JENNY SLATE

The Landline actress' blind date was not just bad, but completely bonkers. The details were spilled on the podcast Talk Easy with Sam Fragoso. "I got set up on a blind date by the husband of my best girlfriend, and he set me up with a man that he didn't know very well and she had never met," Slate explained. "He comes around the corner inside the restaurant … this dude, and I'm not kidding, is dressed in full chainmail. He's got a full authentic knight's costume on, including a floor-length tabard, which I called a tunic and then he corrected me and was like, 'It's actually a tabard.'"

The comedian decided to stick it out for the meal. "I have a whole date with him," she continued. "His chainmail is like getting caught on stuff. I am feeling feelings which I never even felt as a teenager, which are like, you're embarrassing me. I'm mortified, and also just mad. He's trying my pasta with the chainmail clinking across and stuff, it's insane." After saying her goodbyes, Slate decided to nurse her bad date wounds right away: "I went back into the restaurant because I canceled my Lyft and was like, I’m going back inside to get drunk until I die, obviously. I went back in and was so weirded out that I think I ordered a whiskey vodka which is not even a drink."