17 Stars Who've Opened Up About Plastic Surgery

The 62-year-old fashion industry icon, who recently launched a skincare line, has openly admitted to undergoing a few procedures over the years, including fillers. To Brinkley, the key is not taking it too far. "If you want to look refreshed, it has to be with a light hand," she told NewBeauty. "It's one of the biggest mistakes when people deliberately go for that 'done' appearance -- to each his own, obviously, but that's not good." Choosing a doctor you feel comfortable with is also essential, she said. "It's important to choose the right doctor if you want to do anything along those lines. Don't change your face; maybe just change a wrinkle or two that's bothering you. You still should look like you."