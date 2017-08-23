Celebrity
11 Times Celebs Crushed on Other Celebs
We were rooting for you, Helen Mirren and Vin Diesel!
MANDY MOORE AND SHANE WEST
Teen girls everywhere fell in love with West after his dreamy performance in A Walk to Remember. And it turns out, the movie's other star, then 16-year-old Moore, was just as smitten as the rest of us. She confessed her love for the "so cool" West in a reunion interview with Entertainment Weekly, saying that she was caught up in the experience of her character, Jamie, who falls for West's character, Landon, in the film. "He was the character to me and there was definitely a part of me that absolutely fell in love with him," she said. "I don’t know if I could discern the difference between him and the character at that point in time because, again, it was my first experience doing anything like this and I was a 16-year-old, impressionable girl." Can't say we blame her.
BELLA THORNE AND KRISTEN STEWART
During a candid interview with Harper's Bazaar, Thorne opened up about her bisexuality and revealed she wants to date a woman. As for which celeb has caught her eye, the star is quick to name Kristen Stewart. "She's so hot," Thorne said. "She seems like the raddest chick, I'd be so down."
DWAYNE JOHNSON AND RACHEL MCADAMS
While PEOPLE's 2016 Sexiest Man Alive is very happy in his relationship with girlfriend Lauren Hasian (they've been together since 2007 and welcomed their first child, daughter Jasmine, in December 2015), Johnson does have an innocent celebrity crush, just like the rest of us. After admitting that he's crushed on McAdams (and J. Lo!), the 44-year-old actor stopped himself. "Lauren is going to kill me!" he said jokingly. "It's not going to get me in trouble with Lauren because that's where I’m going to stop."
LINDSAY LOHAN AND HARRY STYLES
Can you imagine if Larry was actually a thing? The Mean Girls actress told The Sun that she turned down Styles one night when he came to her hotel room at 2 a.m. and knocked on her door. "I didn't know it was him," she said. "He was in a suit. I said, 'Well, you're very good-looking – can I help you?' That was it."
JIMMY FALLON AND NICOLE KIDMAN
In 2015, Kidman revealed that a friend had set her and Fallon up … but that the Tonight Show host hadn't realized it was a date. "And you wouldn't talk," she told him, years later on his show. "You wouldn't say anything, and then you put a video game on or something … and so after about an hour and a half, I thought, 'He has no interest, this is so embarrassing' … and then I was like, 'Maybe he's gay.'"
CHRISTIAN BALE AND DREW BARRYMORE
Bale revealed that he and Barrymore had gone on one date together. "We went to see some bloody awful horror film, and that was that end of it," he told GQ Australia. "She never called again."
MARTHA STEWART AND RYAN GOSLING
"I was into Ryan Gosling for quite a while," she told Entertainment Weekly in 2013. "I watched every one of his movies." RYAN, THE BALL HAS BEEN IN YOUR COURT FOR THREE YEARS.a
EMMA WATSON AND JOSH HUTCHERSON
We think they'd work together really well, tbh. "I love Emma Watson, I'm dying to meet her," he told MTV in 2013. Apparently he even tried to reach out – "I tried to get my manager to call, like, 'Er, could you like call Emma's manager and see if we could like, meet or something?'" Unfortunately, it hasn't quite worked out. "It hasn't happened yet. One day, fingers crossed!" he said.a
TERRELL OWENS AND JENNIFER LOPEZ
Not only is Lopez his celebrity crush, but Owens has actively tried to make it happen. "I've been trying to find her," he said in a 2015 interview. "If somebody can reach out to her and tell her I'm looking for [her]." Sorry, bro, but it looks like she is very, very happy with her current man, Casper Smart.a
DIANE KEATON AND CHANNING TATUM
We are so Team Chiane. While the actress has never married, she has said she would marry Channing Tatum in a heartbeat. When Ellen DeGeneres informed her he was already married, Keaton responded: "I'm sorry? Channing Tatum is actually married to someone else? Not me?" We know. It's devastating.
HELEN MIRREN AND VIN DIESEL
On Late Night with Seth Meyers, Mirren talked about seeing Diesel give a speech, saying he "so smart, and so funny, and so cool," adding, "I just sort of fell a little bit in love with him right there and then." And we know Diesel has a thing for her too, saying she should be in the Fast and Furious movies – "There are so many options!"
