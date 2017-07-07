OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN

Ages at diagnosis: 44 and 68

Following a 1992 cancer diagnosis in her right breast, the Grease star underwent a modified radical mastectomy and a year of chemotherapy, employing herbs, acupuncture and mental imaging to cope with the nausea. "I visualized [the chemicals] as gold liquid going into my body, healing me, rather than what it really is, which is poison," she told PEOPLE in 2000. "So, okay, I didn't die. I was stronger than I thought." Afterward, the breast cancer advocate released a 2005 album, Stronger than Before, dedicated to "going through difficulty and getting through it," she revealed on Good Morning America at the time. In 2017, she shared the sad news that she'd been diagnosed with breast cancer again, and that this time it had spread to her sacrum. But in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE, Newton-John said she is “totally confident” as she focuses on her health for the next few months. “I am feeling good and enjoying total support from my family and friends, along with a team of wellness and medical practitioners.”