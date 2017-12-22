Celebrity Couples Who Are Celebrating Their First Christmases Together This Year
SARAH HYLAND & WELLS ADAMS
The Modern Family star and Bachelor in Paradise alumnus embarked on an adventure to find the perfect Christmas tree, proving once more their relationship is the real deal.
COLTON HAYNES & JEFF LEATHAM
While they have definitely celebrated the holidays together as a pair in the past, 2017 is the first year Haynes and Leatham will ring in Christmas as a married couple.
JENNIFER LOPEZ & ALEX RODRIGUEZ
Joined by her kids, the singer-actress and her boyfriend took on Christmas tree decorating together — and the result was truly magical.
LAUREN BUSHNELL & DEVIN ANTIN
"Spending time with you this holiday season is the best gift I could ask for, Dev," wrote Bushnell, who was previously engaged to Bachelor Ben Higgins, on Instagram. "Thanks for coming with me to find the perfect tree (and bearing with me as I drove 5 mph home, afraid the tree would fall off the roof of my car). To many more holidays with you."
SOFIA RICHIE & SCOTT DISICK
Because nothing screams holiday cheer quite like having a dance party in Santa-inspired sleepwear ... while your boyfriend documents the whole thing on Instagram.
MARIAH CAREY & BRYAN TANAKA
The on-again couple recently picked out a Christmas tree together, with the help of the singer's adorable twins.
