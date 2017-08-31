10 Celebrities Who Went to Ivy League Schools

NATALIE PORTMAN

The same year that Star Wars: The Phantom Menace was released and Portman shot to fame, she enrolled at Harvard University, despite critics saying it would be a career setback. "I'd rather be smart than a movie star," she said. Of course, her time at Harvard, which finished up in 2003, didn't ruin her career — quite the opposite. 

CONNIE BRITTON 

Before she was charming audiences in Friday Night Lights and Nashville, Britton attended Dartmouth College, where she majored in Asian studies, concentrating in Chinese. That concentration led her to pursue a study abroad opportunity in Beijing, where she was roommates with none other than U.S. Senator Kristin Gillibrand. 

EMMA WATSON

Watson, who attended Brown University, did not have your typical college experience. First, she had to delay starting her college career to film Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. She also did a year-long "study abroad" (although for her, it was really more "study at home") at Worcester College at Oxford University. She ended up taking five years to finish because she took two semesters off for acting jobs. She graduated from Brown with a degree in English in 2014. 

ELLIE KEMPER

Kemper graduated from Princeton in 2002 with a degree in English. She started off her Ivy League career playing field hockey for the school, though she didn't get much time actually on the field. "I sat on the bench for roughly 97 percent of my field hockey career at Princeton," she told the Princeton Alumni Weekly. She then left the team in order to commit more time to comedy and improv — a choice that's really panned out, career-wise, we have to say!

YARA SHAHIDI

The Black-ish star is set to be the latest addition to the Hollywood Ivy League crowd. After she was accepted to every school she applied to, she’s joining Harvard's class of 2021 this fall. 

JOHN KRASINSKI

Just like his The Office cast mate Kemper, Krasinski also graduated from an Ivy League university: Brown. He enrolled after a gap year spent in Costa Rica, teaching English as a second language and studying theater upon arriving. He also was a member of "Out of Bounds," a sketch comedy group. 

ALLISON WILLIAMS 

Before she was one of the Girls, Williams — who is the daughter of MSNBC anchor Brian Williams — attended Yale University, where she was a member of Just Add Water, an improv comedy group. She graduated in 2010 — and months later, landed the part of Marnie on Girls. Not exactly your average entry-level job! 

ELIZABETH BANKS

Before she was a bankable Hollywood star (get it?) Banks was a student at the University of Pennsylvania, where she majored in communications and minored in theater. She was also a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority. 

CONAN O'BRIEN

No wonder O'Brien has such a quick wit: He's Harvard educated! The late night host earned a history and literature degree — magna cum laude — in 1985. While at the university, he wrote for the comedic magazine, the Harvard Lampoon. The student gig was perfect practice for one of his first jobs out of college as a writer for Saturday Night Live. 

JOHN LEGEND

You'd think Legend (as a student, known by his birth name John Stephens) would have studied music in college, right? Nope. As a student at the University of Pennsylvania, he majored in English. He got his music fix as a member of an a cappella group.

