MALIKA HAQQ ON RONNIE ORTIZ-MAGRO

Khloé Kardashian's best friend may have (briefly) found romance with The Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro while starring on the reality show Famously Single, but Haqq isn't holding back about what exactly went wrong between the pair.

"Ronnie and I are really, truly opposites," Haqq told PEOPLE. "His love language is very aggressive. It's verbally aggressive, it's physically aggressive. It's just the way he expresses himself."

"My love language is communication. I'm a big communicator and I'm affectionate," she continued. "We show our love language in two very different ways, so the way we were trying to communicate with each other was often misconstrued because we don't speak the same language."