The Stars of The Hills: Where Are They Now?
How Celebrities Really Feel About Online Dating
So, who’s swiping right … and who’s blocking the apps completely? Charlize Theron, Bethenny Frankel, Katy Perry and more stars open up about their experiences looking for love online
By People Staff
Posted on
CHARLIZE THERON
During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Theron revealed that her friend Chelsea Handler had introduced her to the wild world of online dating. "She was on her phone and she showed it to me and she was explaining it to me in that Chelsea Handler way, which is just like, ‘Yeah, everybody's doing this. What's wrong with you? Where have you been, under a rock?'" Theron joked. "So then I took real interest, and I was like, okay, well tell me, how does it work? And she's swiping all these faces of guys in all different sorts of — I'm going to sound like I'm 80. But they're in all sorts of different variations of no clothes, and then they know that you’ve just said no, I don't like you."
Even with the intro lesson, Theron isn't convinced that dating apps are for her. "And then you have to text them and then the flirting starts and it's kind of awkward because you don't know the person and they're trying to be cute and they say weird things like, 'What's up, sexy?' And it's just awkward," she complained. "This is why I'm still single. I just like a good old friend hooking you up, or, I don't know, introducing you. I'm so old school."
BETHENNY FRANKEL
The busy Real Housewives of New York City star has had enough technology-free dating success to keep her off of the apps. "I didn't start doing dating apps. I have been fairly successful on my own," she told PEOPLE. "I wouldn't have enough time to date online. I thought about it, but I haven't actually done it because I wouldn't have the time." But Frankel hasn't ruled out the possibility of getting into the swipe game one day. "If it gets there and it's a dry country, maybe I'll think about it — but it hasn't gotten to that point. At my age I got game, who knew?" she said.
SARAH HYLAND
The actress won't be downloading any of the apps in the near future. The 25-year-old actress is currently dating former Vampire Academy costar Dominic Sherwood, but even if she were single, she'd "never" consider online dating. "Stranger Dangers are online!" she told ET. "You just don't know. Catfish can happen anytime … It freaks me out. I just like talking one-on-one."
THE FINAL FIVE
The champion U.S. gymnasts insist they're all single and ready to mingle, but Aly Raisman says they will not be using Tinder to find their new love interests, saying simply: "We don't need Tinder."
AMY SCHUMER
While hanging out with her friend (and Trainwreck costar) Vanessa Bayer, Schumer says, "Vanessa said she'd heard of a dating app for your phone specifically aimed at creative people" – so she tried it. That's how she matched with boyfriend Ben Hanisch, whom she just celebrated her six-month anniversary with in May. After messaging for a few weeks, the two met for the first time. "We smiled at each other, and in that moment, everything felt right," she wrote in her new book, The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo.a
KHLOé KARDASHIAN
It's hard to imagine that Kardashian has any trouble meeting eligible suitors, but after her relationship with NBA player James Harden ended, she revealed that she actually had a dating profile on OkCupid, which her best friend set up for her: "I've never done online dating before, but just for s--ts and giggles, Malika and I decided to fill one out. It was actually really fun to do, LOL!"
HILARY DUFF
After confirming that her Tinder profile was real during an interview with Ryan Seacrest, she featured the app in her music video "Sparks," along with a few of her actual (and very lucky) matches. "It kind of started out to be a joke with my girlfriends. I was like, 'Explain this whole thing to me because it's kind of blowing my mind,'" she revealed. "In my life, I've always had really serious boyfriends, I've always met people through work, and I've never been on a blind date."
MARIAH CAREY
Before fiancé James Packer put a ring on it, Carey used the music video for "Infinity" to reveal that she was looking for love online, thanks to scenes that featured the diva browsing Match.com while relaxing on her couch in a dramatic, sparkling gown. You know, just your average Saturday night.
SUSAN SARANDON
Despite her daughter's suggestion that she start swiping, Sarandon isn't sure that she wants to sign up for a dating app just yet – she's actually hoping to meet someone the old-fashioned way. "I'm a New Yorker. I've always lived here, but one of the reasons that I love New York is that the serendipity is just so thick here, so you can go out on the street and just see things you didn't count on, and you don't have to swipe left or right," she said in a QampA.
MARTHA STEWART
Are you looking for a woman who can teach you how to bake an apple pie to perfection and live your best, most Pinterest-worthy life? Then you might want to try Match.com, where Stewart was a member as of 2013. "I've always been a big believer that technology, if used well, can enhance one's life," she told the Today show in 2013. "So here I am, looking to enhance my dating life."a
CHACE CRAWFORD
Your 16-year-old, madly-in-love-with-Nate-Archibald self is about to freak out: Crawford revealed to the U.K.'s Now magazine that he had "a bunch of different accounts that nobody even knows about" to help him find love. If you'll excuse us, we have some swiping to do …
SAM SMITH
"No offense to people who go on Tinder, but I just feel like it's ruining romance, I really do," he told the U.K.'s Metro in 2014. "We're losing the art of conversation and being able to go and speak to people, and you’re swiping people."
KATY PERRY
Back in 2014 – and thus, way before her romance with Orlando Bloom began – Perry told the The Breakfast Club on Power 105.1 that she was "really deep on Tinder, so I don't have a whole lot of time." (How many pickup lines about cherry ChapStick do you think she had to endure?)
ORLANDO BLOOM
Perry's current beau went a slightly different route when it came to his attempts to find love online: He made a fake Facebook profile (featuring his friend's photo) in order to meet people without them realizing that he was the star of one of the biggest film franchises in the world.
ED SHEERAN
After Tinder added verified profiles for celebrities, they reached out to Sheeran to see if he was interested in finding a new muse, and he swiped left on the offer. "I haven't got time to go on loads of dates," he told Total Access Radio in 2014. "It just sounds quite creepy doing that. You're just using your celebrity status to hook up with chicks." (And good thing he waited – Sheeran just celebrated his one-year anniversary with girlfriend Cherry Seaborn.)
