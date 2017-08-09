HAYLEY WILLIAMS & CHAD GILBERT

The Paramore frontwoman and New Found Glory musician announced their separation in a joint Instagram post in July on their respective accounts. Williams and Gilbert married in February 2016 after nearly eight years together and over a year of being engaged.

In the since-deleted note posted on Instagram, the duo said that “marriage is not for the faint of heart.”

“The two of us have been together for the better part of 10 years. We’ve grown up together and we’ve been beside each other through a lot of goodness and a lot of challenges,” they said. “There is a challenge to trying to understand your own heart in the context of a relationship… and there is goodness in considering another heart, even in spite of your own. Marriage is not for the faint of heart. Love is an absolute risk. And it’s up to each of us to stay hopeful even when the outcome isn’t what we’d originally hoped for.”