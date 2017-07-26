Celebrity
13 Weddings Made Infinitely Better by Celeb Crashers
These celebs just can’t resist making couples’ special days that much more special – and stealing a bit of the limelight for themselves
KRISTEN STEWART & STELLA MAXWELL
The guest list of two Winnipeg brides got two surprise additions in July 2017 when Kristen Stewart and wedding date supermodel Stella Maxwell decided to practice the great celebrity tradition of crashing weddings.
According to CBC News, Kirsten and Kayleigh Jennings were celebrating tying the knot at Pizzeria Gusto in Winnipeg when the restaurant’s owner asked if it was okay for Stewart and Maxwell to join the couple’s party for a few drinks. Kirsten said that she didn’t know who Stewart was prior to this, while Kayleigh said that they treated the stars just like any other guest at their reception. “I told Kir, ‘Hey, let’s just treat them as random guests. Let’s just treat them with kindness — southern hospitality. Winnipeg hospitality,’” she said.
BRADLEY COOPER
The Wedding Crashers actor, 42, took a page out of his own playbook when he made a surprise appearance at a wedding over the weekend. He stopped by to congratulate the newlyweds while visiting his alma mater at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. Cooper snuck up on the unsuspecting couple as they walked around campus — and luckily, the wedding photographer was on hand to capture the moment.
TAYLOR SWIFT
Three cheers for Taylor! The Grammy winner surprised guests when she showed up at the wedding of Max Singer and Kenya Smith after receiving a heartfelt letter from the groom's sister. At the reception, Swift performed a stripped down version of her hit song "Blank Space" – a song close to Singer, who had danced along to the 1989 single with his mother at the hospital before she passed away.
ROBERT PATTINSON
Every bride thinks her wedding day is a dream come true, but one lucky woman in Northern Ireland got to live out the ultimate fantasy in August when Twilight heartthrob Robert Pattinson joined her celebration. After bridal party members spotted the actor at the hotel bar, they invited him to stop by – and, obviously, hop into a few wedding pictures. As if that weren't exciting enough, the newlyweds were also treated to an appearance by The Script's front man Danny O'Donoghue, which officially makes their big day the wedding of the year.
AMY SCHUMER & JUDD APATOW
Remember that time Schumer crashed an engagement shoot? Well, that was just practice for the Dublin wedding party she stumbled upon with Trainwreck director Apatow at a local pub. The duo can now add another line to their résumés: wedding singers. They joined in an Irish sing-along – with musician Glen Hansard – right alongside the bride, groom and all their guests.
ED SHEERAN
The Australian radio show Kyle & Jackie O arranged for the "Thinking Out Loud" singer to crash Kya and Matt Debono's Sydney nuptials on Thursday – and play his hit for their first dance. "Available for weddings, birthdays and bar mitzvahs, contact your local supermarket for details," Sheeran captioned a pic of him and the newlyweds.
SERENA WILLIAMS
This couple asked to be crashed. The tennis star was getting in some quality sunbathing time in South Beach when a group of wedding-goers approached her and asked if she'd take a picture with the bride and groom – to which she happily agreed, posing with the newlyweds in her photoshoot-ready leopard-print bathing suit.
BRAD PITT
The best wedding gifts do not come from a registry. When Abi Lingwood's new husband told her that Pitt was at the hotel bar of their U.K. wedding reception in 2013, she was in total disbelief – which is why she had to go see for herself. Naturally, chaos ensued. The newlyweds and Pitt snapped a quick photo, and the actor offered his congratulations – before moving his meeting upstairs, presumably to avoid the flocks of tipsy bridesmaids heading his way.
QUEEN ELIZABETH
When Frances Canning and her fiancé sent a wedding invitation to the Queen, they didn't expect her to actually show up. Yet – without even so much as an RSVP – the Queen stopped by the 2012 wedding because she was in the Manchester, England, area for her Diamond Jubilee tour.
ROBERT PATTINSON & KATY PERRY
While they didn't crash the actual wedding, we're certain everyone in attendance will remember the rehearsal dinner better than the main event. Pattinson and Perry just strolled into the ranch in Montecito, California, where the soon-to-be couple was rehearsing with family and friends, and casually took a seat in the courtyard area to watch.
CHRIS SOULES & WHITNEY BISCHOFF
Talk about a romantic first date. When Soules and Bischoff had their first one-on-one date early on in the last season of The Bachelor, Bischoff noticed a wedding in the distance – and suggested they crash it. As prep, the pair got glam and developed fake backstories. "She did a great job mingling and keeping our story in line," Soules said in his PEOPLE blog. "She's so friendly, and everyone got along with her, and we totally tore it up on the dance floor." (Soules and Bischoff, sadly, are no longer.)
MAROON 5
For the 2015 music video for their single "Sugar," the band drove around Los Angeles crashing weddings. (Spoiler alert: There's a lot of squealing!) Most of the brides seem to be under the impression that their new husbands planned it, but why would a groom ever invite 2013's Sexiest Man Alive, Adam Levine, to his wedding? Levine referred to the experience as "the coolest thing ever. Being able to create an unforgettable experience for several people was the highlight of it all."
JOHN TRAVOLTA
The actor was in Georgia to renew his pilot's license when he met a couple who was getting married the next day. They must have all hit it off, because they invited Travolta to attend. Dressed in "basically the same outfit as the night before," the actor posed for several pics with the happy bride and groom.
