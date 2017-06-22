Celebrity
Can You Match the Celeb to the #TBT Photo? (Spoiler Alert: It's Hard)
Consider this the ultimate test of true fandom
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
KID'S GOT SWAG
"When you're too impatient for Throwback Thursday so you fully embrace Way Back Wednesday. #1989," wrote the now-successful singer on Instagram.
BRUNO MARS
Mars continues to slay the music industry, having scooped up Grammy awards and an Emmy nomination for his performance at the 2014 Super Bowl.
SETTING SAIL
Fact: we've never seen a cuter sailor. This adorable little lady blows her style competition out of the water.
UZO ADUBA
While most people recognize Aduba as the eccentric Crazy Eyes on Orange Is the New Black, the actress is a sartorial superstar in real life.
PLAYING DRESS-UP
Not much has changed! Before making it big on the small screen, the future actress and showrunner already had a penchant for wearing statement-making dresses.
LENA DUNHAM
Best known for creating and starring in HBO's Girls, Dunham also spearheaded the creation of feminist newsletter Lenny Letter. She's also always game to wear a larger-than-life ensemble on the red carpet — and we love her for it.
BEFORE THE MUSIC
"Throwback Thursday!!!" the musician wrote on his Instagram, celebrating his shaggy 'do, which isn't too different from his current style.
KEITH URBAN
Not only has Urban churned out countless hit country songs throughout his career, but the Grammy winner has also made us swoon with his adoration for wife Nicole Kidman.
BRING ON THE CURLS
"For some inexplicable reason, my mom let me perm and temporarily color (!) my hair when I was 10. Permed bangs? MOM," recalled the star on Instagram. "Also, I only had those braces for 6 months (shoulda been longer cause my teeth are NOT straight) but I took full advantage of the colored rubber bands for the holidays."
MANDY MOORE
After growing out her perm, Moore became a singing sensation before making it big as a movie actress and eventually transitioning to TV, where she currently stars on the fan-favorite series This Is Us.
BUNNY & ME
The actress cuddles with a rabbit, years before making it big on the small screen.
SOPHIA BUSH
Best known for her role as Brooke Davis on One Tree Hill, Bush now stars on Chicago P.D. and advocates for a slew of causes, from girls' education to same-sex marriage.
MATCHY, MATCHY
The famous brothers were "apparently getting ready for our first ugly sweater party #reallymom," writes the singer-actor on Instagram.
NICK & DREW LACHEY
Following their stint as members of boy band 98 Degrees, Drew experienced a successful run on Dancing with the Stars, while older brother Nick dabbled in acting and life as a father of three kids.
POOL BOY
"#TBT to when I was a 'lady's man.' Note: make sure you're always showing your One ball," writes the actor, captioning a throwback snapshot of his younger self.
MARK-PAUL GOSSELAAR
Best known for his role on Saved by the Bell, Gosselaar has had a steady acting career since the hit TV series came to end — most recently starring in Pitch and scoring a recurring role on CSI.
ON HOLIDAY
Always put together, this present-day guru of all things baking and décor dons a powder-blue dress to pose in front of her Christmas tree.
MARTHA STEWART
When the lifestyle expert isn't tweeting, she's starring alongside Snoop Dogg on their joint VH1 cooking show, Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party.
HEAD OF THE CLASS
"And then #TBT wayyyy back to when I was just me (with no hair). And looked like a boy. And hadn't had braces yet," writes the actress, captioning a photo of herself in the sixth grade with her teacher.
NINA DOBREV
Dobrev got her start on the Canadian teen drama, Degrassi: The Next Generation, but truly became a household name when she scored the lead role in The Vampire Diaries. Now, the actress is taking her talents to the big screen, starring in 2017's xXx: Return of Xander Cage.
HAPPY LITTLE LADY
She may have been the one cackling as a toddler, but this future comedian is now making others laugh with her standup comedy.
AMY SCHUMER
Who run the world? Amy Schumer! The star has not only found success performing standup comedy, but also with her sketch show, Inside Amy Schumer, and debut book The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo.
STEPPING UP
"I still have this suit. It doesn't fit anymore but …" writes the veteran actor, captioning an adorable pic of his younger self.
JOHN STAMOS
While the Full House alum is still dapper as ever, Stamos has transitioned from the kid-friendly TV series that made him a household name, most recently starring in Scream Queens alongside Emma Roberts and Lea Michele.
25 of 164
BLUE-EYED COW GIRL
"Here I am, Montana dirt on my face from a day of riding, hat tipped low, with a smile that says it all," writes the actress on Instagram, captioning a photo of herself at 10 years old. "This was my happiest home-away-from-home place."
26 of 164
ALLISON WILLIAMS
The Girls actress is not only known for slaying the red carpet style game, but also for her philanthropic work with Horizons – the education charity she raised money for in lieu of a wedding registry.
