country personality said, recounting the proposal story. "I was anxious about the moment, so I started my big speech before the food even arrived. I told him how much I loved him, and with a few tears and a crack in my voice, I gave him the ring and asked him to marry me. Lucky for me, he said yes!"
17 of 46
STAR JONES & RICARDO LUGO
The former panelist on The View is engaged to boyfriend Ricardo, her rep confirmed to PEOPLE in October. Jones went public with the romance at the 8th Annual Children’s Museum of the East End Family Affair in Bridgehampton, New York, last July, attending the event with Lugo and his son, Jake. "This is my family,” she told PEOPLE, introducing the Lugos. “I’m not married, but we’re together.”
18 of 46
JANEL PARRISH & CHRIS LONG
"Went to the park for a stroll with Klee and came back with a fiancé. I get to marry my best friend and I’m over the moon. I love you @c_long," the Pretty Little Liars star wrote on Instagram while announcing the news on Oct. 23.
19 of 46
JOHN STAMOS & CAITLIN MCHUGH
Have mercy! On Oct. 22, the Fuller House star shared a magical drawing (with an even more magical caption!) of himself and the actress in front of the castle at the happiest place on earth – Disneyland! “I asked … she said yes! …And we lived happily ever after,” he captioned the Instagram illustration. Stamos first went public with the pari's relationship in early 2016.
20 of 46
JOE JONAS & SOPHIE TURNER
Another Games of Thrones wedding is on the way! Weeks after GoT stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie announced their engagement, Sophie Turner — who plays Sansa Stark on the hit show — confirmed hers. Turner "said yes" to her boyfriend of less than one year, Joe Jonas, she confirmed in an Instagram post. In the photo, Turner's ring-clad hand sits atop Jonas's. He posted the same photo to his account, both with coordinating captions: "I said yes," on Turner's, and "She said yes," on Jonas's.
Jonas's equally famous brothers, Nick and Kevin, were quick to share their congratulations with exclamation-point-filled comments. Nick even shared the photo to his own Twitter account, writing "Ahh! Congratulations to my brother… and sister in law to be on your engagement. I love you both so much."
21 of 46
MALIN AKERMAN & JACK DONNELLY
"This sweet and loving man has stepped into our lives and stole both our hearts!" Akerman wrote in an Instagram post announcing her engagement to actor Donnelly. "I think we’re gonna keep him around for a while 😉 #engaged #isaidyes #jackdonnelly #family #yes." The couple went public with their relationship during a March 2017 vacation to Puerto Rico.
22 of 46
MANDY MOORE & TAYLOR GOLDSMITH
The This Is Us star found her happily ever after with Goldsmith, a musician in the band Dawes. At home on Sept. 11, Goldsmith popped the question, and the next day, Moore was photographed out and about with the diamond on her finger. The two had been together for two years before getting engaged. Moore shared the news with her This Is Us costars right after it happened in their group text. She told reporters at the premiere of the show's second season that the couple is planning for a small, low-key wedding. “This is my second go-round,” she said. “I feel like I eloped before and I think I’ll probably keep it very small again. I’ve never been the girl that wanted to wear a white dress. No judgment, but it’s not for me. I think it’ll be just as small with family and friends. No bridal magazines for me.”
23 of 46
LOGAN BROWN & MICHELLE PETTY
Brown, the son of Kody and Janelle Brown of TLC's Sister Wives, announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Petty on Sept. 15. He popped the question while in Austin, Texas, after a concert. "Unfortunately, nothing in my elaborate plan had successfully gone through," Brown told PEOPLE. "So in desperation, I found the prettiest view of the Colorado River, Congress Bridge. We walked out to the middle of the bridge, and then I popped the question!”
24 of 46
SCOTTY MCREERY & GABI DUGAL
In the mountains of North Carolina, country singer McCreery asked Dugal, his longtime girlfriend, to marry him once they reached the peak of their hike. The couple, who are high school sweethearts and first met in kindergarten, had dated for six years before McCreery popped the question. “I’ve been planning this moment for so long that it feels surreal for it to have finally happened,” McCreery said. “Gabi is the perfect girl and my true love, and I cannot wait to begin building our life together as husband and wife.”
25 of 46
TORI KELLY & ANDRÉ MURILLO
Kelly said yes to her basketball player boyfriend, Murillo, in September, sharing the news of their engagement on Instagram. She shared a black-and-white photo of the couple — with her ring on full display — with the simple caption, "i love you." Though Murillo now plays basketball in Germany, both he and Kelly grew up in Southern California.
