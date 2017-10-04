What It's Really Like to Go to College When You're Famous

DYLAN & COLE SPROUSE: PEOPLE WILL BE SURPRISED IF YOU GET A PART-TIME JOB

After wrapping up their turns on the super-successful Disney Channel show, The Suite Life of Zach & Cody, the Sprouse twins headed to New York City, where Dylan picked up a part-time job as a restaurant host while he and Cole studied at NYU. Rumors spread that the twin brothers were becoming financially unstable, which led Dylan to pen an open letter on Tumblr. "So many pictures have gotten out that I'm now working as a host at a restaurant in NY. To clear up the air (which is admittedly pretty rude), I did not take this job because I 'lost all my money,' I am financially secure, and took this job as a way to primarily feed my over bountiful video game addiction," he explained. "I also took this as a way to try a new experience, working somewhat below the means I'm used to, as well as a way to socialize and get out of the house."