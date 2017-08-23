MANDY MOORE AND SHANE WEST

Teen girls everywhere fell in love with West after his dreamy performance in A Walk to Remember. And it turns out, the movie's other star, then 16-year-old Moore, was just as smitten as the rest of us. She confessed her love for the "so cool" West in a reunion interview with Entertainment Weekly, saying that she was caught up in the experience of her character, Jamie, who falls for West's character, Landon, in the film. "He was the character to me and there was definitely a part of me that absolutely fell in love with him," she said. "I don’t know if I could discern the difference between him and the character at that point in time because, again, it was my first experience doing anything like this and I was a 16-year-old, impressionable girl." Can't say we blame her.