SIMONE & CECIL

Married to Medicine's Dr. Simone Whitmore and her husband Cecil Whitmore are divorcing, PEOPLE can report exclusively. The pair — who share sons Miles, 19 and Michael, 15 — first met while she was a student at Spelman College. They've been married for 21 years.

Simone revealed the news to her Married to Medicine costars in New York while filming the season 5 reunion, which airs on Bravo this March.

"There is no if here, there are no games. I am not pretending. I am done," she told PEOPLE prior to taping the reunion. "I have reached a place where I am in a marriage where I do not feel loved and no sacrifices are being made for me to make me feel loved. I must move on."