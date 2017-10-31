From Matt & Chris to Justin & Jimmy: Hollywood's Most Enduring Celebrity Bromances

MATT DAMON & CHRIS HEMSWORTH

While the actors' recent outing to Monaco with their families was news to fans, Damon and Hemsworth's bromance is nothing new. Back in 2014, the Thor star waxed poetic about Damon: "We became friends around the time I started to work, and I've really benefited from watching how he handles himself," he told GQ. "Matt's just a normal guy who has the movie-star thing figured out."

Hemsworth has even said that Damon taught him a thing or two. "I learned everything there is about being sexy from Matt," the PEOPLE Sexiest Man Alive alum said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that same year. The pair even embark on double dates together, with wives Luciana Barroso and Elsa Pataky in tow.