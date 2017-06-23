Celebrity
The Cutest Celeb Couples Who Didn't Fall in Love at First Sight
MILA KUNIS & ASHTON KUTCHER
Although Kutcher was Kunis's first kiss on That '70s Show, the intimate moment didn't spark an on-set romance — mainly because of the actress's age. Reflecting on the first time they locked lips, Kutcher, who has known his wife for 20 years, admitted that "it was really weird. I was like, 'Isn't this illegal?' It was really awkward," he said and exclaimed, "She was 14! She was like my little sister."
Though Kunis previously vowed to Stern that she wasn’t attracted to Kutcher during her young teenage years, he believes differently. "She has a journal, like a diary of when she was a kid that she wrote … she thought I was cute," Kutcher, who shares two kids with the actress, told Howard Stern. "At first I think she thought that I was good-looking. Shortly thereafter, I was just annoying to her because I was like a big brother."
CHRISSY TEIGEN & JOHN LEGEND
The Cravings author may have inspired Legend's hit song "All of Me," but the Grammy winner stresses it wasn't love at first sight when it came to meeting his supermodel-wife — who he's now been with for more than a decade. "I wasn't like, 'This is the woman I'm going to marry' from day one," Legend told Los Angeles Confidential in 2014. "For me I'm the kind of person who needs to grow into that feeling. It was probably a couple of years in when I could already see us being together forever."
KATE MARA & JAMIE BELL
Although they starred alongside one another in 2015's Fantastic Four, Mara told Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen that the costars began seeing each other romantically after filming. "We fell in love on the press tour," Mara, who is currently engaged to Bell, revealed.
JENNIFER ANISTON & JUSTIN THEROUX
They may still be reveling in newly married life, but the pair didn't immediately hit it off when they first met at a dinner party in 2008. "It was never [a romantic thing]. I just thought, 'What a lovely guy.' He was funny. But he was actually really quiet," Aniston told InStyle in 2015. "I later came to find out that he was just exhausted because he had been writing nonstop, like a little hamster on a wheel. This was his one night off, and he had no personality, but he was very sweet and very overdressed. I was like, 'You must be really shvitzing up a storm in those jeans and combat boots.' "
GOLDIE HAWN & KURT RUSSELL
You'd think a couple who's been together for more than 30 years would have an epic meet-cute — particularly if said pair is Hawn and Russell. But their age gap stopped Hawn from pursuing a romantic relationship with Russell, whom she met on the set of 1968's The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band. "I was 21 and he was 16 and I thought he was adorable but he was much too young," the actress said in an interview with Desert Island Discs on Radio 4.
WILL & JADA PINKETT SMITH
The actors met when a 19-year-old Jada was auditioning to be Will's love interest on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Despite the initial chemistry, it took a few more years for one of Hollywood's longest-standing couples to reunite. "After we had known each other for many years, we went out for dinner one night and I saw that he had grown from this lanky kid to this really responsible man," Jada told Your Tango. "We started courting each other and our friendship turned into romance."
CAREY MULLIGAN & MARCUS MUMFORD
Married since 2012, Mulligan and Mumford were childhood pen pals before reconnecting as adults after finding fame in film and music, respectively. They are now parents to daughter Evelyn — and (maybe) have another on the way.