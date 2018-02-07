Watch These Celeb Couples Fall in Love Before Your Very Eyes

When you know, you know! While these celebs might not have known they were meeting their future spouses, their adorable meet-cutes and chemistry were evidence enough for fans to start shipping them early on. From Channing and Jenna to Blake and Ryan, watch these stars’ love stories come to life on screen.

CHANNING & JENNA

Ahead of the premiere of Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum’s new YouTube Red series Step Up: High Water — which they produced together — the World of Dance host showed fans where the pair’s love story all began. Dewan Tatum shared a video of her 2005 audition with Tatum for Step Up, which saw the future costars practice their dance moves and adorably giggle throughout the process. “It’s really cute, and also embarrassing, and crazy but of course I want to share it with all of you,” the pro dancer said before sharing the video with fans. “Please watch how many times I giggle and laugh, it’s very cute.”

JENNY & DONNIE

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg first met on Watch What Happens Live and reconnected five months later in March 2013 when the New Kids on the Block member was invited on as a guest on The Jenny McCarthy Show, where they shared a quick kiss midway through their sit-down interview. “Now, I want to talk about what happened between Donnie Wahlberg and me. Let’s just say we visually give 50 Shades of Grey a run for its money. It gets steamy,” McCarthy recalled of the now-married couple’s interaction, in a blog post for Chicago Splash. “I mean like really steamy. Being turned on by a guy is always fun but to have it legitimately happen to you on TV is to be turned back into a 12-year-old. By the time we get into the groundbreaking interview, my face turns fifty shades of RED.”

BLAKE & RYAN

During Entertainment Weekly‘s SiriusXM Deadpool special, Ryan Reynolds recalled feeling sparks with now-wife Blake Lively on their first date — which they were not on with each other. “A year after Green Lantern had come and gone and we were both single we went on a double date – [Blake] was on a date with another guy and I was on a date with another girl – and it was like the most awkward date for the respective parties because we were just like fireworks coming across,” he recounted. “We were buddies for a long time, which I think is the best way to have a relationship, to start as friends.” But their chemistry was apparent a year earlier when the pair was promoting Green Lantern in a joint interview.

CHRISSY & JOHN

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend first met on the set of Legend’s “Stereo” music video in 2007. “I’m not going to lie. We hooked up. [And then when he went on tour] I left him by himself for a while,” she told Cosmopolitan. “The worst thing you can do is try to lock someone like that down early on, then have them think, ‘There’s so much more out there.’ I played it cool for a long time. Never once did I ask, ‘What are we?’ Marriage was never my goal, because I’ve never been very traditional. I was just happy to be with him.”

KATE & JAMIE

During a 2015 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, the cast of Fantastic Four played a round of Plead the Fifth in which Kate Mara was asked which of her costars she’d shag, marry and kill. “I’m going to marry Jamie,” she stated confidently.

In another appearance on the late-night Bravo show, Mara revealed she and her costar fell in love on the press tour for Fantastic Four, which included their previously mentioned interview. “It was because of you!” Mara exclaimed to host Andy Cohen, two years later.