There is no better way to show your loved ones that you care than putting time and effort into messing with them.

These famous couples are all about keeping the humor alive in their relationships, whether they’re scaring, embarrassing or otherwise pranking the pants off of one another. And, if you ask us, their escapades are some of the purest expressions of affection around.

Kit Harington & Rose Leslie

The newly-engaged Game of Thrones star got absolutely brutal at Leslie’s expense last April Fool’s Day.

As he explained on The Jonathan Ross Show, Harington’s family takes the holiday very seriously — so seriously that putting a severed head in his likeness in the fridge seemed like a good idea.

The actor shared a video of his fiancée’s horrified reaction to the prop on the talk show. “After [screaming] she was in tears and I was there going, ‘April Fool’s!'” he said. “It didn’t go down well.”

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade

The actress has taken to trolling her NBA star husband on Twitter, and it’s really a gift to all of us.

In April, the Cavalier player botched a dunk against the Boston Celtics. Bleacher Report tweeted a clip of the goof and asked, “Who moved the rim on D-Wade?”

Who moved the rim on D-Wade? pic.twitter.com/S58Dz24Fdb — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 16, 2017

Union swooped in with the answer: “I did. Next time…Put The Seat Down”

I did. Next time… Put 👏 The 👏 Seat 👏 Down👏 https://t.co/CDWqFPoX39 — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) April 17, 2017

Wade also pokes fun at his love on social media. He gushed about her in an October 2016 birthday post, but noted that he would have gotten her a better present if he hadn’t been fined for celebrating a three-pointer.

“Happy Birthday ageless one. I would have gotten you something extravagant but I just got fined for 25grand. Set a brother back like a big dog BUT we will enjoy your day. I love you Mrs.Wade,” he wrote.

Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard

While interviewing Dateline‘s Keith Morrison for Entertainment Weekly, Bell wondered whether her husband‘s penchant for dark humor had landed her in a risky position.

“My husband is a bit of a jokester and once searched on my phone, ‘How to get away with murdering my husband,'” she told Morrison. “If he ends up dead, how much trouble do you think I’m in?”

Unfortunately for Bell, the longtime correspondent didn’t think the whole “someone used my phone” defense would hold up in court. “If anything at all happens to him, it’s your phone, it doesn’t say who Googled it,” he said.

Despite the warning, we’re sure the good-spirited Bell will find a way to move past Shepard’s latest prank, as she recovered from their La-Z-Boy feud and that time he thought her wedding tears were hilarious.

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

Teigen has no shortage of creative ideas when it comes to messing with her songwriter hubby.

“I like to send John nudes and say ‘sorry wrong person,'” she tweeted in 2014.

I like to send john nudes and say "sorry wrong person" — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 27, 2014

Then, of course, there was the time she prompted the Internet to make him a member of One Direction via Photoshop.

And who could forget when Teigen trolled Legend over the Oscar Best Picture mix-up in which his film La La Land was wrongly awarded.

“Hi, guys. Here joined by Oscar winner John Legend — not this year,” she joked in a video posted to Snapchat and Twitter the day after the ceremony.

Later, the model stopped a Hollywood tour van to introduce the tourists to Legend — and remind them that he did not win an Oscar in 2017.

Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux

Theroux employs a classic prank method for his marital mischief.

“He calls it trickery,” now-wife Jennifer Aniston explained on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2013. “But he’s constantly hiding behind drapes. And I’m constantly scared. It’s like, it doesn’t get old on me.”

The actress gave even more details on his “trickery” during a 2014 appearance on The Talk. “He loves to scare me. He hides in closets for 20 [minutes],” she said. “Literally it just actually happened last night. He was shutting down the house and I probably got distracted cleaning up a pile of whatever and I don’t come right away and I’ll get to the bedroom and he just comes flying out of a closet. I go, ‘Have you been waiting here for like 25 minutes?'”

Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith

An unoccupied Will Smith is prone to pranking. Finding himself bored in 2015, the actor decided to make some secret adjustments to his wife‘s wardrobe.

“I got board [sic] and put a Popsicle stick under Jada’s strap. I wonder how long before she notices,” he captioned a stealthy shot of Pinkett Smith. (And yes, he did explain his bored v. board mix-up in another post).

Apparently Pinkett Smith didn’t mind being the victim of her husband’s jokes. She was all smiles for the ensuing “She noticed” pic.

Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi

Obviously, the talk show host is a longtime lover of pranks, so it was only a matter of time until she and wife de Rossi became embattled in a war for laughs.

DeGeneres kicked things off by tweeting a video of de Rossi’s workout routine.

.@PortiadeRossi said I could watch her do her @JaneFonda workout. She didn't say anything about filming & tweeting it http://t.co/9d30nps3pN — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 4, 2015

“.@PortiadeRossi said I could watch her do her @JaneFonda workout. She didn’t say anything about filming & tweeting it,” she wrote.

“Can’t a girl do a little @Janefonda Low-Impact workout in peace??! @TheEllenShow IT’S ON!” de Rossi warned on Twitter. The actress made good on her threat when she shared a video of DeGeneres running and singing on her treadmill.

I got you back @theellenshow! Don't believe me? Just watch.https://t.co/ERQqZbYrUz — Portia de Rossi (@portiaderossi) January 5, 2015

“You’re pretty brave for someone who likes to do naked pilates,” DeGeneres joked in response.

Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively

The brave Deadpool star pranked his fellow actor wife in probably the least expected place of them all: in the delivery room.

“I jammed a little Marvin Gaye, ‘Let’s Get It On,'” he confessed on Late Night with Seth Meyers. “It was like steak knives came out of her eyes. ‘Are you f—ing s—ing me right now?'”

But don’t feel too bad for Lively — according to Reynolds, she had no issues with sharing laughs while in labor. “I think I just caught her in the middle of a contraction. She was pretty much making jokes the entire time,” he explained.

Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake

For the second year in a row, Timberlake channeled his inner troll while walking the Oscars red carpet with his elegant wife.

His photobombing may have ruined a few glamorous shots, but the Internet gained roughly a million memes thanks to his foolery.