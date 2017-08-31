10 Celebrities Who Went to Ivy League Schools

EMMA WATSON

Watson, who attended Brown University, did not have your typical college experience. First, she had to delay starting her college career to film Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. She also did a year-long "study abroad" (although for her, it was really more "study at home") at Worcester College at Oxford University. She ended up taking five years to finish because she took two semesters off for acting jobs. She graduated from Brown with a degree in English in 2014.