Halle Berry, Priyanka Chopra & More Celebs on the Importance of Breaking Racial Barriers in Hollywood

DASCHA POLANCO

She may be viewed as one of the industry's most empowering Latina stars, but it wasn't always that way for the Orange Is the New Black actress, who opened up to Vivala about the hardships of being an Afro-Latina in Hollywood. "We have to be 'Fake Latinas,' " Polanco said about fitting in with stereotypes. "And here's the thing about 'Fake Latinas' – when you look at Latinas who are succeeding in Hollywood, they're super thin and you really can't tell if she's Latina or not." She continued: "I was growing up and not thinking that I was good enough. I just thought, 'Oh my God, if only I had lighter eyes. If only I had lighter hair. If only I was skinny. Oh my God, if I was a size 0, I know I would get more work. I could play an Italian right now! This is why you're not getting a job.' " Now proud of her features, the actress has embraced her diversity and wants to encourage her fans to do the same. "Something I'm working on is #SelfLovery. This is this whole project that I'm working on where we're including men and women, to just take a moment to self-analyze and just say, 'I love myself,' " she said.