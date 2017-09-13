LGBTQ Rights Pioneer Edith Windsor Dies: Celebrities React

Edith Windsor, the same-sex marriage activist who served as the lead plaintiff in the 2013 Supreme Court case that overturned the Defense of Marriage Act, died Tuesday at 88-years-old.

A cause has not been specified, but her lawyer, Robbie Caplan, confirmed to BuzzFeed News that she died peacefully in Manhattan.

Former president Barack Obama released a statement following news of Windsor’s death.

“America’s long journey towards equality has been guided by countless small acts of persistence, and fueled by the stubborn willingness of quiet heroes to speak out for what’s right,” he wrote. “Few were as small in stature as Edie Windsor – and few made as big a difference to America.”

“I had the privilege to speak with Edie a few days ago, and to tell her one more time what a difference she made to this country we love. She was engaged to her partner, Thea, for forty years. After a wedding in Canada, they were married for less than two,” Obama continued. “But federal law didn’t recognize a marriage like theirs as valid – which meant that they were denied certain federal rights and benefits that other married couples enjoyed. And when Thea passed away, Edie spoke up – not for special treatment, but for equal treatment – so that other legally married same-sex couples could enjoy the same federal rights and benefits as anyone else … Michelle and I offer our condolences to her wife, Judith, and to all who loved and looked up to Edie Windsor.”

Celebrities including Andy Cohen, Rosie O’Donnell, and Chelsea Clinton mourned Windsor on social media Tuesday and paid tribute to her monumental contributions to the fight for equality. See a round-up of reactions below.

Very sad to read of Edith Windsor's passing. Our world is better for her life. Keeping her wife Judith, all her family & friends in my heart https://t.co/K3HebHZhyb — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) September 12, 2017

Rest in peace Edith Windsor. We'll be grateful to you for the rest of our lives… https://t.co/RvisofSlBB — Andy Cohen (@Andy) September 12, 2017

Edie Windsor was a hero and her contributions to the fight for equality and acceptance will be remembered forever. https://t.co/ZlaLiKTiaJ — GLAAD (@glaad) September 12, 2017

edie – legend hero friend – thank u edie thank u thea – #GayMarriage pic.twitter.com/Q0pxJP2iFS — ROSIE (@Rosie) September 12, 2017

She blazed a trail. May she rest in power. https://t.co/Cx52gaN2NY — Cecile Richards (@CecileRichards) September 12, 2017

Words cannot express. RIP Edie Windsor. Thank you for what you did. 🌈📜📯 pic.twitter.com/85gm2hp2su — Rhea Butcher🏳️‍🌈⚾️ (@RheaButcher) September 12, 2017

Edith Windsor made this country better. Her courage means millions of Americans can now marry the person they love. #LoveWins — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) September 12, 2017

Heartsick:Edie Windsor has died. Took this only months ago.She has planted an immortal seed of love and justice that will bloom forevermore. pic.twitter.com/joDYZr50dp — Maria Popova (@brainpicker) September 12, 2017

RIP #EdithWindsor 🙏🏽Thank you for your courage and fighting for equality for us all. 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/zJyPLz5Cat — Sara Ramirez (@SaraRamirez) September 12, 2017

Edith Windsor changed history by winning her case and ushering in marriage equality. Her legacy will live on forever. Rest in peace, Edie. pic.twitter.com/CluylYFz4f — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 12, 2017

“If you really care about the quality of somebody's life as much as you care about the quality of your own, you have it made.”

—Edie Windsor — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 12, 2017

RIP Edie Windsor – and thank you. https://t.co/wxSkVyhQEB — billy eichner (@billyeichner) September 12, 2017

Windsor’s contributions to LGBTQ causes, from gay rights marches in the 1970s to working with Senator Dianne Feinstein on a Respect for Marriage Act in 2011, touched those within and beyond her community. Her late-in-life court victory, which effectively legalized same-sex marriage at the federal level, served as a fittingly seismic cap to a life of hard-fought activism.

