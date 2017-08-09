Celebrity
All the Celebrity Breakups of 2017 — So Far
We’re still not over these splits
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
More
1 of 31
CHRIS PRATT & ANNA FARIS
After eight years of marriage, Pratt and Faris told fans via social media they are calling it quits. "Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating," Pratt, who shares son Jack with Faris, wrote in a joint statement shared on Facebook. "We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed."
"Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward,” he continued. “We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”
2 of 31
ELON MUSK & AMBER HEARD
The actress and the tech mogul called it quits after a little more than a year of dating in August. But Musk is assuring the public that there’s no bad blood between the stars — and he even hinted at a possible reunion.
“Although Amber and I did break up, we are still friends, remain close and love one another,” Musk commented on one of Heard’s Instagram posts. “Long distance relationships, when both partners have intense work obligations are always difficult, but who knows what the future holds.”
3 of 31
LUANN & TOM D'AGOSTINO
The Real Housewives of New York star announced on Twitter that she and her husband, Tom, called it quits after just seven months of marriage. "It's with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce," she wrote. "We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!" Luann previously told PEOPLE that they argued, saying the couple had a "passionate love affair" and were "working through problems."
4 of 31
BEN STILLER & CHRISTINE TAYLOR
After almost two decades together, Stiller and Taylor announced their separation in May. The actors, who costarred in Zoolander, Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, Tropic Thunder and Zoolander 2, are parents to daughter Ella, 15, and son Quinlin, 11. "They are a very loving family," a source, who doesn't expect a messy uncoupling, told PEOPLE. "[Christine] and Ben respect each other and will do anything to make sure their kids are happy."
5 of 31
AARON CARTER & MADISON PARKER
Carter and girlfriend Madison split up in early August — days before the singer revealed he's bisexual — the singer’s rep confirmed. "Aaron and Madison love each other and respect one another dearly,” Carter’s rep told PEOPLE in a statement. “It was a mutual decision and Aaron’s personal statement released speaks for itself. Now back to the music.”
6 of 31
PAULY D & AUBREY O'DAY
Following a tumultuous on-and-off relationship, Paul "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio and Aubrey O’Day — who met while filming Famously Single — split in July, PEOPLE confirmed. "They’re definitely broken up,” a source close to the couple told PEOPLE. “It was a long time coming — they were always on and off. But it seems like it’s done for good now.”
7 of 31
CASSADEE POPE & RIAN DAWSON
The Voice alum and the All Time Low drummer called off their engagement and are no longer together, PEOPLE confirmed in July. "They have amicably ended their relationship, but remain friends, supportive of each others’ careers, and maintain the utmost respect for one another,” a rep told NashvilleGab, which first confirmed the news.
8 of 31
NATALIE MAINES & ADRIAN PASDAR
Citing irreconcilable differences, Maines filed for divorce from her husband of 17 years, actor Adrian Pasdar, in July, TMZ reported. A rep for the Dixie Chicks musician told PEOPLE the split is “a private family matter” and declined to comment.
9 of 31
HAYLEY WILLIAMS & CHAD GILBERT
The Paramore frontwoman and New Found Glory musician announced their separation in a joint Instagram post in July on their respective accounts. Williams and Gilbert married in February 2016 after nearly eight years together and over a year of being engaged.
In the since-deleted note posted on Instagram, the duo said that “marriage is not for the faint of heart.”
“The two of us have been together for the better part of 10 years. We’ve grown up together and we’ve been beside each other through a lot of goodness and a lot of challenges,” they said. “There is a challenge to trying to understand your own heart in the context of a relationship… and there is goodness in considering another heart, even in spite of your own. Marriage is not for the faint of heart. Love is an absolute risk. And it’s up to each of us to stay hopeful even when the outcome isn’t what we’d originally hoped for.”
10 of 31
AMY SCHUMER & BEN HANISCH
Schumer and Hanisch called it quits in May after dating for nearly a year and a half. "Amy and Ben have ended their relationship after thoughtful consideration and remain friends,” a rep for Schumer told PEOPLE.
11 of 31
BEN HIGGINS & LAUREN BUSHNELL
The couple, who met on Higgins' season of The Bachelor, ended their engagement in May. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce our decision to go our separate ways,” they told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement. “We feel fortunate for the time we had together, and will remain friends with much love and respect for one another. We wish nothing but the best for each other, and ask for your support and understanding at this time.”
