JOHN STAMOS & CAITLIN MCHUGH
The Fuller House star and his fiancée, a 31-year-old model and actress — who is pregnant with their first child — tied the knot on Feb. 3 at the Little Brown Church in Studio City, California, a source told PEOPLE. The reception was held at Stamos' home in Beverly Hills.
"They exchanged wows in front of family and close friends. It was a very touching ceremony," an insider shared. "There were tears, but mostly smiles. John and Caitlyn looked very happy."
2 of 5
RYAN LOCHTE & KAYLA RAE REID
The 12-time Olympic gold medalist wed the former Playboy model in Florida on Jan. 9, PEOPLE confirmed. "I’ve waited for Kayla my whole life," Lochte told PEOPLE exclusively. “She has given us the most perfect little boy and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her and Caiden.”
The duo are parents to 7-month-old son Caiden Zane, with the 33-year-old father gushing last month that the infant’s smile “warms my heart so much.”
3 of 5
RICKY & JWAN
Ricky Martin and longtime boyfriend Jwan Yosef have secretly tied the knot, the singer revealed in January 2018. "I’m a husband, but we’re doing a heavy party in a couple of months,” the star told E! News. “We exchanged vows, and we’ve swear [sic] everything, and we’ve signed all the papers that we needed to sign, prenups and everything … It feels amazing! I can’t introduce him as my fiancé. I can’t. He’s my husband. He’s my man.”
4 of 5
MARCUS & ALLY
Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise alum Marcus Grodd tied the knot with his fiancée, Ally Lutar, on Jan. 6 in Vancouver, Canada, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal. Grodd met Lutar, who owns a marketing and staffing agency, Propelle+Konnect, through mutual friends at a barbecue in Newport Beach, California, in July 2016.
“The minute I met her I knew this was how you feel when you meet your wife for the first time,” he previously told PEOPLE. “Ally is gorgeous and strong — I was completely drawn to her confidence.”
5 of 5
ELLEN & EMMA
Ellen Page is married! "Can't believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife,” the Flatliners actress wrote on Instagram on Jan. 3, tagging her new fiancée, Emma Portner. A representative for Page confirmed the happy news to PEOPLE. The post also included a photo of Page and Portner's hands, complete with wedding bands, touching against a white background.
