Celeb Couples Who Almost Didn’t End Up Together

ALI WENTWORTH & GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS

Wentworth and Stephanopoulos fell hard for each other after being set up by a mutual friend. "We met on a blind date," the comedian revealed on The Tonight Show. "I had a birthday party, all girls, and everyone said, 'You know, you have to start dating, Ali.' And I said, 'You know what, I live in L.A., it's either agents or actors — I'm not interested…' And one of them said, 'You should go out with my old boyfriend, George Stephanopoulos.' And I said, 'No, thank you.' " Eventually, Wentworth agreed to the meet-up, thinking that if nothing else, a date with the former White House Communications Director would be "a good dinner party story." Wentworth didn't even bother to shower before the date, arriving in a black suit with unshaven legs. "I came in, we sat down, we both ordered the crab salad. And, I'm telling you, by the end of lunch, [it was] done. We were engaged two months later. Married six months later," she shared.