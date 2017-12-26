See How the Stars Celebrated Christmas

There was no shortage of holiday cheer

By @gracegavilanes

Jada Pinkett Smith/Instagram

WILL SMITH

The actor, his wife Jada Pinkett Smith and their kids — Jaden and Willow — get into the holiday spirit by wearing festive sweaters.

Zac Efron/Instagram

ZAC EFRON

The Greatest Showman actor rings in Christmas the only way he knows how: with a shirtless hike.

Chrissy Teigen Instagram

CHRISSY TEIGEN & JOHN LEGEND 

The couple and daughter Luna go on a canyon adventure on Christmas Day.

Gwen Stefani Instagram

GWEN STEFANI

The singer's kids dress up in their holiday best for an impromptu photoshoot with their famous mom.

Gigi Hadid Instagram

GIGI HADID & ZAYN MALIK

Christmas calls for adorable, filter-packed selfies — courtesy of ZiGi.

Jenna Dewan Tatum Instagram

JENNA DEWAN TATUM

The dancer's daughter with husband Channing Tatum, Everly, sports an embroidered onesie before opening gifts.

Lea Michele Instagram

LEA MICHELE

The Glee alumna cozies up to her fireplace

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN

Shine bright like a diamond! Pregnant Khloé shows off her growing baby bump at her family's annual Christmas bash.

Madonna Instagram

MADONNA

The award-winning performer excitedly rings in her first Christmas with twin daughters Stella and Estere

Reese Witherspoon Instagram

REESE WITHERSPOON

The Big Little Lies star and look-alike daughter Ava prove they're mirror images of one another as they pose for a holiday portrait.

Mariah Carey Instagram

MARIAH CAREY

In true Mimi fashion, the legendary crooner invites Santa Claus and his reindeer to celebrate Christmas with her twins, Monroe and Moroccan. 

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

KYLIE JENNER & KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN

Jenner (and her baby bump!) may not have made an appearance in this year's Kardashian Christmas Card, but the Kylie Lip Kit CEO did spend Christmas morning with her famous family — including fellow pregnant sister Khloé.

Chris Jackson/Getty

KATE MIDDLETON, PRINCE WILLIAM, MEGHAN MARKLE & PRINCE HARRY

The royal foursome stand in line to greet Queen Elizabeth at the Christmas Day service at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene, which doubled as Markle's first official royal Christmas Walk

Julianne Hough/Instagram

BROOKS LAICH, JULIANNE HOUGH & DEREK HOUGH

The family who wears matching pajamas together, sticks together.

Lucy Hale/Instagram

LUCY HALE

"Momma upped the game this year by monogramming nickname," the Pretty Little Liars actress captioned on Instagram.

