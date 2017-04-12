CHARLIZE THERON

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Theron revealed that her friend Chelsea Handler had introduced her to the wild world of online dating. "She was on her phone and she showed it to me and she was explaining it to me in that Chelsea Handler way, which is just like, ‘Yeah, everybody's doing this. What's wrong with you? Where have you been, under a rock?'" Theron joked. "So then I took real interest, and I was like, okay, well tell me, how does it work? And she's swiping all these faces of guys in all different sorts of — I'm going to sound like I'm 80. But they're in all sorts of different variations of no clothes, and then they know that you’ve just said no, I don't like you."

Even with the intro lesson, Theron isn't convinced that dating apps are for her. "And then you have to text them and then the flirting starts and it's kind of awkward because you don't know the person and they're trying to be cute and they say weird things like, 'What's up, sexy?' And it's just awkward," she complained. "This is why I'm still single. I just like a good old friend hooking you up, or, I don't know, introducing you. I'm so old school."