Celebrity
Celeb Couples Who Almost Didn’t End Up Together
Everything happens for a reason, right?
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
More
1 of 7
JUSTIN THEROUX & JENNIFER ANISTON
They may still be reveling in newly married life, but the pair didn't immediately hit it off when they first met at a dinner party in 2008. "It was never [a romantic thing]. I just thought, 'What a lovely guy.' He was funny. But he was actually really quiet," Aniston told InStyle in 2015. "I later came to find out that he was just exhausted because he had been writing nonstop, like a little hamster on a wheel. This was his one night off, and he had no personality, but he was very sweet and very overdressed. I was like, 'You must be really shvitzing up a storm in those jeans and combat boots.' "
2 of 7
SOFIA VERGARA & JOE MANGANIELLO
The Modern Family star, who wed Manganiello in November 2015, told Harry Connick Jr. on his Harry talk show that the Magic Mike actor had to “convince” her to say yes to a date. “When he started trying to convince me to go out with him, I didn’t want to go out with him because of that. I don’t want to deal with that, I am too old now to be with a guy that all the girls are like after him,” Vergara said. " ‘You’re too hot, this is going to be so much work. I’m not kidding,’ ” the actress recalled of her reasoning. “I didn’t want to go out with him because of how hot he was.”
3 of 7
OLIVIA WILDE & JASON SUDEIKIS
“I met Jason, and I thought he was so charming. He’s a great dancer and I’m a sucker for great dancers. But he didn’t even get my number,” Wilde told Allure in 2013 of her future fiancé, with whom she shares two kids. “Over the next six months we kept running into each other. [One night], my best guy friend walked up to him and said, ‘This is Olivia’s number. Use it.’ That was the beginning,” she said. However, it took the Saturday Night Alive alum one month before he texted the actress and a few dates before the pair shared their first kiss. "He literally didn't kiss me until the fourth date. He finally kissed me and I was completely head over heels," she dished during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show.
4 of 7
ALI WENTWORTH & GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS
Wentworth and Stephanopoulos fell hard for each other after being set up by a mutual friend. "We met on a blind date," the comedian revealed on The Tonight Show. "I had a birthday party, all girls, and everyone said, 'You know, you have to start dating, Ali.' And I said, 'You know what, I live in L.A., it's either agents or actors — I'm not interested…' And one of them said, 'You should go out with my old boyfriend, George Stephanopoulos.' And I said, 'No, thank you.' " Eventually, Wentworth agreed to the meet-up, thinking that if nothing else, a date with the former White House Communications Director would be "a good dinner party story." Wentworth didn't even bother to shower before the date, arriving in a black suit with unshaven legs. "I came in, we sat down, we both ordered the crab salad. And, I'm telling you, by the end of lunch, [it was] done. We were engaged two months later. Married six months later," she shared.
5 of 7
CHIP & JOANNA GAINES
Before Chip and Joanna met and fell in love, Chip was dating a girl named Amy, whose heart he unintentionally “managed to break” when he told her he didn’t give the future of their relationship much thought. After much reflection, Chip was convinced Amy was the one, but her family wasn’t so sure; her parents even “politely declined” when Chip asked their permission for her hand in marriage. “It’s hard for me to articulate how grateful I am that we don’t always get what we want,” he shared in The Magnolia Journal, referencing the theme of the issue, gratitude. And, thanks to his reality check, he was ready when he finally met the one. “I knew almost from the beginning that I wanted a future with [Joanna],” he said. “I wasn’t ready to settle down at that moment, but the idea was no longer foreign.”
6 of 7
CHRISSY TEIGEN & JOHN LEGEND
"I had to watch him on red carpets with other girls for a few months. Six months. He went on tour to Europe, and we just made sure to always stay in contact," Teigen told Wendy Williams of her and her future husband's dynamic after meeting on the set of his music video for "Stereo." "I was pretending I didn't care, but I wasn't with anybody else … we've been together this entire time."
7 of 7
CHRISTINA HENDRICKS & GEOFFREY AREND
They may be happily married now, but the Mad Men actress was initially worried she came on too strong when she and Arend first started dating. “I cracked it out in such a big way,” Hendricks recalled to the UK edition of Cosmopolitan. “I was like, ‘You make me want to have a family.’ I freaked him out a bit ... Thank God I didn’t spook him enough to make him leave.”