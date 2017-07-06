How to Get Over a Bad Breakup, as Explained by Your Favorite Celebs

SOPHIA BUSH: FOCUS ON YOUR WORK

"[Chad Michael Murray and I] were two stupid kids who had no business being in a relationship in the first place. At the end of the day we're grownups, and I actually think it's interesting that when people split in a way that's unpleasant, they usually just go on quite literally hating each other — or the person in my situation hates the other person, whatever — but when you have to work with somebody for another half a decade, you kind of have to deal with it. Because for me, at the end of the day, my job is my priority. And so I think at the end of it, it really let me just let go of it. To all the other costars who've worked it out, more power to you."

— on Watch What Happens Live