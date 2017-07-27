He Said, She Said: Celeb Couples Get Real About Their High-Profile Splits

BRAD PITT & ANGELINA JOLIE

After two years of marriage and more than a decade together, Angelina Jolie Pitt and Brad Pitt split in September 2016. Jolie, who shares six children—Maddox, Zahara, Pax, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox—with the actor, was the one to file for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

What she says: "Things got bad," Jolie told Vanity Fair in July 2017, adding that the couple's marriage began to crumble while filming her latest directorial effort First They Killed My Father in Cambodia last summer. "I didn't want to use that word ... Things became 'difficult.' "

What he says: “I worry about it more for my kids, being subjected to it, and their friends getting ideas from it,” Pitt told GQ Style in May 2017 of his kids being subjected to the media's coverage of his and Jolie's bitter custody battle. “And of course it’s not done with any kind of delicacy or insight—it’s done to sell. And so you know the most sensational sells, and that’s what they’ll be subjected to, and that pains me.”