12 of 31
MARY ELIZABETH WINSTEAD & RILEY STEARNS
Winstead announced she was splitting with her husband, writer Riley, on her Instagram back in May. "Sitting here with my best friend who I love with all my heart. We have spent our lives together and it has been full of joy and warmth every day," the Fargo actress wrote, accompanying the post with a photo of her kissing her now-ex on the cheek. "We’ve decided to move on from our marriage, but we will stay best friends and collaborators for all our days. We are still ride or die, just in a different way now. I love you always, Riley."
13 of 31
ARTEM CHIGVINTSEV & TORREY DEVITTO
A source confirmed to PEOPLE that the Dancing with the Stars pro and Chicago Med actress split in April after being together for nearly a year. "It happened about a month ago,” said the source, who adds that the former couple met on the dating app, Raya.
14 of 31
JOANNA KRUPA & ROMAIN ZAGO
After nearly four years of marriage, the former Real Housewives of Miami star and Zago separated, a source close to Krupa confirmed to PEOPLE. Not long before reports began to surface that Krupa and Zago were splitting, the former RHOM alum issued an encouraging note to her followers on social media to “never be afraid of failure.”
15 of 31
JESSE WILLIAMS & ARYN DRAKE-LEE
Williams and his wife, Aryn, are amicably divorcing, PEOPLE has confirmed. The Grey’s Anatomy star filed for divorce on April 11, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE. Williams wed his longtime girlfriend, a real estate broker, in Los Angeles in September 2012. At the time, they had been dating for over five years. They first met while Williams was working as a schoolteacher in New York.
16 of 31
AARON RODGERS & OLIVIA MUNN
After three years of dating, the duo announced in April that they had decided to go their separate ways. The breakup came just two months after the duo sparked engagement rumors after Munn was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left ring finger.
“It wasn’t dramatic,” a source close to Rodgers said of the pair's split. “It simply came to an end. Aaron is happy and doing well, and he hopes that she is doing well, too.”
17 of 31
CARMELO & LA LA ANTHONY
Carmelo and La La Anthony's 7-year marriage came to an end in April, according to TMZ. Though it was reported that the couple currently has no plans to file for a divorce, they are living separately. Sources told the outlet that the split is amicable.
18 of 31
JANET JACKSON & WISSAM AL MANA
The legendary singer and youngest sibling of late pop superstar Michael Jackson split from her husband three months after giving birth to their first child together, PEOPLE confirmed in April. Page Six reported that while one source said it was an amicable split, another source said that Jackson felt that Al Mana had gotten too controlling during her pregnancy.
19 of 31
WILLIAM MICHAEL MORGAN & JENNIFER WAYNE
The couple ended their engagement, announcing on April 7 via their respective social media sites that they had gone their separate ways. “William and I have called off our engagement,” Wayne tweeted. “We came to the mutual agreement that this is what’s best for both of us right now. Thank you for your support and respecting our privacy during this time.”
20 of 31
KYLIE JENNER & TYGA
What's happening with Kyga? Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE in April that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the rapper are currently in an off phase of their on-and-off relationship. "They tend to take little breaks all the time and then get back together,” said one insider. “It’s definitely possible they’ll work things out again.”
21 of 31
MICHELLE KWAN & CLAY PELL
Kwan‘s husband of four years filed for divorce from the iconic Olympic figure skater in March, PEOPLE confirmed.
Clay Pell filed the divorce documents in Los Angeles Superior Court, a court spokeswoman tells PEOPLE. "It is with deep regret that I share that Michelle and my marriage is coming to an end,” Pell said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. “This is a sad and difficult turn of events for our family. I love Michelle, and wish her the very best as her life takes her in a new direction.”
22 of 31
RONNIE MAGRO & MALIKA HAQQ
The Jersey Shore alum and Haqq, Khloé Kardashian‘s BFF, met while filming season 2 of E! relationship rehab series Famously Single, confirmed they were dating last December — and called it quits by February.
“I feel like with me and Malika … we had a connection,” Magro said of the split. “When you meet somebody, you’re super attracted to them and you’re like: ‘I want to sleep with you.’ And with Malika it was like: ‘I want to get to know you.’ I feel like we had more of a friendship.”
