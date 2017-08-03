Celebrity
Khloé Kardashian, Chris Hemsworth and More Celebs Who've Braved Blind Date
Find out if the mystery meet-ups were worth the risk
Posted on
More
1 of 12
KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN & TRISTAN THOMPSON
In a promo for the upcoming 10-year anniversary special for Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the star reveals that she met her NBA player love on a blind date. According to the clip, even KoKo's sister Kim Kardashian West didn't know that the romance started because of a friend playing cupid. "Really? Who set you up?" she asks. Kardashian and Thompson first began dating last summer, and recently began house hunting.
2 of 12
BRITNEY SPEARS
The pop princess probably should have gone into one date a little less, well, blind. "I have a friend at home and he randomly sets me up with people every now and then on dates. It's just awkward because there's so many times that you meet people and it's just too awkward and you just don't feel right," she shared on The Jonathan Ross Show. "I went with this one guy and he looked like a lizard. Like I was so scared … I was like, 'Holy s---, he looks just like a lizard,' and I had to go. [I left] immediately."
3 of 12
TOM BRADY & GISELE BÜNDCHEN
The power couple first hooked up through a mutual friend. "This friend told me he knew a girl version of me," Brady told Details in 2009. "And he said to me he’d found a boy version of me," added Bündchen. Once face-to-face, the pair knew their friend had been on to something. "I knew Tom was the one straightaway. I could see it in his eyes that he was a man with integrity who believes in the same things I do," the model told Vogue.
4 of 12
LAUREN CONRAD & WILLIAM TELL
The couple, who just welcomed their first child, fell in love after a Valentine's Day blind date in 2012. "I met my husband when I was 16 and sitting onstage at one of his concerts. Ten years later we were set up on a blind date," Conrad wrote on her blog.
5 of 12
JENNY SLATE
The Landline actress' blind date was not just bad, but completely bonkers. The details were spilled on the podcast Talk Easy with Sam Fragoso. "I got set up on a blind date by the husband of my best girlfriend, and he set me up with a man that he didn't know very well and she had never met," Slate explained. "He comes around the corner inside the restaurant … this dude, and I'm not kidding, is dressed in full chainmail. He's got a full authentic knight's costume on, including a floor-length tabard, which I called a tunic and then he corrected me and was like, 'It's actually a tabard.'"
The comedian decided to stick it out for the meal. "I have a whole date with him," she continued. "His chainmail is like getting caught on stuff. I am feeling feelings which I never even felt as a teenager, which are like, you're embarrassing me. I'm mortified, and also just mad. He's trying my pasta with the chainmail clinking across and stuff, it's insane." After saying her goodbyes, Slate decided to nurse her bad date wounds right away: "I went back into the restaurant because I canceled my Lyft and was like, I’m going back inside to get drunk until I die, obviously. I went back in and was so weirded out that I think I ordered a whiskey vodka which is not even a drink."
6 of 12
CHRIS HEMSWORTH & ELSA PATAKY
The actors' mutual dialect coach knew they would be the perfect fit. "It was like a blind date," Pataky shared on the Spanish show El Hormiguero. "We had never seen each other before. It was our dialect coach, the person who helped us both with the accent. So, this lady started to talk to each other about each other. Finally, she insisted so much that I thought, 'Okay, let's meet.' We talked on the phone and we met." The duo went on to tie the knot in 2010.
7 of 12
ELLIE KEMPER
Glamour got the details of the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star's total failure of a blind date. "The worst [date I've been on] was a setup, a blind date," she shared. "When your friends pick someone out for you, they say, 'Oh, you'll like this guy.' Then you meet him, and you're going, 'You thought I would like him?!' This particular guy was rude and was much older than I was. He seemed pained to be there. I was like, 'Why would this person even want to go on a date?'"
8 of 12
LENA DUNHAM & JACK ANTONOFF
The couple of five years were set up by Antonoff's sister and comedian Mike Birbiglia. "It was a blind date by modern standards. I mean, I used the internet," the musician told Vulture. "[On the date] I told Lena everything about my whole life, because when you really like someone, you want them to know everything about you."
9 of 12
SALMA HAYEK & FRANÇOIS–HENRI PINAULT
The actress didn't even know she was on a date when friends set her up with now-husband Pinault. "My first date with my husband started badly," Hayek said, according to Latina. "I didn’t know it was a date. I thought I was going to an event, and then there was one person at it. I was set up by friends to think I was going to an event, because they knew I wouldn't go on a date! I was angry. And he didn't know, because he thought I knew he was coming just to meet him. I started out really badly, but, as you can see, it ended happy."
10 of 12
MICHAEL KORS
The designer shared his blind date horror story in Sarah Wexler's book Awful First Dates. "In my twenties, I went to meet my date at a really chic, fashionable restaurant. I wasn't dressed up necessarily, but I had one a nice shirt and jeans. My date showed up in cutoffs and a tank top," he recounted. "I knew half the people in the restaurant, who were all looking at me like 'Who is this guy with Michael Kors?' It was so embarrassing. My tip: Always have your first date at a casual place."
11 of 12
CINDY CRAWFORD & RANDE GERBER
The supermodel's agent, Michael Gruber, happened to be a friend of Gerber's and suggested they pair up as dates for his wedding. "We decided to meet the night before and get to know each other," Gerber told PEOPLE. "I was surprised at how cool and down-to-earth she was."
12 of 12
GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS & ALI WENTWORTH
"We met on a blind date," Wentworth revealed The Tonight Show. "I had a birthday party, all girls, and everyone said, 'You know, you have to start dating, Ali.' And I said, 'You know what, I live in L.A., it's either agents or actors — I'm not interested … And one of them said, 'You should go out with my old boyfriend, George Stephanopoulos.' And I said, 'No, thank you.'" Luckily, the comedian eventually agreed to meet the journalist. "I came in, we sat down, we both ordered the crab salad. And, I'm telling you, by the end of lunch, [it was] done. We were engaged two months later. Married six months later," she said.
See Also
More
More
Kym Herjavec Marks 1-Year Anniversary with Husband Robert & Answers Age-Old Question: 'When Are You Having Kids?'
From Luann & Tom to Kim & Kris: Hollywood's Shortest Marriages Ever
RHONY's Luann D'Agostino Ends 7-Month Marriage as Source Say 'It Was Obvious They Weren't on the Same Page'