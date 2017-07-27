RHONY's Tinsley Mortimer Gushes About Finding Love with CouponCabin CEO After Heartbreak
He Said, She Said: Celeb Couples Get Real About Their High-Profile Splits
Former star couples open up about each other following their breakups
BRAD PITT & ANGELINA JOLIE
After two years of marriage and more than a decade together, Angelina Jolie Pitt and Brad Pitt split in September 2016. Jolie, who shares six children—Maddox, Zahara, Pax, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox—with the actor, was the one to file for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.
What she says: "Things got bad," Jolie told Vanity Fair in July 2017, adding that the couple's marriage began to crumble while filming her latest directorial effort First They Killed My Father in Cambodia last summer. "I didn't want to use that word ... Things became 'difficult.' "
What he says: “I worry about it more for my kids, being subjected to it, and their friends getting ideas from it,” Pitt told GQ Style in May 2017 of his kids being subjected to the media's coverage of his and Jolie's bitter custody battle. “And of course it’s not done with any kind of delicacy or insight—it’s done to sell. And so you know the most sensational sells, and that’s what they’ll be subjected to, and that pains me.”
RUSSELL BRAND & KATY PERRY
The star couple made their whirlwind romance official after tying the knot in a 2010 ceremony in India — only to divorce 14 months later.
What she says: "There were two weeks of my life after I found out the truth of my marriage where I was like, 'OK. All right. I can't feel this. This is too intense right now,' " Perry told Marie Claire in 2013. "I was, like, just eating Flamin' Hot Cheetos and drinking, and that's it."
What he says: "I still feel very warm towards her," Brand said of his feelings toward Perry. "I feel like, when I hear about her or see her, 'Aw, there's that person. There's that person in the world.' " He continued: "The marriage didn't last for a very long time and I think that is to do with the undulated nature of fame and that, living in those conditions and what was happening."
CHRIS EVANS & JENNY SLATE
They may have met on the set of Gifted and dated for less than year, but the costars have nothing but good things to say about one another.
What she says: "We're not on bad terms, but we haven't really seen each other, spoken a lot," she said. "I think it's probably best. I'd love to be his friend one day, but we threw down pretty hard. No regrets, though. Ever."
What he says: "She's my favorite human. She's the best," Evans told PEOPLE. "She's so vulnerable, so honest, so interested in other people more than herself, she's incredibly compassionate, there’s just nothing to not love about her."
EMMA STONE & ANDREW GARFIELD
After almost four years of dating, Stone and Garfield went their separate ways in 2015. While sources close to the pair say the breakup was amicable, the actors' split broke the world's collective heart — and reopened wounds when the duo were spotted hanging out in London … as friends.
What she says: "[He's] someone I still love very much. I'm really glad you're sitting down so I can tell you," Stone told Vogue in 2016.
What he says: "I love Emma. She's all right. She can come," the actor said when asked who he would take with him to a deserted island.
LADY GAGA & TAYLOR KINNEY
After countless picture-perfect moments and a beautiful Valentine's Day proposal, the singer and actor ended their engagement after five years together.
What she says: "I hate to sound like a hippie, but I kind of am one and so is he. We love each other, that's it," Gaga revealed on The Howard Stern Show. "It's just about life changes, and we all go through different stages and we're focused on different things."
What he says: While the Chicago Fire actor hasn't spoken about his split from Lady Gaga, his actions speak louder than words: he attended a charity event with the singer's mother in December 2016.
BEN AFFLECK & JENNIFER GARNER
Ten years of marriage came to an end when Affleck and Garner — parents to three kids: Violet, Seraphina and Samuel — announced their divorce in June 2015.
What she says: "I didn't marry the big fat movie star; I married him," she explained to Vanity Fair. "And I would go back and remake that decision. I ran down the beach to him, and I would again. You can't have these three babies and so much of what we had. He's the love of my life."
What he says: "Jen's great. She's a great person," Affleck said in an interview with the New York Times in March 2016. "We're on great terms. I just saw her this morning, so that's the reality that I live in."
GWYNETH PALTROW & CHRIS MARTIN
Paltrow helped introduce the world to the phrase "conscious uncoupling," which is how she described the 2014 end of her marriage to Martin. The pair had been together for 10 years, but still continue to co-parent and are regularly photographed together with their children.
What she says: "We're still very much a family, even though we don't have a romantic relationship," she said in Glamour's March 2016 issue. "He's like my brother."
What he says: "I have a very wonderful separation-divorce," he told Rolling Stone in February 2016. "It's a divorce – but it's a weird one."
KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN & FRENCH MONTANA
Though the pair split in September 2014 after a few months of dating, there were no hard feelings: Montana just "wasn't the perfect fit for her," a source told PEOPLE.
What she says: "Like, if someone has seen my vagina, I think it's okay that I say hi and give him a hug hello," the star told Complex when asked if she's on good terms with the rapper.
What he says: "We're gonna be friends forever, me and Khloé. We got a special kind of relationship," he told reporters in April 2016. "That's one of my best friends."
SELENA GOMEZ & JUSTIN BIEBER
Ah, Jelena. Their high-profile on- and-off-again relationship continues to fuel endless speculation, thanks to their musical takes on their demise (ahem, "The Heart Wants What It Wants") as well as a flurry of throwback couple photos Bieber posted in December 2015.
What she says: "While people were writing that I was stupid for being in it, this is what I always saw in him," she told the New York Times of Bieber's comeback. "I'm like, duh!"
What he says: "I'm never going to stop loving her," he told Access Hollywood of Gomez in November 2015. "I'm never going to stop checking in on her. I don't think if you end a relationship, you should end that, unless it was super toxic and you guys were hurting each other physically or mentally. We always respected each other, and we still respect each other."
MINDY KALING & B.J. NOVAK
It's common knowledge that Kaling and Novak — who met on the set of The Office — have had an on-again, off-again relationship that, they say, has the possibility of leading to marriage (maybe).
What she says: "He's a good friend of mine, yeah. He's my best friend. He broke up with me," she said on The Howard Stern Show in September 2014, adding that she would've married her ex if he'd asked. "At the time? Yeah. I was 24. For the record, if anyone asked me to marry them, I would have said yes."
What he says: "It's really fun to be her BFF," Novak said in February 2015 of Kaling. "It is a fantastic relationship with a lot of shorthand. I feel so lucky that I get a brilliant text from Mindy Kaling, like, once an hour. It's like something you'd win at an auction — Mindy Kaling will blow up your phone!"