27 of 164
FIT FOR A PRINCESS
The future model is busy at work constructing her dream sand castle. "Beach baby," she captions the throwback snapshot.
28 of 164
KARLIE KLOSS
While she's best known for strutting her stuff on runways around the world, the supermodel often proves she's much more than a pretty face by launching her YouTube channel, starting up a Kode with Klossy coding camp and scholarship and diving into the culinary world with her curated cookie recipes for Momofuku Milk Bar.
29 of 164
KEEPING COOL
"My #mood more often than not," writes the actress, who started her career at an early age (she's seen here on an episode of Bones).
30 of 164
ARIEL WINTER
Although she's known for her role in Modern Family, Winter has most recently received accolades for promoting body positivity and confidence following her breast reduction surgery.
31 of 164
OH-SO PENSIVE
Spot-on description of this pint-sized cutie's expression: "When things don't turn out how you'd planned," writes the now-supermodel of her adorable throwback snapshot.
32 of 164
GISELE BÜNDCHEN
The Brazilian beauty made a name for herself in the modeling industry at a young age, conquering couture runways and Victoria's Secret campaigns, among other ventures – at the same time giving us all the feels (and #goals) whenever she posts a new family pic on Instagram.
33 of 164
BLOND AMBITION
The actor stays on-trend for the times with his blond 'do in this snapshot from 1996.
34 of 164
JOE MANGANIELLO
While Manganiello has since ditched his lightened locks, the Magic Mike XXL star continues to smolder on the big screen as well as IRL, elevating his gorgeous factor alongside wife Sofia Vergara.
35 of 164
PRETTY IN PINK
The natural beauty wows in a pink dress and white shawl, which may have been the start of this star's life as an A-lister.
36 of 164
NIKKI REED
While she's known to impress at high-profile events with her style choices, the Sleepy Hollow actress is lauded by many as an active animal rights activist, alongside her husband and Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder.
37 of 164
BALLIN' BABY
Though this adorable 2-year-old boy didn't grow up to play football professionally, he did get the opportunity to channel a snarky, yet totally lovable, superhero on the big screen.
38 of 164
RYAN REYNOLDS
"Football would be a totally ridiculous game if the ball were this big – relative to the player's body," the Deadpool star jokingly captions his throwback photo. "And that uniform ... well, it's just f---ing terrible."
39 of 164
COOL GIRLS CLUB
One quick look at this black-and-white snapshot, and you just know this adorable girl was destined for stardom from the very start.
40 of 164
RASHIDA JONES
Some things never change! Jones continues to not only rock her signature bangs, but is as much of a natural in front of a camera – currently starring in Angie Tribeca – as she was as a young kid.
41 of 164
TINY DANCER
Can we take a moment to admire this cutie's adorably striped outfit? Not only did she grow up to become a pro dancer but she has also starred in TV and film.
42 of 164
JENNA DEWAN TATUM
Although the Supergirl actress has swapped striped leotards for glamorous red carpet attire, Channing Tatum's leading lady continues to show off her sleek dance moves – having performed an epic routine to the Magic Mike XXL featured track "Pony" on Lip Sync Battle.
43 of 164
BLING QUEEN
"Slaying with the jewelry," the singer-actress captions her adorable throwback snapshot.
44 of 164
CHRISTINA MILIAN
Milian definitely slays! The singer came onto the acting scene at a young age, making her successful transition into singing in the early 2000s. Currently, Milian has gone back to her roots with a starring role in Grandfathered, opposite John Stamos.
45 of 164
SO MUCH GLAMOUR
Have you seen a more adorable kid? This pint-sized tyke gave her best face during a glamour headshot photo session, courtesy of her mother. "#thanksmom," the star sarcastically writes on Twitter.
46 of 164
HILARY DUFF
The blonde beauty grew up to have a successful acting career as a teenager before making the moves towards a singing career. Duff currently stars in TV Land's Younger series and released her fifth studio album, Breathe In. Breathe Out, in June 2015.
47 of 164
BLONDE AMBITION
Cutie! This pint-sized cutie grew up to become a rapper and starred in the latest installment of the Fast amp Furious franchise, Furious 7.
48 of 164
IGGY AZALEA
Originally hailing from Australia, Azalea made a splash with the release of her album The New Classic in 2014, which introduced fans to "Fancy" and "Black Widow." Most recently, the star and fiancé Nick Young made headlines after the singer's beau allegedly cheated on Azalea; the couple have not split in the wake of the scandal.
49 of 164
EGG-CELENT TIME
Hello, cutie! This little tyke grew up to be a hearthrob who has transitioned from TV actor to Hollywood A-lister.
50 of 164
ZAC EFRON
The blonde toddler in the previous throwback snapshot grew up to grace the world with an impeccable set of abs, piercing blue eyes and impressive comedic timing, following his breakout role in High School Musical.
51 of 164
BLONDE AMBITION
"#FBF to the first time I saw a margarita coming my way," captions the comedian.
