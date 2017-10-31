Celebrity
From Matt & Chris to Justin & Jimmy: Hollywood's Most Enduring Celebrity Bromances
We will never be over these pairs
1 of 9
MATT DAMON & CHRIS HEMSWORTH
While the actors' recent outing to Monaco with their families was news to fans, Damon and Hemsworth's bromance is nothing new. Back in 2014, the Thor star waxed poetic about Damon: "We became friends around the time I started to work, and I've really benefited from watching how he handles himself," he told GQ. "Matt's just a normal guy who has the movie-star thing figured out."
Hemsworth has even said that Damon taught him a thing or two. "I learned everything there is about being sexy from Matt," the PEOPLE Sexiest Man Alive alum said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that same year. The pair even embark on double dates together, with wives Luciana Barroso and Elsa Pataky in tow.
2 of 9
MATT DAMON & BEN AFFLECK
Before winning over Hollywood with Good Will Hunting, Damon and Affleck were just two kids who grew up together in Boston. The actors' friendship was recently honored with the Guys of the Decade award at the Spike Guys Choice Awards, where the Oscar winners joked about being "D---- of the Decade."
3 of 9
MATT DAMON & JIMMY KIMMEL
Damon sure loves his bromances! Aside from his long-lasting friendship with Ben Affleck, The Martian actor is also known for his 12-year faux rivalry with late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel. The stars have attended couples therapy together, roasted each other in different interviews and, of course, have those famous songs.
4 of 9
JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE & JIMMY FALLON
Timberlake and Fallon first met backstage at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards, back when Fallon — then a Saturday Night Live cast member — served as the award show's host for the first time, and Timberlake was making his performance debut as a solo artist. "I remember talking backstage during those VMAs. I was totally nervous and you were nervous and we both ended up having good night," Fallon told GQ in 2011. "We're good luck to each other — like each other's rabbit foots."
5 of 9
RYAN REYNOLDS & JAKE GYLLENHAAL
The Life costars shared an instant connection on the set of their film. "He's a wonderful man," Gyllenhaal said of Reynolds during an appearance on BBC's The One Show. "It's rare in our industry to meet someone, a contemporary, and there's no competition … There are just some friends you meet at a certain time in your life."
6 of 9
BLAKE SHELTON & ADAM LEVINE
After 12 seasons on The Voice together, Shelton and Levine have formed an unbreakable bond. "I remember when I saw him at the meeting at NBC, I was instantly very taken by him ’cause he was definitely not your typical country artist," Levine told PEOPLE. "He was not a cookie-cutter guy, and the second we met, we were friends. All of the bulls--- that we do comes from a place of love."
7 of 9
GEORGE CLOONEY & RANDE GERBER
While Clooney has no qualms about third-wheeling on Gerber and wife Cindy Crawford's dates, the two do enjoy some alone time when working on their joint business venture, Casamigos Tequila.
8 of 9
PATRICK STEWART & IAN MCKELLEN
Quite possibly the most enviable bromantic pair in Hollywood, the actors have remained close through the years. McKellen — pictured here dressed-up to perform alongside Stewart at the 62nd London Evening Standard Theatre Awards — even officiated Stewart's 2013 wedding.
9 of 9
LEONARDO DICAPRIO & TOBEY MAGUIRE
Before starring in 2013's The Great Gatsby, DiCaprio and Maguire were 12-year-old child actors. "When I want someone to be my friend, I just make them my friend," DiCaprio told Esquire of the pair's on-set meet-cute. "I literally jumped out of the car. I was like, 'Tobey! Tobey! Hey! Hey! And he was like, 'Oh, yeah — I know you. You're … that guy.' But I just made him my pal."
