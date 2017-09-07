Celebrity
Where Your Favorite Celeb Couples Went on Their First Dates
Because every epic relationship always starts with an aww-inspiring (… or mortifying) date story
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
More
1 of 9
GEORGE & AMAL
In October 2013, George Clooney invited now-wife Amal to visit him in London where he was supervising the recording of the score for his 2014 directorial outing Monuments Men at Abbey Road Studios. The historic location proved to be a great location for the couple's first official date. "That was a good first date," Clooney recalled to The Hollywood Reporter.
Not only would the evening give the actor time to get to know the human rights lawyer better, it would also give him a chance to see how Amal would manage the onslaught of press attention in the future. "We went for dinner," he said. "[Amal] said, 'Let's go to this place.' It was one of those places that was incredibly hip and chic. And when we came out, there were 50 paparazzi there. But she handled it like a champ."
2 of 9
GOLDIE & KURT
Following a night of dancing at The Playboy Club on their first date, Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn — who have been together for 34 years — both agreed that "the night wasn’t over yet," and wound up at a home the actress had recently purchased to renovate.
"We eventually found our way upstairs, looking around at imaginary furniture and we were in the imaginary bedroom, now, and we are realistically having sex," the actor recalled during an appearance on Harry, "when the police walked in because we had to break into the place to get in."
"That was our first date,” Russell said. "It was a lot of fun, I’ll tell you what. I can’t believe it was a long time ago."
3 of 9
MEGHAN & DARYL
Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara's first date consisted of bowling and karaoke with another couple — and concluded with a pretty memorable kiss. "He kissed me at the bowling alley," she revealed to Cosmopolitan. "I told my security to step outside 'cause I didn't want to be watched. LOL." The singer continued: "He was the best kisser ever. I know I'm really good at kissing, but I was shocked when he was."
4 of 9
5 of 9
SOFIA & JOE
Although Vergara and her fiancé stayed mum about their relationship early on, that didn't stop them from joining a birthday party for lunch at New Orleans restaurant Li'l Dizzy's when they were unable to grab a to-go order. Even cuter: Manganiello covered the entire table's bill.
6 of 9
EMILY & JOHN
After he worked up the courage to ask Blunt on a date, Krasinski, who was admittedly scared "to even say hi to her," took the actress to a (wait for it) shooting range. "I think that I was so sure that I would never end up with her because she'd be like, 'This is ridiculous. I can have anyone. Not you.' I was like, 'You know what? I'm going to blow it right away and then that way you don't feel bad.' "
7 of 9
KRISTIN & JAY
A 24-hour trip to Nashville served as one of Cavallari and Cutler's most memorable first dates. "It was the most fun I've ever had," she said. Now, raise your hand if you can say that about any of your recent first dates.
8 of 9
IAN & NIKKI
Newlyweds Reed and Somerhalder first began their whirlwind romance with workout dates and trips to farmers markets. However, they solidified their new love with a dinner date at Craig's in West Hollywood, which is decidedly less sweaty than the former.
9 of 9
AARON & LAUREN
It all started at ... Coachella. Paul was smitten with the Kind Campaign co-founder at first sight, and things quickly escalated on their first date when Paul suggested they marry that same night. "The Little White Chapel ended up being closed," he said. "We probably would have gone through with it. It would have been a pretty funny story. But I'm happy we got married when we did – a year later."
See Also
More
More
All the Celebrity Couples Who've Tied the Knot in 2017 — So Far
All the Celebrity Breakups of 2017 — So Far
Authorities Responded to Scott Disick's Home in August for Possible Psychiatric Hold: Reports
Justin Timberlake, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ringo Starr Join XQ Super School Live Lineup
Pretty Little Liars Star Sean Faris Weds Actress Cherie Daly at Burning Man