JESSE & MINKA
Jesse Williams and Minka Kelly have split. After months of dating, the Grey's Anatomy actor and Friday Night Lights alum have called it quits, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE. Williams and Kelly began dating last summer after reportedly meeting while working on a video game, and PEOPLE confirmed their pairing in July, just three months after Williams separated from his wife, Aryn Drake-Lee, with whom he shares two children: daughter Sadie, 3, and son Maceo, 2.
SIMONE & CECIL
Married to Medicine's Dr. Simone Whitmore and her husband Cecil Whitmore are divorcing, PEOPLE can report exclusively. The pair — who share sons Miles, 19 and Michael, 15 — first met while she was a student at Spelman College. They've been married for 21 years.
Simone revealed the news to her Married to Medicine costars in New York while filming the season 5 reunion, which airs on Bravo this March.
"There is no if here, there are no games. I am not pretending. I am done," she told PEOPLE prior to taping the reunion. "I have reached a place where I am in a marriage where I do not feel loved and no sacrifices are being made for me to make me feel loved. I must move on."
KEVIN & ALESSANDRA
Kevin Sussman is getting divorced from his estranged wife Alessandra Young. The Big Bang Theory actor, who plays Stuart Bloom on the long-running CBS comedy, and Young have requested that the court restore them to the status of single persons, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.
BRIANA & JAVI
Teen Mom 2 stars Briana DeJesus and Javi Marroquin have called it quits. "Javi and I are not together anymore,” DeJesus told Blasting News. “Our future just doesn’t line up. He doesn’t want me to get my surgery for a breast lift, lipo, and tummy tuck (which I’m doing in two weeks) because it’ll look bad on his name at work. Also, I don’t plan on moving in with him in the summer and for these reasons, he broke up with me.”
SHEP & BELLA
After weeks of looking for love on his Bravo dating series RelationShep, Southern Charm star Shepard "Shep" Rose made the surprise decision on the Jan. 15 finale to forgoe his final two bachelorettes and choose Bella Clark — the 24-year-old brunette who had left the show earlier in the season to return to her job in New York City.
While Clark and Rose seemed poised to live happily ever after on-screen, PEOPLE confirms that the two have split. "Sadly, it didn't work out," Rose told PEOPLE exclusively of their short-lived romance.
BRANDI & DONALD
Brandi Glanville‘s romance with Donald Friese has come to an end. The 45-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum revealed on Jan. 12 that she is officially single — and social media is partially to blame. "Social media is ruining romance! It ruined mine,” Glanville tweeted with a broken heart emoji.
"Is official I’m SINGLE!” the mother of two wrote in a second tweet. "He is all urs IG hoes! He is lovely so be nice."
LENA & JACK
After more than five years together, Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff have parted ways, reps for both confirmed to PEOPLE. A source says the breakup was “amicable.”
The Girls creator and Bleachers frontman met on a blind date set up by Antonoff’s sister and comedian Mike Birbiglia in 2012. The first date went so well, the guitarist quickly told Dunham everything about himself, “because when you really like someone, you want them to know everything about you,” he told New York in 2014.