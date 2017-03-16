ANXIETY-INDUCING

Jennifer Lawrence has said that she relied on alcohol to get through her first sex scene — which she shares with Chris Pratt — in the upcoming sci-fi drama Passengers. During a SiriusXM Town Hall, Pratt told PEOPLE all about filming the nerve-racking scene — and how he tried to make Lawrence as comfortable as possible. "I don’t want to make generalizations based on gender, but I feel the responsibility falls on me [to make my costar comfortable], and I’ve been in that situation a couple times," the actor said. "Essentially it’s your job to just minimize the discomfort by, you know, making sure there’s nobody else on set than is required, having a closed set, periodically checking in, and just doing everything you can to assure the person you’re with that they’re okay." He continued, "For all the sense of anxiety that comes leading up to a scene like this, you get into it and you realize there's really nothing sexy about it at all. It’s just really awkward. But you know, it’s part of the gig and you just do what you can to check in with the other person and try to minimize any discomfort that they feel."