JOHN STAMOS & CAITLIN MCHUGH

The Fuller House star and his fiancée, a 31-year-old model and actress — who is pregnant with their first child — tied the knot on Feb. 3 at the Little Brown Church in Studio City, California, a source told PEOPLE. The reception was held at Stamos' home in Beverly Hills.

"They exchanged wows in front of family and close friends. It was a very touching ceremony," an insider shared. "There were tears, but mostly smiles. John and Caitlyn looked very happy."