GEORGE & AMAL

In October 2013, George Clooney invited now-wife Amal to visit him in London where he was supervising the recording of the score for his 2014 directorial outing Monuments Men at Abbey Road Studios. The historic location proved to be a great location for the couple's first official date. "That was a good first date," Clooney recalled to The Hollywood Reporter.

Not only would the evening give the actor time to get to know the human rights lawyer better, it would also give him a chance to see how Amal would manage the onslaught of press attention in the future. "We went for dinner," he said. "[Amal] said, 'Let's go to this place.' It was one of those places that was incredibly hip and chic. And when we came out, there were 50 paparazzi there. But she handled it like a champ."