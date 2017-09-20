Khloé Kardashian, Javier Bardem & More Celebs Who Spilled on Their Costars' Relationships

AMY SCHUMER: THEY SWEAR BY THIS RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Who's the lucky couple? Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell

While Schumer has always wanted to work alongside Hawn, which she did in 2017's Snatched, the Inside Amy Schumer star also admitted to PEOPLE that she wanted to ask the legendary actress a very important question. "[Goldie] and Kurt have been together forever," Schumer told PEOPLE. "You're like, 'Tell me how it works.' Of course you want to ask her as soon as you see her."

So, what were the golden nuggets of wisdom? " 'You have to want to stay together' is what she always says," Schumer shared. "It's like two people have to want to be in it. You can't work on that, either you want to be together or you don't."