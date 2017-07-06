Celebrity
How to Get Over a Bad Breakup, as Explained by Your Favorite Celebs
We’re turning to some of Hollywood’s brightest stars for breakup advice
RYAN REYNOLDS: GET CREATIVE
"We should photoshop me over his yearbook picture next. #DontMessWithGabi."
— to a fan, who superimposed images of Reynolds over her ex-boyfriend, on Twitter
RIHANNA: CHANGE YOUR PERSPECTIVE
"Just believe that the heartbreak was a gift in itself! Cry if you have to, but it won't be forever! You will find love again, and it will be even more beautiful! In the meantime enjoy all that YOU are!!!!"
— to a fan, via Twitter DM
TAYLOR SWIFT: CUT CONTACT TO PROTECT YOURSELF
"It's so devastating to come to terms with speaking of someone in past tense when you used to see them as your present and your future. But think about what he said. It will take a while for you to get those words out of your head ... I know it's hard, but I think it's time to utilize the 'block' feature on your phone. This is just damaging. Do you have to see him around? So don't give him the chance to say more damaging things. There is nothing wrong with avoiding people who hurt you. You fell in love, no games. Now you're saying goodbye with no games. Protect yourself, please. I'm so sorry this happened."
— to a fan on Instagram
KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN: KEEP YOUR MIND OFF OF IT
"The busier you are, the less you're going to think about something, so I would try to consume your thoughts with productive things. Try to just find a hobby and keep yourself busy in a really positive way. Or surround yourself with friends and family that you love and who do really occupy your mind."
— on her website and app
LAUREN CONRAD: INDULGE A LITTLE BIT
"There are those breakups that are so bad that you will need a good cry and a pint (or two) of Ben & Jerry's. Let yourself have what you need. (Note: Hanging with Carrie, Charlotte, Samantha and Miranda will help too.) Let yourself go and let yourself obsess over every little detail of the breakup and the relationship. You will need to do this for yourself. You will need to allow your mind to take it all in so that by the time you get back up on your feet, you know how you feel."
— on her website
JENNIFER ANISTON: FEEL YOUR FEELINGS
"There are many stages of grief. It's sad, something coming to an end. It cracks you open, in a way — cracks you open to feeling. When you try to avoid the pain, it creates greater pain. I'm a human being, having a human experience in front of the world. I wish it weren't in front of the world. I try really hard to rise above it."
— to Vanity Fair
SELENA GOMEZ: MAKE A GIRL-POWER BREAKUP PLAYLIST
"When [Taylor Swift] was going through a hard time, we would make each other playlists. And I would send her some girl-empowering music, and she would send some back. We had 'Since U Been Gone' by Kelly Clarkson, of course; we had to have that as number one. We had 'Battle' by Colbie Caillat, 'Walk Away' by Kelly Clarkson — Kelly has good breakup songs! 'Hot N Cold' by Katy Perry. We just sat there and made so many."
— to Seventeen
ALEXA CHUNG: NEVER EVER GET A BREAKUP HAIRCUT
"Hair is so linked to how we feel and everyone goes for something radical after a break-up, but my advice is not to touch your hair. It's the first thing women do but you're not in a fit state to make long-term decisions. You'll have to spend four years growing it out. Buy a lipstick instead. Go and kiss loads of other people, but don't f---ing touch your hair."
— in her book, it
SOPHIA BUSH: FOCUS ON YOUR WORK
"[Chad Michael Murray and I] were two stupid kids who had no business being in a relationship in the first place. At the end of the day we're grownups, and I actually think it's interesting that when people split in a way that's unpleasant, they usually just go on quite literally hating each other — or the person in my situation hates the other person, whatever — but when you have to work with somebody for another half a decade, you kind of have to deal with it. Because for me, at the end of the day, my job is my priority. And so I think at the end of it, it really let me just let go of it. To all the other costars who've worked it out, more power to you."
— on Watch What Happens Live
JUSTIN BIEBER: LEARN TO RELY ON YOURSELF
"Living with a girl, it was just too much at that age. But we were so in love. Nothing else mattered. We were all about each other. But when it's like that and you get your value from that, people will always disappoint you. Your girl or your dude, they're always going to disappoint you. Your full identity can't be in that person. My identity was in her. Her identity was in me. When stuff would happen, I would lose my freakin' mind, and she would lose her mind, and we would fight so hard because we were so invested in each other."
— to Complex
MILEY CYRUS: TRUST THAT THINGS WILL HAPPEN THE WAY THEY WERE MEANT TO HAPPEN
"I think, know that everything is happening for the right reason, and I knew that when we weren't together for the first time. I didn't know if that was the end of it, or if we'd be back together again, but knew that wherever I was going, I was on the right path. I think, people who break up and get back together, I think that's awesome, because you know it's true, but you get time to be yourself. You get time to grow up."
— during a radio interview with SiriusXM's Hits1
JENNIFER LOPEZ: TAKE CARE OF YOURSELF
"I think I've finally learned the biggest lesson of all. You've got to love yourself first. You've got to be OK on your own before you're OK with someone else. You've got to value yourself and know that you're worth everything. And until you value yourself enough and love yourself enough to know that, you can’t really have a healthy relationship."
— to Glamour
ROBERT PATTINSON: JUST REMEMBER THAT S--- HAPPENS
"S--- happens, you know? It's just young people ... it's normal! And honestly, who gives a s---? The hardest part was talking about it afterwards. Because when you talk about other people, it affects them in ways you can't predict."
— to Esquire UK