26 of 46
DAMIEN CHAZELLE & OLIVIA HAMILTON
The La La Land director got his own movie-worthy ending when he popped the question to actress-girlfriend (now fiancé), Hamilton, who he called the "love of my life" in his Best Director acceptance speech at this year's Oscars. Hamilton was the one to announce the news, with an Instagram shot without a caption.
27 of 46
STEPHANIE BEATRIZ & BRAD HOSS
When the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star hosted her first party with her boyfriend, Hoss, he took a minute to pull her aside — and pop the question! “He starts to pull something out of his pocket," Beatriz told PEOPLE. "My initial thoughts as a member of Bachelor nation is, ‘Oh my goodness, is this the moment where he asks me to marry him in front of a bunch of people?'” It was — and the two continued the celebration at Disneyland.
28 of 46
ROSE LESLIE & KIT HARINGTON
The Game of Thrones actors, who met on the set of the smash hit show, confirmed their engagement in the most traditional way: with a newspaper announcement. The news appeared in The Times of London, with a header reading, "Mr. K.C. Harington and Miss R.E. Leslie" followed by "The engagement is announced between Kit, younger son of David and Deborah Harington of Worcestershire, and Rose, middle daughter of Sebastian and Candy Leslie of Aberdeenshire," according to the BBC. Romance rumors for the couple first started in 2012, though they didn't confirm their relationship until last year. Two weeks later, Leslie publicly debuted her diamond ring at London's Heathrow Airport.
29 of 46
HOLLY MARIE COMBS & MIKE
This Charmed One has found "the one." Combs announced her engagement to boyfriend Mike on Sept. 3, sharing an Instagram of her stunning, oval-cut diamond ring. "Yes. Just yes," she captioned the photo, which already has more than 43,000 likes from fans wishing her well.
30 of 46
MILES TELLER & KELEIGH PERRY
Wedding bells are in the future for Teller and Perry! The Whiplash star proposed to his girlfriend while on a safari in South Africa, according to Sperry’s sister, Christie Sperry York, who posted photos of the newly engaged couple on Instagram.
“These 2 got engaged while on an African Safari over the weekend!!” Sperry York wrote in the caption. “Can’t believe the last Sperry girl is engaged! Love both of you guys to pieces and so incredibly happy for this new chapter in your love story! @keleigh_sperry.”
31 of 46
TERRY FARRELL & ADAM NIMOY
It's a match that Star Trek fans could have only dreamed of! Television director Nimoy, the son of legendary Star Trek actor Leonard Nimoy, is engaged to Farrell, who starred in the '90s series Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. After a fan Twitter account tweeted the news, Farrell herself confirmed it, replying to a skeptic's tweet, "Lol nope Not Fake news!" Best wishes for the couple, who will undoubtedly live long and prosper.
32 of 46
LETOYA LUCKETT & TOMMICUS WALKER
A year after her divorce, Luckett is rocking some new bling! The singer (and former member of Destiny's Child) said yes to Texas businessman Walker, who proposed on his birthday after she threw him a surprise party for the big day. She announced the news with a photo of her ring on Instagram accompanied by the caption: "I said, 'Yes yeeeesssss' on his Burfday!!"
33 of 46
TIERA SKOVBYE & JAMESON PARKER
Things may have taken a dark turn in Riverdale, but real life is going great for Skovbye, who plays Polly Cooper on the CW show. The actress announced her engagement to boyfriend Parker on Instagram on August 14, with a number of sweet snaps. "This weekend was something out of a dream," she wrote. "The love of my life surprised the crap out of me and asked me to marry him in his childhood bedroom (not planned, I'm really hard to surprise) . We got to spend the rest of the weekend hanging out on the lake with both of our families and it was absolutely wonderful. I'm over the [moon] happy."
34 of 46
JOSH ABBOTT & TAYLOR PARNELL
The Josh Abbott Band frontman is engaged to Parnell — and the couple's 11-week-old daughter is the one who popped the question. The first-time father — who welcomed Emery Farryn with Parnell in May — dressed up their baby girl in an adorable pink onesie that read, "Mommy will you marry Daddy?" and placed a gorgeous ring next to their daughter, Abbott revealed in a series of snaps posted to Twitter on July 20.
