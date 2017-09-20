Celebrity
Khloé Kardashian, Javier Bardem & More Celebs Who Spilled on Their Costars' Relationships
These celebs are revealing insider info
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN: 'NO ONE ELSE IN THE WORLD COULD HAVE THE CONVERSATIONS THAT THOSE TWO HAVE'
Who's the lucky couple? Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
In a 2015 interview with Complex, Khloé opened up about why we she thinks big sister Kim, with whom she stars in Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and her rapper-husband are meant to be. "Kim and I are way more understanding of each other, but Kim being married to Kanye is a completely different Kim. Kim is so at peace with herself," Khloé shared. "At my own wedding, I was so calm. At the Humps' [Kim's ex-husband Kris Humphries] wedding Kim was crazy. Then I saw her at her wedding to who I always said should be her husband, and she was so calm. No one else in the world could have the conversations that those two have."
JAVIER BARDEM: THEY'RE BASICALLY CREATIVE SOULMATES
Who's the lucky couple? Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem
The Oscar winner gave his mother! costar and director's romantic relationship his seal of approval. Opening up to the New York Times, Bardem revealed why he thinks the two are such a good match. "Creatively speaking, both are very willing to go as deep as is necessary without being contaminated by it," he said. "To create means to go from a place of neutrality to a place of imagination, where you build up something that didn't exist, and then go back to neutrality. Both are able to do that, which makes the experience much more pleasant."
DEREK HOUGH: I KNEW THEY WOULD GET MARRIED
Who's the lucky couple? Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich
Hough's brother, Derek, is a big fan of sister (and Dancing with the Stars costar) Julianne's beau. "I knew that it was happening within the first month they were dating," Derek told PEOPLE of Julianne and Brooks' engagement in 2015. "It was one of those things where it was instant and that smile and glow she's had hasn't dimmed ever since she met [him]. That's a special thing."
AMY SCHUMER: THEY SWEAR BY THIS RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Who's the lucky couple? Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell
While Schumer has always wanted to work alongside Hawn, which she did in 2017's Snatched, the Inside Amy Schumer star also admitted to PEOPLE that she wanted to ask the legendary actress a very important question. "[Goldie] and Kurt have been together forever," Schumer told PEOPLE. "You're like, 'Tell me how it works.' Of course you want to ask her as soon as you see her."
So, what were the golden nuggets of wisdom? " 'You have to want to stay together' is what she always says," Schumer shared. "It's like two people have to want to be in it. You can't work on that, either you want to be together or you don't."
BEHATI PRINSLOO: 'THEY WERE BOTH KIND OF GOING THROUGH A MOMENT'
Who's the lucky couple? Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani
When it came to Shelton and Stefani's romance, the supermodel — who's married to the pair's The Voice costar, Adam Levine — knew the singers would eventually link up after going through their respective divorces. "We kind of called it," Prinsloo said during a 2015 Watch What Happens Live appearance. "Only because they were both kind of going through a moment, and they’re so different but so perfect for each other." The Victoria's Secret Angel added: "I didn't know, but I felt it."
ED SHEERAN: 'THEY'RE A VERY, VERY LOVING COUPLE'
Who's the lucky couple? Beyoncé and JAY-Z
"I had the thing in my mind where you just assume something," Sheeran, who has performed with Queen Bey in the past, told PEOPLE of his preconceived notions of the married couple. "And then they're so human and lovely and nice and normal and talk about normal things and do normal things. It was being invited into a world that you were kind of scared to enter into, and then you just realize: They're a very, very loving couple, and it's obviously a world that's filled with love and respect, and it's lovely to see. I feel like the media and the public see one thing, and what it actually is, it's a really cool thing. And they're really nice people."
KAT GRAHAM: 'THEY'RE REALLY PERFECT TOGETHER'
Who's the lucky couple? Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed
The Vampire Diaries actress may be close with her costar, but Graham admitted to PEOPLE in 2016 that she and Reed also grew "very, very close," which may explain why the singer-actress thinks the new parents are so "perfect together." She explained: "They have the same values when it comes to people, how you treat people, how you treat animals, how you treat the world, the environment." Graham continued: "I mean, they're really perfect together. I'm like, thank God you guys found each other because I don't know what you would do without each other. They're perfect."