The Cutest Celeb Couples Who Didn't Fall in Love at First Sight

MILA KUNIS & ASHTON KUTCHER

Although Kutcher was Kunis's first kiss on That '70s Show, the intimate moment didn't spark an on-set romance — mainly because of the actress's age. Reflecting on the first time they locked lips, Kutcher, who has known his wife for 20 years, admitted that "it was really weird. I was like, 'Isn't this illegal?' It was really awkward," he said and exclaimed, "She was 14! She was like my little sister."

Though Kunis previously vowed to Stern that she wasn’t attracted to Kutcher during her young teenage years, he believes differently. "She has a journal, like a diary of when she was a kid that she wrote … she thought I was cute," Kutcher, who shares two kids with the actress, told Howard Stern. "At first I think she thought that I was good-looking. Shortly thereafter, I was just annoying to her because I was like a big brother."