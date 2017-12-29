10 Celebrities Who Have Spoken Out On Their Near-Death Experiences

ZAC EFRON

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, The Greatest Showman actor revealed that things almost got deadly when he decided to work out with his costar, Hugh Jackman, one morning in London.

"I cycled with him in London, but I’m not one to ride a bike early in the morning in traffic so it turned out to be quite dangerous," Efron told host Norton. "I followed Hugh around a few cars and suddenly there was a double decker bus right in front of me. I slammed on the brakes, went under the front tire and narrowly missed death."

Efron joked that Jackman wasn’t that concerned. "Hugh was on the other side of the road and stuck up his thumb and just said, 'You good? Let’s go,' " Efron said.