52 of 164
CHELSEA HANDLER
Never failing to make us laugh, the comedian has us on the tips of our toes waiting for her new talk show, which is set to debut on Netflix in the near future.
53 of 164
EDGY BABY
Some things never change – and this pic of an adorably dressed baby sporting a fierce look is total proof of that.
54 of 164
CARA DELEVINGNE
From model to actress, Delevingne has transitioned from runway model to movie star, having landed roles in Paper Towns, Pan and Suicide Squad through the years.
55 of 164
GUITAR HERO
"She had no f–ing idea what was coming (but she did have a tiny guitar)," the actress captions her throwback pic.
56 of 164
LENA DUNHAM
Let's give it up for Lena! The Girls star has not only conquered TV with her successful HBO series, she's also inspired us to be total boss ladies with the launch of her feminist newsletter, Lenny Letter.
57 of 164
DENIM GIRL
"Really feeling my look here," posts the model-actress on her Instagram.
58 of 164
EMILY RATAJKOWSKI
Best known for her breakout role in Robin Thicke's "Blurred Lines" music video, Ratajkowski has gone on to not only front magazine covers, but also star in Gone Girl and We Are Your Friends.
59 of 164
HAPPY BABY
So cute! We don't know what we love more – this cutie's smile or her retro swimwear. "I feel like this Tweety Bird swimsuit would be very in right now," she writes on Instagram.
60 of 164
SHAY MITCHELL
Hello, gorgeous! Mitchell stars in the super-successful Pretty Little Liars, opposite Lucy Hale, Ashley Benson and Troian Bellisario. The Canada native also has a penchant for giving us major vacation envy (not that we're complaining or anything.)
61 of 164
TOYING AROUND
So many toys, so little time! This cutie looks as if she's in disbelief – we would be, too, if we were surrounded by so many goodies.
62 of 164
CHLOE GRACE MORETZ
To celebrate reaching 5.1 million followers on Instagram, Moretz – who has starred in Carrie and Kick-Ass, among other film titles – posted the adorable and "sassy" throwback photo.
63 of 164
GAME FOR ANYTHING
There's no such thing as being too young for video games! This pint-size blonde beauty was all about Star Raiders and Frogger, according to a recent throwback snapshot and accompanying caption.
64 of 164
KATE HUDSON
Hudson is a triple threat! While we could totally see the star playing video games for hours (she's just that chill), the actress spends her days caring for sons Bingham and Ryder, while also running a workout wear line and promoting her new book Pretty Happy.
65 of 164
SLEEPY HEAD
"Monday vibes," captions the now-model, who's looks as if she was taken by surprise in the throwback snapshot. Good thing there's nothing greater than candids!
66 of 164
GIGI HADID
Is there anything Hadid can't do? The model, who has strutted down the Victoria's Secret Runway as well as walked in Fashion Week, also moonlights as a talented cook and lip-syncher.
67 of 164
CHEESIN' HARD
"Say Cheeeese, everyone!" reads the star's caption. "Hope you are all full of GIANT smiles today!"
68 of 164
BRYCE DALLAS HOWARD
The redheaded beauty is as happy as ever – and has every reason to be. Howard, whose dad is legendary director Ron Howard, starred in Jurassic World in 2015 and is set to star in Pete's Dragon later this year.
69 of 164
BABY FACE
Who knew this adorable tyke would grow up to become the proud owner of a slew of Grammys, a Golden Globe and an Oscar? He's far from ordinary.
70 of 164
JOHN LEGEND
The "All of Me" singer has snagged countless accolades since debuting his hit song "Ordinary People" in 2004. Now, the Grammy winner is looking forward to his next big project – fatherhood. The performer is expecting his first child with wife Chrissy Teigen.
71 of 164
OH SUCH FUN
Taking it old school! While the star has graduated to a more grown-up wardrobe, she is still quirky as ever – especially when it comes to her Instagram, which features photos of her adorable dog Finn.
72 of 164
AMANDA SEYFRIED
After hitting the jackpot with her memorable role in Mean Girls, Seyfried went on to star in Mamma Mia!, Dear John and is currently filming the TV revival of Twin Peaks.
73 of 164
BUBBLES FOR TWO
Not much has changed for this sibling pair, who actually work together now – one as an actress-comedian and the other as her manager.
74 of 164
AMY SCHUMER & KIM CARAMELE
So sweet! Schumer paid homage to her loving relationship with sister Kim in her film Trainwreck. "I want to thank my sister Kim who is the only reason I am alive and breathing," the comedian said in her Emmys acceptance speech in 2015, after snagging an award for her sketch comedy show Inside Amy Schumer.
75 of 164
LITTLE LOOKER
"#ThrowbackThursday to my modeling days when I was very little," writes the model-turned-actress.
76 of 164
BELLA THORNE
Thorne is keeping busy! When she's not working on film projects like Amityville: The Awakening, she's showing off her enviable set of abs at the gym.
77 of 164