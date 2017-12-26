See How the Stars Celebrated Christmas
There was no shortage of holiday cheer
WILL SMITH
The actor, his wife Jada Pinkett Smith and their kids — Jaden and Willow — get into the holiday spirit by wearing festive sweaters.
ZAC EFRON
The Greatest Showman actor rings in Christmas the only way he knows how: with a shirtless hike.
CHRISSY TEIGEN & JOHN LEGEND
The couple and daughter Luna go on a canyon adventure on Christmas Day.
GWEN STEFANI
The singer's kids dress up in their holiday best for an impromptu photoshoot with their famous mom.
GIGI HADID & ZAYN MALIK
Christmas calls for adorable, filter-packed selfies — courtesy of ZiGi.
JENNA DEWAN TATUM
The dancer's daughter with husband Channing Tatum, Everly, sports an embroidered onesie before opening gifts.
LEA MICHELE
The Glee alumna cozies up to her fireplace.
KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN
Shine bright like a diamond! Pregnant Khloé shows off her growing baby bump at her family's annual Christmas bash.
MADONNA
The award-winning performer excitedly rings in her first Christmas with twin daughters Stella and Estere.
REESE WITHERSPOON
The Big Little Lies star and look-alike daughter Ava prove they're mirror images of one another as they pose for a holiday portrait.
MARIAH CAREY
In true Mimi fashion, the legendary crooner invites Santa Claus and his reindeer to celebrate Christmas with her twins, Monroe and Moroccan.
KYLIE JENNER & KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN
Jenner (and her baby bump!) may not have made an appearance in this year's Kardashian Christmas Card, but the Kylie Lip Kit CEO did spend Christmas morning with her famous family — including fellow pregnant sister Khloé.
KATE MIDDLETON, PRINCE WILLIAM, MEGHAN MARKLE & PRINCE HARRY
The royal foursome stand in line to greet Queen Elizabeth at the Christmas Day service at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene, which doubled as Markle's first official royal Christmas Walk.
BROOKS LAICH, JULIANNE HOUGH & DEREK HOUGH
The family who wears matching pajamas together, sticks together.
LUCY HALE
"Momma upped the game this year by monogramming nickname," the Pretty Little Liars actress captioned on Instagram.
