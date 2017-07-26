13 Weddings Made Infinitely Better by Celeb Crashers

KRISTEN STEWART & STELLA MAXWELL

The guest list of two Winnipeg brides got two surprise additions in July 2017 when Kristen Stewart and wedding date supermodel Stella Maxwell decided to practice the great celebrity tradition of crashing weddings.

According to CBC News, Kirsten and Kayleigh Jennings were celebrating tying the knot at Pizzeria Gusto in Winnipeg when the restaurant’s owner asked if it was okay for Stewart and Maxwell to join the couple’s party for a few drinks. Kirsten said that she didn’t know who Stewart was prior to this, while Kayleigh said that they treated the stars just like any other guest at their reception. “I told Kir, ‘Hey, let’s just treat them as random guests. Let’s just treat them with kindness — southern hospitality. Winnipeg hospitality,’” she said.