23 of 31
MEL B & STEPHEN BELAFONTE
Melanie “Mel B” Brown filed for divorce from her husband Stephen after nearly 10 years of marriage. In divorce papers obtained by PEOPLE, Brown listed the date of separation as December 28 and asked for joint legal and physical custody of their daughter, Madison Brown Belfonte, 5.
24 of 31
BLAC CHYNA & ROB KARDASHIAN
The couple called it quits — for the second time — in February, with a source telling PEOPLE then that “the wedding plans are off.” The pair seemed to be on good terms for a while before Kardashian embarked on a social media rampage, posting explicit pics of his former fiancée on his Instagram and Twitter accounts. The incident led Chyna to file restraining orders against the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star — which she was granted.
25 of 31
SCARLETT JOHANSSON & ROMAIN DAURIAC
Johansson filed for divorce from her French husband Romain, officially seeking the end of their two-year marriage. The actress’ attorney, Judith Poller, served the divorce filings to Dauriac’s lawyer, Hal Mayerson, in March, PEOPLE confirmed. In the divorce papers, Johansson asked for primary physical custody of their 2-year-old daughter Rose Dorothy Dauriac.
26 of 31
ALEX RODRIGUEZ & ANNE WOJCICKI
Rodriguez and Wojcicki are no longer an item. In a statement to PEOPLE, Wojcicki confirmed the split, calling the retired Yankees legend a “wonderful guy.”
“He’s a wonderful guy. I adore him and his friends and his family, but cross country relationships are hard,” she said. Sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Rodriguez — who is now dating Jennifer Lopez — and the 23andMe cofounder and CEO began dating earlier last year.
27 of 31
LAUREN POTTER & TIMOTHY SPEAR
Potter’s fairytale ending is on hold – for now. The Glee actor – who accepted a promise ring in August from childhood friend–turned–boyfriend Timothy during a beachside proposal – told PEOPLE that she’s single again.
“It hurts,” admitted Potter, who had been talking to TLC’s Say Yes to the Dress and a wedding dress designer when Spear ended their relationship over the holidays. “After we got married I wanted to wake up and see him make breakfast for me. I loved him so much.”
“He did not like the publicity,” said a sympathetic Robin Sinkhorn, Potter’s mom. “It was overwhelming.”
28 of 31
AMBER ROSE & VAL CHMERKOVSKIY
It takes two to tango, but unfortunately this dance has ended: Rose and Chmerkovskiy called it quits in February. Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Rose and the Dancing with the Stars pro have ended their nearly five-month-long romance.
“(Val) and I broke up due to our own personal reasons but we still care about each other tremendously and we love each other’s families even more,” Rose wrote on Instagram a few days after calling it quits. “So please understand that we are all human and we have feelings too. Nobody got dumped and nothing we do over here is malicious it’s just how life works sometimes.”
29 of 31
CHRIS EVANS & JENNY SLATE
After less than a year of dating, Evans and Slate decided to end their relationship. The former couple met on the set of their upcoming drama Gifted earlier this year, where sources told PEOPLE their connection was undeniable.
“We’re not on bad terms, but we haven’t really seen each other, spoken a lot,” Slate told Vulture of their breakup. “I think it’s probably best. I’d love to be his friend one day, but we threw down pretty hard. No regrets, though. Ever.”
30 of 31
LEA DELARIA & CHELSEA FAIRLESS
In January, Orange Is the New Black star DeLaria announced that she and her longtime girlfriend called off their engagement and broken up just days after their scheduled wedding date.
The actress shared that the couple’s split was “amicable” and made light of the situation by posting their engagement photo, which showed the duo superimposed next to Michael Jackson and Elizabeth Taylor, all wearing wedding attire.
31 of 31
NICKI MINAJ & MEEK MILL
Minaj broke the news that she and rapper Meek Mill ended their relationship in a tweet on January 5, writing: “To confirm, yes I am single. Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year. Love u.”
Months later, in July, the rapper opened up about the split during an interview with Philadelphia radio station Power 99. “I always wanted Nicki my whole life.” Mill said. “Of course breaking up with anybody you love is a loss, period.”
See Also
More
More
FULL EPISODE | People Now Wednesday August 9, 2017
Star Tracks: Celebs on Social
Kendall Jenner Spotted Leaving L.A. Nightclub with Blake Griffin After Enjoying Concert
Cops Called on Blac Chyna After Heated Exchange with Neighbors Over Early-Morning Construction: Report