Celebrity
What It's Really Like to Go to College When You're Famous
Brooklyn Beckham, Ariel Winter and more celebs get candid about their college experience
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
More
1 of 8
BROOKLYN BECKHAM: YOU'LL BE HOUNDED BY 'FANGIRLS'
Life as a college freshman in New York City can garner a plethora of unwanted attention — if you're the amateur photographer, that is. "I like people from school, but there are a few fangirls in the school," Beckham told The Cut. "Sometimes, I have to be like, 'I'm going to be with you for like, four years, so chill.' " Luckily, things have "gotten better" as time goes on. "They understand and they respect it, but it's just at the beginning, it's such a shock to them, so it's fine," he said.
2 of 8
MALIA OBAMA: DOZENS OF PEOPLE WILL ASK FOR A SELFIE
During a question-and-answer session, former First Lady Michelle Obama opened up about daughter Malia's experience with fame as a college student at Harvard University — and how it's been particularly difficult for the freshman to deal with 20 to 30 people coming up to her each day and saying, "Do I know you?" or "Can I get a picture with you?" Obama added that she's proud of her daughter for interacting with people with empathy and grace — even if she says no when people ask for her time or a photo.
3 of 8
ARIEL WINTER: PAPARAZZI WON'T LEAVE YOU ALONE
Just because the Modern Family actress is officially a UCLA student doesn't mean she's immune to getting her picture taken. "Well the paparazzi just ruined my first day of school," she tweeted. "Thanks."
4 of 8
DYLAN & COLE SPROUSE: PEOPLE WILL BE SURPRISED IF YOU GET A PART-TIME JOB
After wrapping up their turns on the super-successful Disney Channel show, The Suite Life of Zach & Cody, the Sprouse twins headed to New York City, where Dylan picked up a part-time job as a restaurant host while he and Cole studied at NYU. Rumors spread that the twin brothers were becoming financially unstable, which led Dylan to pen an open letter on Tumblr. "So many pictures have gotten out that I'm now working as a host at a restaurant in NY. To clear up the air (which is admittedly pretty rude), I did not take this job because I 'lost all my money,' I am financially secure, and took this job as a way to primarily feed my over bountiful video game addiction," he explained. "I also took this as a way to try a new experience, working somewhat below the means I'm used to, as well as a way to socialize and get out of the house."
5 of 8
EMMA WATSON: SOMETIMES, YOU'RE TREATED LIKE ANYONE ELSE ON CAMPUS
"I've never even been asked for an autograph on campus," Watson recounted of her time at Brown University in an interview with The Sunday Times. "I threw a party for nearly 100 students and not a single person put a photo on Facebook." The Harry Potter actress also addressed rumors that she was bullied as a student. "Anyway, even if I was being given a hard time, I wasn't going to wuss out of university because someone said 'Wingardium leviosa' to me in a corridor, or 'Ten points for Gryffindor.' I've been dealing with the media since I was 9. If I can't stand up to a few people giving me a hard time, it’s a bit pathetic, really. I've had so much worse."
6 of 8
MIRANDA COSGROVE: PEOPLE WILL SNEAK PICS
"The weirdest part is after a day at school, I'll go on Instagram or the Internet and there will be pictures of me from school that random people took and I didn't know they took," the former child star, who attended USC in 2014, told ABC News. "So, that can be kind of weird sometimes." Aside from the sneaky snapshots, Cosgrove did appreciate how outgoing her peers were with her. "People come up to me and introduce themselves and it kind of opens the door, so that part of it's nice," she said. "I feel like I'm not the kind of person that would just go up to somebody and introduce myself, so it's helped me in a lot of ways."
7 of 8
BROOKE SHIELDS: LOYALTY IS A REAL THING
"My days here were as conventional and normal as I ever could have hoped … and that was because of my peers. … Yes, the Enquirer did try to get nude photos of me in the Mathey College shower," the actress revealed of her time at Princeton University. "But the students protected me … loyalty is what I always got. And that loyalty, that allegiance, never diminishes."
8 of 8
JODIE FOSTER: IT WAS LIBERATING
"I hung out with people I thought were unique, nonconformist, substantially complex … I had my first and last bout with tequila. I did ska dances in the street, water-ballooned singing groups, philosophized and talked dirty until five in the morning," Foster wrote in a 1982 essay for Esquire, opening up about her experience at Yale University. "The control I'd had all those years was self-imposed and alienating."