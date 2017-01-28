‘We Can Now Add Heartless and Evil to His Repertoire’: Celebrities React to Trump’s Refugee Ban

On Friday, President Donald Trump‘s signed an executive order that temporarily bans any refugees from entering the U.S., indefinitely bans refugees who hail from Syria and temporarily banning citizens from several Muslim countries from entering the U.S. The order would also require a “religious test” of sorts for refugees attempting to enter the U.S., giving preferential treatment to Christian and other religious minorities who live in Muslim countries over Muslims.

The order, called the “Muslim ban” by Trump’s critics, has outraged many, including a slew of celebrities and politicans.

Alyssa Milano shared a photo of herself and best friend Alaa Khaled.

“My best friend, Alaa Mohammad Khaled, is Muslim. His parents were Palestinian refugees. His brother is DJ Khaled. #RefugeesWelcome,” she wrote in the post.

Judd Apatow asked, “Will anyone stand up for them? Any politicians?” and shared a tweet from one user that said, “Confirmed: Visa orders from the listed countries have been denied boarding their fligths back to the US. #MuslimBan.”

Actress Mia Farrow uploaded a photo of Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau to show her disapproval of President Trump’s executive order.

“Canada’s Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau greeting Syrian refugee families,” Farrow wrote.

Actor Rob Reiner also shared his sentiments on Twitter, writing, “Along with liar, racist, misogynist, fool, infantile, sick, narcissist-with the Muslim ban we can now add heartless & evil to DT’s repertoire.”

Filmmaker and activist Michael Moore addressed those directly affected by the order.

“To our Muslim neighbors in the world: I & tens of millions of others are so very sorry. The majority of Americans did not vote 4 this man.”

Meanwhile, Maggie Gyllenhaal expressed her feelings by sharing a George Washington quote.

“I had always hoped that this land might become a safe & agreeable Asylum to the virtuous & persecuted part of mankind,” Washington once said. Gyllenhaal captioned her post with a “!”

And George Takei included a Bloomberg article titled, “Trump’s Immigration Ban Excludes Countries with Business Ties,” and captioned his post, “I hope we’re all paying attention.”

Pakistani-born Silicon Valley star Kumail Nanjiani also condemned Trump’s fellow Republicans — several of whom, including Vice President Mike Pence — spoke out about Trump’s “Muslim ban” during the campaign.

Titled “Protection Of The Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into The United States,” the executive order closes the nation’s borders for four months. For 90 days, visas will also not be issued to nationals from several Muslim countries — Iraq, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, Yemen and Iran. This ban would apply to anyone from those countries visiting the U.S., not just people seeking asylum or looking to immigrate.

“We don’t want them here,” Trump said while signing the order at the Pentagon. “We only want to admit those into our country who will support our country, and love deeply our people.”

And people who have impacted the movie industry are no exception to the ban. On Saturday, reports began surfacing that Oscar-winning Iranian director Asghar Farhadi wouldn’t be able to attend this year’s Academy Awards, where his film The Salesman is nominated for Best Foreign Language Film.