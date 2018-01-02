12 Celeb Couples Who've Had the Most Fun Double Dates Ever

No dinner and a movie for these couples – Teigen, Legend and the Wests upped the double date ante with a post-Rihanna (and Kanye!) performance trip to Waffle House. "Everyone [who saw the photo] was like, 'Why are they so dressed up for a Waffle House?' " Teigen told Cosmopolitan. "We were already dressed up from the party, and so we were just kind of having a good time, and I don't know how it started. I'm sure it was probably my idea. I always make a late-night run somewhere." Goal, guys. Goals.