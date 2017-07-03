Celebrity
11 Celebs Who Have Opened Up About What It's Like to Be Cheated On
From Mary J. Blige to Khloé Kardashian, these stars refused to stay silent about their experiences with infidelity
By Julia Emmanuele•@julesemm and Maria Yagoda•@mariayagoda
Posted on
More
1 of 11
MARY J. BLIGE GETTING REAL ABOUT HER SPLIT FROM EX KENDU ISAACS
"You can't have two queens ... I'm a little crazy, maybe a lot, but I'm more selfish with my relationships. And I will not appreciate is my man coming home comparing me to Suzy on the job … Don't ever compare me to nobody because there’s only one Mary J. Blige out there."
2 of 11
IGGY AZALEA ON WHY SHE AND FIANCÉ NICK YOUNG SPLIT
"I have never even been told by Nick that his baby mother is pregnant, so if this is true, I'm finding out via E! News. I broke up with Nick because I found out he had brought other women into our home while I was away and caught them on the security footage. This is just like a second shot to the chest. And I feel like I don't even know who the hell it is I've been loving all this time."
3 of 11
BRANDI GLANVILLE ON DISCOVERING HER EX-HUSBAND EDDIE CIBRIAN WAS HAVING AN AFFAIR
"I trusted him completely and fully. Then I went to visit him on a movie set, and for the first time, I felt like something was going on with the person that he was acting with. He told me I was crazy. That morning, I get a call from a b----y mom that I'm not really friends with and she's like, 'Have you seen the [tabloids]?' ... I laid on my closet floor and just sobbed."
4 of 11
KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN ON WHAT WENT WRONG IN HER RELATIONSHIP WITH JAMES HARDEN
"You know, I just don't want to put up with people that, you wanna be monogamous but then you're not monogamous … I just said, 'Hey, listen, [beingamonogamous despite the long distance] is unfair,' and he was like, 'No, let's be committed.' So I was like, great, this guy is in it for the long haul! Found out he wasn't – and I've got the receipts to prove it!"
5 of 11
ROBERT PATTINSON ON EX-GF KRISTEN STEWART HAVING AN AFFAIR WITH DIRECTOR RUPERT SANDERS
"S--t happens, you know? It's just young people ... it's normal! And, honestly, who gives a s--t? The hardest part was talking about it afterwards. Because when you talk about other people, it affects them in ways you can't predict."
6 of 11
SOPHIA BUSH ON WORKING WITH EX-HUSBAND CHAD MICHAEL MURRAY AFTER REPORTS SURFACED HE CHEATED WITH PARIS HILTON
"At the end of the day, we're grownups, and I actually think it's interesting that when people split in a way that’saunpleasant, they usually just go on quite literally hating each other — or the person in my situation hates the other person, whatever — but when you have to work with somebody for another half a decade, you kind of have to deal with it. Because, for me, at the end of the day, my job is my priority, and so I think at the end of it, it really let me just let go of it."
7 of 11
CAMILA CABELLO ON WRITING THE SONG 'I KNOW WHAT YOU DID LAST SUMMER'
"The song is about cheating. Two days before weawrote this song, I found out from a friend of mine that the boy that I was 'talking to' was also talking to other girls. The line 'can't seem to let you go / can't seem to hold you close' was about that weird period when you find out you’re being played but haven't said anything to him yet, and it's awkward and distant … A few days after we wrote the song, I told him I couldn't do it anymore."
8 of 11
JENNIFER LOPEZ ON MOVING ON AFTER INFIDELITY
"It's about realizing it's not about you. When someoneacheats on you, it's about them … about their shortcomings. It makes it feel like it's about our shortcomings, like there was something wrong with us ... but the truth is, that it's really their ego, and what they need to fill within themselves that drives them to do things like that. Not because you weren't enough."
9 of 11
TAYLOR SWIFT ADDRESSING A CHEATING BOYFRIEND IN 'SHOULD'VE SAID NO'
"You should've said no, you should've gone home / You should've thought twice before you let it all go / You should've known that word 'bout what you did with her get back to me / And I should've been there in the back of your mind / I shouldn't be asking myself why / You shouldn't be begging for forgiveness at my feet / You should've said no, baby, and you might still have me."
10 of 11
EVA LONGORIA ON EX-HUSBAND TONY PARKER'S ALLEGED INFIDELITY
"It wasn't about who he chose. I had moments of like, 'Okay, I'm not sexy enough? I'm not pretty enough? Am I not smart enough?' Then I immediately stopped. 'No, no, no – don't start doing that.' Because you can get stuck in that cycle and you can carry that onto other things."
11 of 11
ED SHEERAN ON WRITING 'DON'T' AFTER BEING CHEATED ON
There'd be no anger or pain in that song if it was just very sweet and nice. The whole reason people connected to it was because everyone's been that angry at one point, everyone's hated their partner or spouse like, 'Don't f— with this.' For me, it needed to be done. It didn't necessarily have to go on the album, but it definitely needed to be written."
See Also
More
More
J.Lo Says A-Rod Makes Her Feel 'Really Lucky': He's Everything 'You Would Want a Man to Be'
‘Beyond Heartbroken’: Hollywood Mourns the Death of YouTuber Stevie Ryan Who Committed Suicide at Age 33
‘We’re Free!’ From the People to the Food, Why Celebrities Say They Love America
All About Stevie Ryan's Rise to YouTube Fame and Candid Battle with Depression