35 of 46
MERYL DAVIS & FEDOR ANDREEV
The Olympic figure skater and Dancing with the Stars champ announced her engagement to Andreev, a former professional figure skater and son of her longtime coach, Marina Zoueva, whom she has been dating for over six years.
She announced the engagement by posting a photo on Instagram of her serious ice — a gorgeous square-cut canary yellow diamond ring. She captioned the post "7/13/17," representing the day they got engaged.
36 of 46
PATTON OSWALT & MEREDITH SALENGER
After unexpectedly losing his wife, Michelle McNamara, last year, Oswalt announced his engagement to Salenger on July 6. “It’s official,” Salenger wrote on Instagram. “I’m the luckiest happiest girl in the universe!!!! I love you @pattonoswalt I love you Alice Oswalt! #YesYesYes” To critics who claimed Oswalt moved on too fast, Salenger said: “I think for Patton, having met and found love after over a year of intense therapy and openly grieving and dealing with his pain…I am grateful to be the one who helps him climb out of the depths of grief and find some joy again.”
37 of 46
MAREN MORRIS & RYAN HURD
No more need to find “love in a bar” — country singer Hurd popped the question to fellow musician Morris on July 3. The couple announced the engagement on Instagram, with a shot of Morris’s new bling and the simple caption “Yes” with the diamond ring emoji.
38 of 46
KATIE CASSIDY & MATTHEW RODGERS
The Arrow found her heart! Arrow star Cassidy announced her engagement to Rodgers with a sweet smooch snap between the two: “I can’t wait to spend forever with you my darling!! I’m the luckiest girl in the whole world,” she wrote alongside the photo, which was posted on May 31.
39 of 46
MARCUS GRODD & ALLY LUTAR
His Bachelor in Paradise romance didn’t work out (after marrying costar Lacy Faddoul on the show, they split within weeks of returning home), but Grodd found new love — and a new engagement! — with business owner Latur. “The minute I met her I knew this was how you feel when you meet your wife for the first time,” he told PEOPLE of his bride-to-be. “Ally is gorgeous and strong — I was completely drawn to her confidence.”
40 of 46
MICHELLE BRANCH & PATRICK CARNEY
These two musicians found love — together! Songstress Branch said yes to Carney, the drummer for the Black Keys, when he asked her to marry him (with a gorgeous art deco ring) on Branch’s birthday. The couple shares a personal and a professional life: They coproduced Branch’s latest album.
41 of 46
QUENTIN TARANTINO & DANIELA PICK
Tarantino is off the market! The Oscar-winning director and screenwriter is reportedly engaged to his longtime girlfriend Pick, an Israeli singer. Pick told The Times of Israel that the couple is “very happy and excited.”
42 of 46
CHRISTINA PERRI & PAUL COSTABILE
Costabile shared on Instagram that he knew he wanted to marry Perri from the moment he first met her four years ago — and on June 21, he popped the question. “Paul asked me to marry him tonight and I said yes!” Perri wrote on Twitter, as well as sharing a snap of the ring on Instagram.
43 of 46
ANTHONY RIZZO & EMILY VAKOS
It’s been an exciting few months for Chicago Cubs first baseman Rizzo, who helped the Cubs clinch their first World Series title in 108 years last November. The athlete asked girlfriend Vakos to marry him in June. “Luckiest guy in the world!” he wrote on Twitter. “She said YES. Future Mr. & Mrs. Rizzo.”
44 of 46
ELIZA DUSHKU & PETER PALANDJIAN
Dushku said “Absolutely, my love,” to her boyfriend, Palandjian, when he popped the question in June. The former Buffy the Vampire Slayer star announced the engagement on Instagram, with a snap of the couple with big smiles.
45 of 46
EMILY VANCAMP & JOSH BOWMAN
Sometimes, on-screen love blossoms into IRL love — which was exactly the case for VanCamp and Bowman, who played husband and wife on the show Revenge. On May 11, the couple announced their own engagement! “It’s literally only been a couple of days, but it’s amazing,” she told PEOPLE in the days after Bowman popped the question. “I’m really happy!”
46 of 46
FELICITY JONES & CHARLES GUARD
The Star Wars actress started off her summer with some exciting news — she’s engaged! PEOPLE confirmed the engagement between Jones, and British director Charles Guard back in May, though the actress has remained quiet about the romance herself.
